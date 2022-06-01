At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S.
BASF has been active in the Middle East for more than a century, supplying and customising its solutions for almost every industry, mainly construction, chemicals & plastics, energy & resources, water, consumer goods, agriculture, and the feed and food industry. During this time, we have established our presence in seven countries, namely Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Jordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with an office in Abu Dhabi. BASF’s Dubai office serves as the regional Head Office and Service Platform for the Middle East. With close to 300 employees in the region, BASF works cohesively to meet the local market demands towards its corporate purpose to “create chemistry for a sustainable future”. As a company headquartered in Germany, BASF is proud to be associated with celebrating 50 years of bilateral trade between Germany and the UAE.
- The writer is Vice President of BASF in the Middle East & Egypt