It’s never too early to start thinking about the festive season and planning ahead of time. If you are looking for a recipe idea to create a hearty meal using the leftovers from a roast dinner, you’ve come to the right place. At Kitchen Fiesta by Choithrams, Chef Ben Tobbit, Co-founder and Managing Director of Ben’s Farmhouse, shares the recipe of a simple but seasonal turkey club sandwich. It’s an ideal lunch, either to take to work or feed the kids – this recipe is also easy to scale up to make more sandwiches.
Turkey club sandwich
Serves: 2
Prep and cooking time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
For the spread
- 1 romaine lettuce leaf
- 2 tbsp light mayonnaise
- 1/2 clove garlic, crushed
For the sandwich
- 3 slices of whole-wheat bread, lightly toasted
- 60-70gr sliced leftover turkey breast or leg or both
- 40-50g leftover stuffing
- 3pcs turkey bacon-wrapped chicken sausages, cut in half lengthways
- 2 slices of large tomato
- 2 slices red onion
- 1 medium egg, hardboiled
Method
To make the spread, slice a Romaine lettuce leaf lengthways and shred it into small pieces. Mix these with a tablespoon of light mayonnaise, to which you can add half a clove of crushed and minced garlic.
Spread the garlic-lettuce-mayo mix evenly over all three bread slices.
On the bottom slice, layer the turkey and sausages over the mayo mix. Top the meat with tomatoes.
On a second slice of bread, spread the leftover stuffing, the egg and the onion.
Carefully place the second bread over the first, taking care to ensure the sandwich is balanced. Take your third bread slice and place it on top, with the mayo side facing down.
Place skewers on all four sides of the bread to hold everything together. Finally, slice the sandwich horizontally and serve with fries.
