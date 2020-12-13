Image Credit: The Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek

Highlight Opting not to travel out of the UAE this holiday season? The first five-star hotel in Dubai invites residents to let them be your home this Christmas and New Year.

Christmas this year will definitely not be the same, but that does not mean it won’t be the most wonderful time of the year still. The Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek welcomes UAE residents to “stay home” with them during the holidays.

With an estimated 88.52 per cent of the UAE’s population being expats, going back to one’s home country to be with their loved ones during the holidays has become a yearly tradition to many. As travel restrictions around the world are still very much in place, residents are opting to spend the festive season within the country.

Christmas is all about tradition and as the first five-star hotel ever built in Dubai, the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek is proud to welcome back friends to this historical site where multiple generations have celebrated the most awaited season of all. The team has made a lot of preparations to make sure that guests still have that warm fuzzy feeling, whilst knowing they are in a safe and healthy environment. Anyone who steps in will immediately feel the holiday spirit – the entire hotel will be decked in glittering festive colours, carols will be playing all throughout, and guests will be welcomed by the team in full Christmas gear.

Guests are invited to unwind and relax in any of the 288 elegant rooms overlooking views of the stunning Creek; satiate in the numerous award-winning restaurants and bars; or indulge in the on-site health club, all for generous offers during this joyous season.

Christmas tree lighting

The season begins with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on December 8. Everyone is invited to experience the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek come to life with the festive spirit. There will be traditional Christmas sweets and beverages served as guests listen to the choir sing Christmas carols. The event is free and open to everyone, but there is a maximum capacity to observe social distancing, so make sure to save the date, RSVP as early as now, and get your vocals ready!

Festive treats and turkey takeaways

Image Credit: The Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek

Boulevard Gourmet takes away the stress from you by preparing a delicious Christmas feast, all cooked, wrapped up and ready for you to pick up or get delivered to your home! Dubai’s favorite cake and coffee shop will be offering a menu of festive hampers, custom-designed or ready-to-order cakes, traditional Christmas pastries and even gingerbread houses to decorate. This saves you the burden of cooking as well – just place an order for a roast turkey, beef Wellington, or roast leg of lamb and the hotel’s expert chefs will take care of it.

The gift of wellness

One thing 2020 has taught us is the clear importance of health and wellness. What better present to give your loved ones this holiday season than the encouragement to get fit and healthy? Treat friends, family or colleagues to an exclusive gym membership or a pamper day at the spa. The Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek’s is having these special offers on gym membership, spa and even swimming lessons:

• One-month membership Dh399

• Three-month gym membership Dh999

• Six-month gym membership Dh1,499

• One-year membership Dh2,399

• Get a Himalayan salt rejuvenating and firming massage when you enrol your child in our 10-sessions of swimming classes

• Pay for one child, and the other child gets 10 free swimming classes

Treat a loved one to the promise of an indulgent overnight escape in one of the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek’s elegant suites; or a dining experience in any of their 15 award-winning restaurants through dining and stay gift vouchers. These experience vouchers are the ideal Christmas present for any one.

Christmas Eve dinner

Image Credit: The Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek

Stocked with happiness and all the trimmings, the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek’s extravagant Christmas Eve dinner under the stars will make you feel right at home. Be spoilt for choice with all your Christmas favourites including live carvery stations and traditional Christmas desserts. Located on the pool deck, dance the night away to the live tunes of our band as you take in the spectacular views of the Dubai skyline. Prices starting from Dh245 inclusive of dinner and soft beverages.

SuperBrunch: Christmas edition

Image Credit: The Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek

Venture beyond having a traditional Christmas by indulging in the hotel’s famously family-friendly SuperBrunch: Christmas Edition. Over 200 dishes from the hotel’s eight award-winning restaurants will be featured and there will be plenty of live stations and delectable desserts merrily served with a warm Christmas vibe. This superhero-themed brunch will come with Christmas crackers on the table, live performances, loads of kids' activities like balloon bending and face painting, and a raffle draw. Santa would also be paying a visit and giving gifts to kids on the "Nice List" this year. Brunch prices start from Dh245 inclusive of brunch and soft beverages.

New Year’s Eve in Dubai

Image Credit: The Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek

Celebrate the much awaited ending of 2020 and kickstart the New Year with a rocking party at the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek. Since the gala dinner is located at the pool side, guests will have a guaranteed front row seat to the spectacular fireworks display that will light up the Dubai skyline including major attractions such as the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame and the stunning creek.

Get dressed in your most glamourous outfit as the hotel’s award-winning culinary team has prepared a massive feast of flavourful cuisines from around the world. There will be a great showcase of entertainment for all guests throughout the evening as well. Prices start from Dh399 per person inclusive of dinner and soft beverages.

First brunch of 2021

2021 is all about starting with a joyful attitude, so the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek team is preparing a hearty and happy New Year's Day Brunch. This family-friendly affair features cuisines from their award-winning restaurants, multiple live stations, and to top it all off, an incredible dessert selection. Four hours of indulgence will leave you energised to kick-start the New Year. The New Year’s Day Brunch is priced from Dh225 per person.

Image Credit: The Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek

* All prices above are inclusive of 10 per cent service charge, 7 per cent municipality fees and 5 per cent VAT.

For more information, please contact the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek festive reservations desk:

Call +9714 205 7033