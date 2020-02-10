The Hot & Cold combo may seem an odd one. But some pairings are an ideal match

Pizza Hut and Wall's chill at Kite Beach Image Credit: Supplied

One makes things super hot and incredibly cheesy; the other prefers chilling out. What could they possibly have in common. Yet, this Valentine’s Day, the two have come together in a special union. Pizza Hut has joined hands with Wall’s, purveyor of ice creams and frozen desserts, to offer the people of the UAE a special, limited time combo.

A sharp-eyed snapper caught a pic of the two relaxing on Kite Beach.

Pizza Hut & Wall's at Kite Beach Image Credit: Supplied

The appropriately titled Hot & Cold combo gets you a medium pizza of your choice, a Wall’s volcano ice cream cake, potato wedges and two soft drinks for Dh65 – a perfect combination for couples looking for a delicious, quick hunger fix. You’ll be able to order the combo until February 15th.

Additionally, Pizza Hut is serving Wall’s at all its restaurants – so yes, you can order a Magnum to go with your Super Supreme.

In honour of the beautiful – and unexpected – couple, we’d like to take this occasion to salute a few other cute celeb pairings from the recent (and not so recent) past.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Image Credit: Shutterstock

A few years ago, no one would have predicted the coupling of Miss World 2000 and the youngest Jonas Brother, who was just eight years old when his now wife won the pageant. However, they tied the knot at the tail-end of 2018 in a lavish wedding in a Jodhpur palace that included both Western and Indian ceremonies. Unlike the following examples, this one’s still going strong.

Why we love this: A beautiful coming together of completely different cultures.

Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette

Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette Image Credit: Shutterstock

After a chance meeting at Drew Barrymore’s birthday party in 2002, these two fell for each other pretty hard. Two years later, they announced their engagement. However, the big day never arrived. Three years after announcing their intent to marry, the pair split – amicably, it was reported. Of course, as an artist who made her name through conducting raw emotional anger into fantastic breakup songs, Morissette’s 2008 Flavours of Entanglement hinted at her pain. For his part, Reynolds never really opened up about the relationship. However, he did sing along to his ex-lover’s biggest hit, Ironic, while promoting Deadpool on the Today show in 2016.

Why we love this: He’s the funniest Marvel character, she’s an icon for a lot of people who grew up in the 90s.

Tom Cruise and Cher

Tom Cruise and Cher Image Credit: Giovan Paz/Shutterstock

We’ve turned the clock back a few decades for this one. He was a young, up-and-coming actor who had enjoyed a recent breakthrough in Risky Business – and was about to experience the beginnings of superstardom with Top Gun – and she was a well-established performer with a string of hit albums making a comeback. Unlike the Chopra-Jonas pairing, this romance flew relatively under the radar in its time – we only really heard about it when Oprah interviewed Cher in 2008.

Why we love this: Because it’s a fascinating thought experiment to wonder how the two would get along in a relationship now.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand

Katy Perry and Russell Brand Image Credit: Shutterstock

We couldn’t run this without featuring the Californian Hot N Cold superstar. Suffice to say, eyebrows were raised when she tied the knot with the Essex-born standup comedian-turned-humanitarian/activist. While the pair offered adorably contrasting accents in interviews, the marriage eventually ended just over a year later – she blamed contrasting schedules, he attributed his own changing priorities, which were apparently incompatible with hers.

Why we love this: If you’ve heard either of these two speak, this one represents arguably the cutest contrast of accents in this list

Finally, here's a cute snap of the latest couple featured here: