coffee Image Credit: Pexels

Dubai: International Coffee Day is a celebration of all things java. As a result many Dubai spots are giving away free coffee today! Find out where you can get your fix.

Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer will be offering free coffee to the first 400 customers in their cafes. This special coffee promotion will last From Sunday September 29 to Tuesday October 1. You’ll be able to enjoy a free cup of joe one at Dubai Festival City, Dubai Marina Walk, Ibn Battuta Mall and Spring Souk. If you bring a reusable cup, you can get Dh2 off the fairtrade coffee range, if you choose to buy it.

London Dairy Bistro

London Dairy’s newest bistro in DIFC is offering a free espresso-based coffee or one of their signature ice coffees on International Coffee Day and beyond. You can benefit from this special offer until Thursday October 3.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre

To celebrate International Coffee Day, Gourmandises at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre is offering a free cup of coffee all day today.

Vida Hotels

Vida Hotels and Resorts is celebrating International Coffee Day by giving customers a cup of their morning fix for free. Offered at Origins at Vida Emirates Hills, 3in1 at Vida Downtown and at Courtyard at Vida Creek Harbour. Invest in Vida’s ‘Keep Cup’ for Dh75 and take coffee refills for Dh10.

Sheraton Mall of the Emirates

These guys have your frothy, dark or smooth desires covered on International Coffee Day today. Customers headed to Link Cafe will receive a complimentary coffee of choice with any food item purchased. Also, Sanctuary Lounge has a promotion for those who buy two beverages get the third free, between 10am and 10pm.

Flow

Flow at Jumeirah Emirates Towers is offering the first 100 cups of coffee sold at the venue today for free between 8 and 10am. Late risers who can’t make it can still benefit with a Dh2 discount and free refill upon purchase of a reusable cup from designed by Aysha Al Hemrani.

Parlour Boutique

Head to Parlour Boutique today at Unit 1, One Central Building, Trade Center Area for a cup of coffee with either a croissant or a yoghurt and fruit bowl and a glass of orange juice for Dh20 from 8 to 10am. You can also indulge in a free, brewed coffee for the rest of the day with a purchase of a main course.

The Hilton Hotels

Hilton has created a limited edition Saffron Iced Coffee that is available across several of its UAE properties this October, including Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dubai – Jumeirah Beach and Business Bay, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah and Ras Al Khaimah.

Grounded

Grounded is brewing up free espressos today for International Coffee Day. From 7am to 10pm, the roasters, located in the Renaissance Downtown Hotel Dubai will give everyone a free single espresso with no purchase necessary to avail of the free brew.

Park House

Park House is celebrating International Coffee Day today by giving away free coffee at their Nessnass Beach location (behind Sunset Mall). Customers can drop by the beachside diner any time from 7am to 9pm and grab a free coffee to go, or for dine-in.

Armani Cafe

Coffee fanatics can experience the 23-carat Golden Cappuccino at the Armani/Lounge until Monday. Priced at Dh80 or Dh100 when paired with Armani signature cheesecake.

Link Cafe

If you are hanging around Mall of the Emirates make the most of International Coffee Day with a free coffee from Link Cafe. But there's a small catch. You have to purchase any food item, but on the bright side, you can choose any from the cafe's full range of coffees.

Studio One Hotel