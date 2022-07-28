With a 700,000 sq ft. campus, cutting-edge facilities and learning spaces that inspire young adults, Amity University Dubai has been granted an institutional licensure from UAE’s Ministry of Education through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA). The University’s Business School programs have also received CAA accreditation. Their Business School offers graduate and postgraduate specialisations in Business Administration, Accounting, International Business, Finance, Digital Marketing and more; training students on how to develop an entrepreneurial mindset, become critical thinkers and succeed in multicultural work environments. This accreditation by the Ministry’s Commission on Academic Accreditation (CAA) will see Amity Dubai welcome even more students from the local and global community this September 2022.
Aligned with the strategic objectives of the UAE, Amity University Dubai is adapting to the challenging education landscape in the UAE through innovative teaching practices and modern education models. By building opportunities like learning by doing, industry engagements, portfolio creation, interdisciplinary projects and independent learning within the curriculum, they focus on adding value through tangible outcomes.
Their in-house Corporate Resource Centre helps students with internships, part-time opportunities and full-time jobs. The team also organise regular workshops to assist with CV writing and preparing for interviews. Guest lectures by industry leaders, alumni talks and industry visits are regularly conducted to give students an insight into organizations and how they function.
Interested students can learn more about the University’s purpose-built campus and multi-disciplinary programmes, at their Open Days, every Sunday from 4pm to 8pm.