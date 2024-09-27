What are the trends ruling camera and recording equipment in the e-commerce space?
In terms of e-commerce, several trends are influencing the market for cameras and recording equipment. Some of these involve smartphone cameras, with the rise of their quality and ease of use, as well as mirrorless cameras with a growing preference due to sensor size, lightweight design, compact size, and high image quality. In the past 10 years, the use of drones has been increasing for capturing aerial images, enhancing the content creation opportunities for e-commerce brands. Other creative recording equipment are Action cameras, Pocket Gimbal Cameras and 360-Degree and cameras.
E-commerce is extremely competitive in the region. What is AMT.TV’s USP?
In an ever-expanding industry it is hard to combine all professional video, photography, digital cinema and broadcasting equipment under one roof. It has been a significant achievement for Advanced Media to fulfil our valuable customer demand as a one-stop solution.
Our website was primarily designed to be an informational catalogue about our products and services. To compete with the emerging e-commerce market in the region, we decided to upgrade our website with transactional features for our customers to have a smooth shopping experience. To improve our user experience, we have designed our website to be mobile-friendly for easy navigation on a smaller screen. The icing on the cake is our Live Support, which offers a real time solution to those who need assistance with any products or services quickly and effectively.
What are your e-commerce expansion plans?
The future of e-commerce brings both exciting possibilities and challenges in coming days for the UAE market. The e-commerce landscape is expected to have a significant growth driven by rapid technological advancements and changing consumer behaviours. We will continue the tendency of rapidly improving our existing infrastructure to meet the convenience and speed of the growth of mobile commerce (M-commerce) and social commerce.
Our new E-commerce platform will increasingly use AI to offer personalised experiences from product recommendations to tailored marketing efforts. The utilisation of AI-driven chatbots and virtual assistants are expected to increase significantly, enhancing the provision of real-time customer service.
Furthermore, with a growing emphasis on sustainability, our aim is to minimise the ecological impact of online retail activities, promote ethical sourcing, and contribute towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly future such as eco-friendly packaging, sustainable sourcing and carbon footprint reduction.