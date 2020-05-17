Image Credit: Supplied

In response to the challenges of the coronavirus, Papa John’s has taken every possible step to ensure the health and safety of its customers. All orders are delivered with a Quality Guarantee seal sticker. This indicates that your pizza leaves the oven with minimal contact, providing you with the reassurance that your meal has not been touched until the moment you and your loved ones open the box.

What does contact-free mean?

In addition to its Quality Guarantee assurance, Papa John’s is also adding the extra safety measure of contact-free delivery at no extra charge. Simply select ‘Add Contact-FREE Delivery’ on the new Papa John’s Pizza UAE app or inform the Call Centre (600 520 001) while ordering. The driver will then stay a minimum of two metres away when delivering your order.

The Papa John’s Way

To protect you from COVID-19, Papa John’s staff are trained in food safety awareness and frequently wash their hands as per the latest guidelines. Following every hand-wash, staff are required to sanitise their hands using a compliant sanitiser. The team are also required to undergo a body temperature check when they start their shift. A staff member with a temperature higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius will report to a doctor instead of starting their shift.





Following the UAE Government’s gradual easing of restrictions, Papa John’s have opened their stores for dine-in and takeaway. Strict measures are being taken for dine-in and takeaway orders as per the UAE Government rules on social distancing.

Special Ramadan half-price offer

Papa John’s has announced a Ramadan half-price offer for its customers here in the UAE. If you’re craving your favourite pie, simply order one side and you can enjoy a 50 per cent discount on your quality pizza. This offer is available exclusively through the new Papa John’s John’s Pizza UAE App and through its Call Centre (600 520 001). Download the app now and take advantage of an additional free pizza 24-hours after your first order.

