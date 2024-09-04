Please share a brief profile of your brand and service or product portfolio.

Axiom Global Oil and Gas Trading is a dynamic and forward-thinking company dedicated to excellence in the energy sector. As a leading player in the industry, Axiom Global specialises in the trading of a wide range of petroleum products and commodities. Our commitment to quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction is at the core of our operations, ensuring we meet the diverse needs of our global clientele.

Service and product portfolio

Petroleum products: Axiom Global offers a comprehensive portfolio of refined petroleum products, including Marine Fuel Oil, Gasoil, etc. We ensure reliable and efficient supply chains to meet the demands of our customers across various industries.

Biofuels: In line with our commitment to sustainability, Axiom Global is actively involved in the trading of biofuels. We source and supply high-quality biodiesel and other renewable energy products, supporting the transition to a greener future.

Marine bunkering services: We provide comprehensive bunkering services, ensuring that vessels receive the highest quality marine fuels at key ports worldwide. Our services are designed to enhance operational efficiency and minimize environmental impact.

Axiom aviation: As part of our diversified portfolio, Axiom Aviation specialises in the supply of high-quality aviation fuels and services. We are committed to meeting the needs of the aviation industry by providing reliable fuel solutions that ensure the safe and efficient operation of aircraft. Our aviation division is known for its rigorous safety standards, timely deliveries, and customer-centric approach, making us a trusted partner for airlines, airports, and other aviation stakeholders. Axiom Aviation is committed to launch Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in UAE and is closely working in this regard to meet the requirement of Airlines for SAF.

Axiom Global Oil and Gas Trading is your trusted partner in navigating the complexities of the global energy market. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions, we are committed to delivering value and driving growth for our stakeholders with our motto, Our Word is Our Bond.

How did you first get involved in the sustainability and green economy story?

Our journey into the sustainability and green economy story stems from a deep understanding of the sectors we operate in. As is evident from our portfolio, Axiom Global Oil and Gas Trading is heavily involved in industries such as transportation and fossil fuels. While these sectors are vital to the global economy, we recognise the significant impact they have on the environment and the urgent need to address this in the context of climate change.

Image Credit:

The maritime and aviation industries are notoriously hard to abate compared to road transport. However, rather than waiting for future research and technological advancements to take shape, we took proactive steps to explore immediate solutions that could make a difference. One such solution is the adoption of drop-in fuels, which can seamlessly blend with traditional fuels to reduce carbon emissions.

Understanding the potential of biofuels as a viable option for reducing the carbon footprint of our operations, we were among the first bunker suppliers in the UAE to offer biofuel blends. Our commitment to sustainability is further demonstrated by our certifications, including ISCC Plus and CORSIA, which underscore our adherence to the highest standards in sustainable fuel supply and carbon reduction in the aviation industry.

These certifications not only reflect our dedication to environmental responsibility but also position us as a leader in the industry, driving the transition towards a greener economy. By taking such proactive measures, we can contribute to a more sustainable future while continuing to meet the energy needs of our global clients.

What are the recent initiatives that your brand has fronted in the field?

In our ongoing commitment to sustainability, Axiom has spearheaded several innovative initiatives. Not only have we expanded our offerings to include biofuel blends for maritime vessels, but we’ve also embraced cutting-edge technology to enhance the sustainability and transparency of our supply chain. By integrating blockchain technology into our operations, we’ve ensured the traceability of our biofuel blends through robust sustainability declarations, thereby maintaining a secure and verifiable chain of custody.

Additionally, we are pioneering the use of E-BDN (electronic Bunker Delivery Notes) solutions at Dubai ports as part of our move towards digitalisation. This shift not only supports greener operations by reducing paper usage but also allows us to capture and analyse data more effectively. By leveraging this data, we can identify hidden bottlenecks and optimise our services, ultimately delivering even greater value to our customers.

How do you see the UAE’s green economy initiative expanding over the next five years and how is your brand going to contribute towards the narrative?

With the UAE hosting COP28, it’s clear that the nation is positioning itself as a leader in the journey towards achieving net-zero emissions. The recent introduction of a national biofuel policy is a step in that direction, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to a sustainable future. While the maritime industry may currently be lagging on the path to net zero, the next five years hold exciting potential, particularly for the UAE. Axiom is committed to honour and implement the UAE Cabinet’s decision on adoption of National Biofuel Policy, which is aligned with the vision to transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

As a leading biofuel marketer, we are geared to market B-5, B-7 and B-20 and committed to supporting the implementation of this national policy.

We foresee the UAE not only becoming a central hub for biofuel supplies but also making strides in other green initiatives. The recent green electricity plan hints at the possibility of ports supplying electricity to ships, reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Moreover, the nation’s expertise in carbon capture and other innovative technologies could pave the way for green methanol production and even the establishment of a CO2 hub.

At Axiom, we are excited to be part of this promising future. We are committed to contributing to the UAE’s green economy initiative by continuing to innovate and lead in sustainable energy solutions, ensuring that we play a significant role in the region’s transition to a greener, more sustainable economy.

How do you chart your personal contributions to your brand in terms of driving the green economy story forward over the next decade?

My personal contributions will be rooted in a commitment to innovation, leadership, and collaboration. I intend to champion the adoption of sustainable practices across all facets of our operations, ensuring that our business not only meets but exceeds the evolving standards of environmental responsibility.

A key focus will be on expanding our portfolio of low-carbon and renewable energy solutions, particularly in the maritime and aviation sectors. I plan to leverage emerging technologies, such as blockchain for supply chain transparency and digitalisation for operational efficiency, to enhance our sustainability efforts. This includes driving initiatives that reduce our carbon footprint, such as the integration of biofuels and exploring alternative fuels like green methanol.

In addition to these technological advancements, I aim to foster a culture of sustainability within our organisation, encouraging every team member to contribute to our green economy goals. By collaborating with industry partners, stakeholders, and policymakers, I will work to position our brand as a leader in the global transition to a sustainable future.