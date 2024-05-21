ASUS today announced a new generation of AI-powered computing at its online-only Next Level. AI Incredible. launch event, dedicated to the launch of the ASUS Vivobook S 15 (S5507). Powered by the Snapdragon® X Elite, the device is the company’s first Copilot+ PC, with Windows AI features and a collection of exclusive ASUS AI apps that aim to improve the user's work and play.

“As ASUS embarks on this journey, marked by the launch of our first AI PC, we stand at the beginning of a new era of personal computing.” ASUS Co-CEO S.Y. Hsu said, speaking at the event, “The launch of our first ASUS Copilot+ PC powered by Snapdragon X Elite is an important milestone for us, and we believe that these devices are the future of consumer PCs and will drastically change the way we will work, study, create, and play.”

The event featured speakers from Microsoft and Qualcomm® Technologies, Inc., as it followed an earlier event by the former, in which Microsoft officially unveiled the full scope of new Windows experiences and standards for PCs to attain its ASUS Copilot+ PC. The event was broadcast via the company’s social media channels and can be rewatched on the official ASUS YouTube account.

“It’s an exciting time to be in devices, and collaborating with partners like ASUS allows us to bring innovative hardware that unlocks AI software to life for our customers. Our deep engineering collaboration has been instrumental in delivering cutting-edge technology to consumers. With the launch of ASUS’s Vivobook S 15, we are bringing the power of Copilot in Windows, Recall, and Cocreator, showcasing the potential of on-device and cloud-based AI working together to enable individuals and organizations to achieve more,” stated Mark Linton, VP Device Partner Sales at Microsoft.

“I am thrilled that Qualcomm and ASUS are working together to bring industry-leading innovation to consumers and enterprises, and our latest collaboration is the best yet,” said Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. “Performance is reborn with Snapdragon X Elite, and we look forward to collaborating with ASUS to put incredible innovation like the ASUS Vivobook S 15 in the hands of users.”

ASUS Vivobook S 15 is the company’s first Copilot+ PC, and with the efficient power and built-in AI engine of the Snapdragon X Elite Platform, users can enjoy hardware-accelerated AI functions and incredible performance and efficiency as result of the custom integrated Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU. With up to 18 hours of battery life2, enjoy uninterrupted productivity. Featuring a stunning 3K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display, Harman Kardon-certified audio, and a sleek 14.7 mm-thin, 1.42 kg-light body1, it's built for effortless mobility.

Incredible AI power

ASUS Vivobook S 15 is the first next-gen ASUS Windows Copilot+ PC, introducing the latest Windows AI tools. Powered by the Snapdragon® X Elite with built-in Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU, it boasts a remarkable 45 TOPS Neural engine for swift on device AI processing. Storage options include up to an ultrafast 1 TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD, with memory configurable up to 32 GB of 8448 MHz LPDDR5X RAM.

Next-gen AI-powered enhancements include Windows Studio Effects and an ASUS AiSense IR camera. The presence-detection capabilities of the camera enable Adaptive Dimming — which dims the screen when the user looks away — and Adaptive Lock, which automatically locks the laptop when the user moves away and unlocks it when they return. Additionally, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 is also the first device to feature the company’s exclusive AI app, StoryCube, It's the smartest, most convenient, and most powerful way to manage all digital assets, using AI assistance to sort, edit, manage, and export captured raw files.

Leveraging this powerful hardware, ASUS Vivobook S 15 integrates advanced features such as Windows Studio Effects, which enhances lighting and noise removal during video calls in portrait mode, and ASUS AiSense Camera with AI-powered Security, enabling the adaptive lock feature to auto-lock when the users walks away and auto-unlock upon their return, as well as auto-dimming when the user looks away. Furthermore, it incorporates Live Captions for accurate real-time subtitles and Cocreator empowers users to transform sketches into finished artworks. These innovative technologies not only enhance security and privacy but also elevate the audiovisual experience and unlock creativity.

Incredible portability

Built for effortless portability, ASUS Vivobook S 15 stands out with a 14.7 mm ultra-slim and 1.42 kg1 light all-metal design, which redefines elegance with its minimalist aesthetics. The premium CNC-engraved logo adds a touch of class, while the versatile tapered unibody design ensures strength and stability.

The high-capacity 70 Wh battery offers up to 18 hours2 of uninterrupted productivity or entertainment, with support for fast charging and ASUS USB-C® Easy Charge for convenient charging from almost any source.

The premium styling includes a single-zone RGB backlit keyboard, allowing users to personalize styles that perfectly match their personality and mood. A dedicated Copilot key enables users to dive into Windows AI-powered tools in just one second, and the super-large, super-smart touchpad offers effortless navigation and an expanded workspace. Via intuitive gestures, users can seamlessly control various tasks, from adjusting audio to optimizing screen brightness or managing video playback.

Incredible connectivity

Equipped with a comprehensive set of I/O ports, ASUS Vivobook S 15 is configured for seamless on-the-go connectivity. It has two USB4 ports that support fast charging, 4K external displays, and up to 40 Gbps data transfers, along with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, and an audio combo jack to elevate the user experience.

Thanks to WiFi 7, enabled by the Qualcomm FastConnect™ 7800 system, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 delivers blazing speeds up to 5.8 Gbps, outpacing WiFi 6 by 4.8 times3, ensuring seamless streaming, effortless task completion, and lightning-fast downloads.

Incredible audiovisuals

ASUS Vivobook S 15 offers a premium audiovisual experience for productivity, creativity, or entertainment, featuring an expansive 15.6-inch 3K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display that delivers refined specular highlights and extraordinary shadow detail, all in vivid, true-to-life color. This class-leading display has an ultra-wide 89% screen-to-body ratio, a 0.2 ms response time, a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and is VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 600 certified. It also offers TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue-light levels for enhanced eye-care, and the display itself is protected by our exclusive ASUS OLED Care system to significantly reduce the risk of burn-in. Complementing this stunning display is a powerful Harman Kardon-certified audio system with immersive, multi-dimensional Dolby Atmos sound.

In short, the unveiling of the new ASUS Vivobook S 15 marks a significant leap forward in AI-powered computing. With the device, ASUS reaffirms its commitment to innovation without compromise and with speakers from industry giants like Microsoft and Qualcomm Technologies, this event showcased the collaborative efforts driving technological advancement. As the industry embarks on this new era of computing, ASUS continues to lead the charge, delivering excellence in both form and function.

Availability and pricing

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 is available for pre-order on the ASUS eShop from May 21st to June 19th, with an exclusive ASUS deluxe package for early buyers. Starting June 20th, the Vivobook S 15 will be available at leading retailers and the ASUS eShop across the UAE and GCC countries. Prices start at 5,499 AED.