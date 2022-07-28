In the recently released QS World University Rankings (QSWUR) 2023, Ajman University was ranked among the top 651-700 universities worldwide and among top 6 in the UAE. In the category of employer reputation, indicative of how employers view it, AU was ranked 2nd best in the UAE among private universities and 3rd best among all UAE-based universities. These milestones are impressive not just on their own, but also for the fact that the growth happened at a phenomenal pace – within just five years of its first listing on a major academic ranking such as QSWUR.
Results such as these do not come by following the mundane and the traditional. It requires bold, innovative measures and the ability to go beyond comfort zones to bring around tell-tale improvements and excellence. And that’s what Ajman University symbolizes – bold innovation. Right from its diverse faculty drawn from over 35 countries to student cohorts belonging to over 70 different nationalities, technological innovation that saw it successfully overcome the pandemic and its Innovation Centre that regularly churns out entrepreneurs and start-ups, AU remains true to its value of innovation in education.
“While rankings are just one indicator of excellence, what truly matters to us is the way we approach higher education. Ajman University’s emphasis is on creating entrepreneurial leaders for tomorrow, who have a sense of ownership in everything they do, and are passionate about contributing something worthwhile to the society,” says Dr Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University.
Being one of the first universities in the UAE to introduce an innovative Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Bachelor of Science in Data Analytics further proves its ability to take bold steps towards the future. Ajman University’s 22 undergraduate and 13 graduate degree programs are beacons of excellence that focus not only on theoretical knowledge, but also experiential learning and real-world skills that are gaining the attention of employers worldwide.
And above all that, Ajman University strives to be a place where students truly love to be, thanks to its emphasis on a vibrant campus culture, great co-curricular and sporting activities, a diverse and inclusive ethos and a very apt tagline, Make It Happen!