Royal Chauffeur Tourism (RCT) has expanded its chauffeur transportation services to include cross-border transfers from the UAE to Saudi Arabia and Oman, including Muscat. The expanded services aim to accommodate travellers requiring private ground transportation between the Emirates and neighbouring Gulf destinations. According to information published by the company, RCT also serves individual travellers, families and business groups through its range of chauffeur services. Its stated five-star Google rating is another indicator prospective customers may consult when comparing providers. However, customer ratings can change over time, and an independently verifiable ranking methodology is necessary to establish how a company compares with other operators in the same market.