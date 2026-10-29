Firm handles property purchases for German-speaking and international buyers
Dubai Finanz, known in English as Dubai Finance, has advised more than 750 German-speaking investors since its founding in 2023. The company is an independent property investment advisory firm (unabhängiger Immobilienberater) that represents buyers, primarily from Germany, Austria and Switzerland, when they buy property in Dubai. It does not accept commissions from developers, sellers or brokers and acts solely on the buyer’s side.
Rather than dealing separately with a broker or real estate agent (Immobilienmakler), a valuer, a bank and a property manager, clients work with one team that finds the property, checks it, negotiates the price, arranges the mortgage, handles the transfer and manages the unit afterwards. The company describes itself as the market leader among German-speaking clients in Dubai. Through its English-language service, Dubai Finance, it advises international buyers.
For overseas investors, the questions are often the same: which area and which property to choose, how to obtain a mortgage as a non-resident, whether the asking price matches the market, what rental yield to expect, and what the purchase means for taxes in Germany, Austria or Switzerland.
Financing rules also matter. Under Central Bank of the UAE regulations, banks may lend expatriates up to 80 per cent of the value of a first home priced up to Dh5 million, but no more than 50 per cent for a property bought off-plan. Dubai Finanz focuses exclusively on ready properties, which can generate rental income from the first month, have a transaction history and can be inspected before purchase.
To find properties, the team searches the secondary market and approaches property owners directly, including through its own platform for sellers, giving clients access to units not yet listed on property portals. Every asking price is compared with sales of similar units registered with the Dubai Land Department (DLD).
“Our clients want one team that finds the right property, checks it properly and looks after it once it is bought,” Eugen Zimbelmann, founder and CEO of Dubai Finanz, said. “Because we work only for the buyer, we can say no to a property just as easily as yes.”
The purchase process starts with a strategy consultation, including eligibility for the UAE Golden Visa, followed by a mortgage with UAE banks, also for non-residents, property selection, due diligence with an independent valuation and inspection, negotiation of the price and the Form F sales contract, and the transfer at the DLD. After the purchase, the team finds tenants and manages the property for the owner.
Eugen Zimbelmann is, according to the company, the only German property valuer (Immobiliengutachter) accredited by the DLD. His DLD valuer card, no. 63521, covers real estate valuation and real estate consultancy. As part of the advice, each client receives several valuation reports. For clients in Germany and Austria, the firm prepares reports on a property’s remaining useful life for use with their tax advisers.
The firm operates through Welldomo Valuation Real Estate LLC and Welldomo Mortgage Broker LLC, both ISO 9001 certified, and employs more than 20 people.
More information on how Dubai Finanz helps German-speaking investors buy property in Dubai is available at dubai-finanz.de.