Fragrance World launches Street Origins: A bold new expression of modern perfumery

A new era of gender-neutral scents fusing street culture with craftsmanship
Fragrance World introduces Street Origins, a new fragrance line that redefines what contemporary perfumery can be. Conceived by Safeer Moidu, Joint CEO of Fragrance World, Street Origins was born from a simple idea to create long-lasting, original fragrances that are accessible, expressive and unafraid to stand out.
In an industry often crowded by imitation and duplication, Street Origins brings authenticity back to the forefront. Built on Fragrance World’s manufacturing strength, it delivers high performance scents designed from scratch, proving that originality and quality can coexist without the heavy price tag.
The name captures its spirit, Street, where creativity thrives, from sidewalks and rooftops to skate parks and subways. Origins, the memories, moods and cities that shape each of us. Together, they form a brand that celebrates individuality and movement.
Each scent draws inspiration from the rhythm of a city, its pulse, texture and nightlife interpreted through bold colours, graphic artwork and distinctive bottle designs that feel instantly collectible. The collection spans two tiers:
Origins Range: 26 everyday signatures inspired by city moods
Icon Range: 14 limited-edition drops with statement finishes and special sleeves.
Every fragrance is gender-neutral, made to evolve with one’s personality, not define it, marking a new era for Fragrance World, one that fuses street culture with scent craftsmanship.
“Street Origins is a creative rebellion, a return to originality in a market that’s become too comfortable with imitation. We wanted to make fragrances that feel as real and expressive as the people wearing them-raw, bold and built for everyday life,” says Safeer Moidu, Joint CEO of Fragrance World.
Beyond scent, Street Origins functions as a creative platform championing collaborations across art, music and design. Upcoming partnerships with internationally acclaimed perfumers under Fragrance World’s creative innovation arm, French Avenue, will extend the brand’s artistic vision. These collaborations featuring renowned perfumers such as Jordi Fernández (Givaudan), Shinichiro Oba, Pascal Gaurin and Jean-Christophe Hérault (IFF) reinforce Fragrance World’s role in leading a new narrative for Middle Eastern perfumery, one that values artistry, experimentation and emotional storytelling.
With Street Origins, Fragrance World continues to prove that the Middle East is not merely following global fragrance trends, it is setting them.
Explore the full collection on Shopfragranceworld.com.
