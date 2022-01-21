Dubai: Gulf News subscription campaigns have always been about giving readers access to our quality and in-depth journalism with high value offers. And the 2022 offer upholds that tradition. For the very first time Gulf News is launching a ‘bundle subscription offer’.

What does that mean? It gives readers unlimited access to gulfnews.com, along with a full print subscription. So, you not only enjoy the feel of a print edition but also get to read the massive repository of in-depth online content that is updated by the hour.

Gulf News CEO and Editor-in-Chief Abdul Hamid Ahmad, said: “As promised, we have come with a stronger subscription campaign for 2022, with high-value vouchers and access to all our products."

For the very first time, we are offering a bundle subscription price that is extremely reasonable and includes both print and digital. We build upon our last year’s campaign, which was very successful. - Gulf News CEO and Editor-in-Chief Abdul Hamid Ahmad,

Our readers have full trust in Gulf News, be it print or digital, and we hope that with this new offer, more people who are already well acquainted with Gulf News’ quality journalism in print, can now experience the same when it comes to Gulf News online, including all its unique content that continually looks beyond the news, to bring to readers the complete picture. We look forward to expanding our community of both print and online readers with this new offer.”

Gulf News Executive Editor Meher Murshed explained that this new subscription campaign gives readers unlimited access to gulfnews.com for a year.

“We are the first in the region to offer a print and digital bundle together, which makes for one compelling read. We have very strong products online, such as Living in UAE, Your Money, Parenting, Food, Special Reports and Games, some of which are displayed in print. However, print readers can now avail themselves of the entire digital bouquet, where they can read the best of content in print and then move to gulfnews.com, where they will find in-depth reads. In 2022, we have entered a new era where digital and print go hand in hand. Readers who love the feel of print can get instant news breaks on digital and stay informed and up to date 24/7.”

We are the first in the region to offer a print and digital bundle together, which makes for one compelling read. We have very strong products online, such as Living in UAE, Your Money, Parenting, Food, Special Reports and Games, some of which are displayed in print. - Gulf News Executive Editor Meher Murshed

Gulf News Human Resources Director K.C. Nissar added: ”Our readers are of the utmost importance to us – they are our true wealth and we have always emphasised that focus in everything we have done or do. We value their loyalty and for being a part of our family over the many years. In this subscription campaign for 2022, we have done the best we can for our readers, with a new print and digital bundle subscription offer that ensures the best value for all our subscribers. We hope that everyone avails of it to enjoy a year of uninterrupted reading, content access and vouchers.”

Our readers are of the utmost importance to us – they are our true wealth and we have always emphasised that focus in everything we have done or do. - Gulf News Human Resources Director K.C. Nissar

Gulf News Director for Circulation Sales and Distribution Potru Raju, further detailed the subscription offer. “We are happy to announce, yet again, a fantastic subscription offer for our existing subscribers base and new readers who would like to come onboard during this period. The bundle price of AED 379 for an annual subscription, gives the subscriber an annual print subscription and one year’s online access to gulfnews.com. Each annual subscriber will also get AED 600 worth vouchers from our campaign partners."

Our subscribers are like our family, so we want to give them the best offer, especially as many of them have been our loyal readers for well over two decades. - Gulf News Director for Circulation Sales and Distribution Potru Raju

Vouchers

This bundle offer includes vouchers totalling AED 600 from our partners.

Subscribers will receive an AED 200 voucher from Aster Pharmacy, a voucher for AED 100 from Mitra, which is an Indian Fusion Bistro, and a Chicking voucher for AED 50.

The offer also includes a Time House Trading voucher for AED 100 to purchase select products on their e-commerce platform (applicable during other promotional offers), an AED 100 voucher from Spring Rose Souq to purchase products on their e-commerce platform (applicable on all products and offers available), an AED 50 voucher from Barakat Fresh to purchase products on their e-commerce platform (applicable on all products and offers available).

And, our partner, Huawei, will hold monthly draws for 30 devices to be won over five months, from February to June.

Here’s what our brand partners have to say…

Mohammad Arshad, Managing Director of SRG Nurseries LLC said: “We are delighted to partner with Gulf News for this subscription campaign and offer our service to loyal Gulf News readers. SRG Nursery is the one-stop-shop for horticultural and landscape project. We provide plantation solutions that cater to the specification of residential and commercial projects of all scales.”



