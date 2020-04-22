From kitchen to your doorstep, here’s what the team is doing

Video Credit: Supplied

With large numbers of UAE residents spending their time indoors during the country’s sterilisation programme, cleanliness, hygiene and safety are at the forefront of people’s minds more than ever before as we all work to flatten the coronavirus curve.

Pizza Hut is no exception – here’s how the global pizza giant is working to ensure the safety of its people and customers in the UAE.

Safety first

All Pizza Hut staff are mandated to wash their hands and use high-quality sanitisers every half an hour. All surfaces, handles and equipment at the chain’s locations are cleaned on a regular basis too.

Perfect preparation

As always, Pizza Hut remains committed to using only ingredients from approved suppliers for its world-famous pizzas. These are washed and sanitised thoroughly before being placed on a pie, by employees always wearing gloves, and baked at 450 degrees Fahrenheit, a temperature that kills bacteria and viruses.

Smart contactless delivery

When they’re ready, pizzas are stored in special pouches designed to safeguard against contamination while keeping everything warm. Upon arriving at the customer’s address, the driver – who, like the rest of Pizza Hut’s team, also washes and sanitises his hands on a regular basis – places the order on a sterilised stool by the door, and waits for the customer to collect their order from a safe distance before collecting the stool and leaving.

Management speaks

“Thank you for being part of the Pizza Hut journey,” says Randall Blackford, Managing Director, Pizza Hut Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Pakistan at Yum! Brands. “For us, health and safety come first, and in partnership with Americana, we have instituted contactless delivery across the entire UAE.”

Mohamed Zaki, General Manager for Pizza Hut at Americana, says, “At Pizza Hut, the health and safety of our employees, delivery drivers and customers is our number one priority. We have stepped up all our food safety and hygiene procedures, and work closely with our teams in the field to implement them daily. We are guided by international and local authorities’ best practices, offering solutions such as contactless delivery, which enable us to continue to serve our customers the food they love in a safe environment.”