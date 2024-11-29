Bestune has officially launched its latest high tech SUV, the T90, at a spectacular event at the Dubai Autodrome, setting a new standard in the mid-size SUV segment. Combining cutting-edge technology, an outstanding driving experience, and luxury, the Bestune T90 is poised to lead the family-smart SUV category in the UAE.

The event, attended by automotive industry leaders, media representatives, and influencers, showcased the T90’s innovative features through interactive displays, live performances, and exhilarating test drives. The vehicle’s sleek design, advanced safety technologies, and intelligent features left a lasting impression on the attendees.

The Bestune T90 delivers exceptional performance with its 1.5L or 2.0L turbocharged engines, producing 252 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque. Paired with adaptive driving modes, the SUV ensures a smooth and responsive driving experience tailored to any terrain or lifestyle. Its 540° Camera View not only gives you a 360° view of the surroundings but now also gives you a helicopter view with a transparency mode showing what is under the vehicle as well, making parking so easy. Meanwhile, the Heads-Up Display (HUD) projects essential driving information onto the windshield, minimizing distractions and enhancing safety.

Inside, the T90 is designed to elevate every journey. With a 12.6-inch touchscreen, customizable ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof, the cabin provides unmatched comfort and connectivity. The intelligent infotainment system, coupled with the HUD, ensures drivers stay informed and entertained without compromising safety.

Safety remains a top priority for the T90, equipped with features like Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), pedestrian detection and protection and multiple airbags including knee protection. These advanced systems demonstrate Bestune's commitment to delivering a secure and stress-free driving experience for families.

Andrew Squires, CEO of Al Khalid Auto, the exclusive distributor of Bestune in the UAE, emphasises the T90’s relevance to the region. “The Bestune T90 represents a leap forward in automotive design and functionality. It is a vehicle built for today’s modern family, offering luxury, performance with supreme road handling. We are proud to introduce this innovative SUV to the UAE market.”

The launch event featured dazzling laser and fire displays, captivating performances, demonstrative games and interactive zones where guests explored the T90’s design, safety features, and technological advancements. Attendees also experienced the T90 firsthand in test drive sessions, highlighting its smooth handling, dynamic torque, and intuitive features.