We are delighted to partner with Gulf News for this subscription campaign and offer our service to loyal Gulf News readers....” - Mohammad Arshad, Managing Director of SRG Nurseries LLC

Ali Zahid, Executive Director of Time House said: “It’s our great privilege to partner with one of the pioneers in journalism, Gulf News, with the highest number of subscribers in the UAE. Time House is always market ready for the ever evolving shopping trends and we are now online at www.timehouse.store to cater to UAE and other GCC markets.”

It’s our great privilege to partner with one of the pioneers in journalism, Gulf News.... - Ali Zahid, Executive Director of Time House

Shivam Goyal and Shipra Khurana, Managing Directors of Grills and Frills Restaurant, the holding company for Mitra, a bistro offering Indian fusion cusine, said: “We take immense pride in our association with Gulf News and offering their patrons a memorable experience. Mitra is an Indian fusion restaurant and lounge offering progressive Indian cuisine. Located at Al Seef Mall on the breath-taking Dubai Creek, we believe in providing an awe-inspiring experience to our customers through authentic flavors, a relaxed and fun ambience, friendly hospitality, quirky presentation, and bespoke event celebrations. Our endeavour is to take Indian cuisine to another level. Mitra open heartedly welcomes everyone to celebrate every day as a special occasion.”

We take immense pride in our association with Gulf News and offering their patrons a memorable experience... - Shivam Goyal and Shipra Khurana, Managing Directors of Grills and Frills Restaurant

Kenneth D’Costa, the Managing Director of Barakat said: “At Barakat, we believe in nourishing ambitions through the best of fresh every day. With two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, over 350 refrigerated vehicles, multiple distribution centers across the UAE, and more than 1,500 passionate employees, we have decades of experience in sustaining a vibrant international and local sourcing and distribution network for high quality fresh produce from the best farms within the UAE and across the world. We bring this goodness every day to the consumers’ doorstep through our fresh e-commerce platform, the Barakat app. We hope this partnership with Gulf News helps reach our fresh and healthy food choices to more consumers in the UAE.”

We hope this partnership with Gulf News helps reach our fresh and healthy food choices to more consumers in the UAE. - Kenneth D’Costa, Managing Director of Barakat

Aditi Vyas Kumar, Head of Marketing and Brand Communications for Aster Retail, said: “Aster Pharmacy is a part of the Aster DM Healthcare Group and has a brand legacy spanning 35 years and a footprint of over 300 pharmacies in UAE and other markets. We have ventured into e-commerce with www.asteronline.com and have global expansion plans with our franchise opportunities to spread health and happiness world over. It is a pleasure to associate ourselves with Gulf News for the campaign with its largest subscriber base in UAE.”

It is a pleasure to associate ourselves with Gulf News for the campaign with its largest subscriber base in UAE. - Aditi Vyas Kumar, Head of Marketing and Brand Communications for Aster Retail

Keith Li, the Country Manager Huawei, CBG, UAE said: “With the UAE pursuing a leading role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution era, we are proud to be part of the journey. Globally, we are witnessing a shift in consumer behaviour. More people are reaching out for their devices to complete many daily tasks – from shopping, booking services and accessing the first source news.

2021 is the year that our future development strategy has begun to take shape. Today we are so much more than a smartphone manufacturer with a wide portfolio of products including laptops, PCs, tablets, wearables, audio devices and more. As always, we remain focused on the needs of our users and keep delivering practical value. With the help of local and global partners as Gulf News, Huawei will continue its commitment to developing meaningful innovative products and partnership initiatives that truly impact people’s lives in a positive way.

On that note, I would like to thank the entire Gulf News team for this opportunity to collaborate on this successful consumer-benefit activity. We are looking forward to bring together more exciting collaboration for all Gulf News readers and Huawei users.”

...I would like to thank the entire Gulf News team for this opportunity to collaborate on this successful consumer-benefit activity. We are looking forward to bring together more exciting collaboration for all Gulf News readers and Huawei users. - Keith Li, Country Manager Huawei, CBG, UAE

Three easy ways to subscribe to the Gulf News print and digital bundle offer:

1) You can email at digitialsubscriptions@gulfnews.com or call on 600599901.

2) You can email at circ@gulfnews.com or call on 600587234.

3) Log on to the online Gulf News store: store.gulfnews.com