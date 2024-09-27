Pooyan Farnam

What are the trends ruling camera and recording equipment in the e-commerce space?

In terms of e-commerce, several trends are influencing the market for cameras and recording equipment. Some of these involve smartphone cameras, with the rise of their quality and ease of use, as well as mirrorless cameras with a growing preference due to sensor size, lightweight design, compact size, and high image quality. In the past 10 years, the use of drones has been increasing for capturing aerial images, enhancing the content creation opportunities for e-commerce brands. Other creative recording equipment are Action cameras, Pocket Gimbal Cameras and 360-Degree and cameras.

E-commerce is extremely competitive in the region. What is AMT.TV’s USP?

In an ever-expanding industry it is hard to combine all professional video, photography, digital cinema and broadcasting equipment under one roof. It has been a significant achievement for Advanced Media to fulfil our valuable customer demand as a one-stop solution.