Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes will return to Taste of Abu Dhabi this November, which runs at the du Arena, Yas Island from November 8 through 10.

The annual event’s fifth anniversary celebration will see Rhodes do what he does best, demonstrate his love for British cuisine at the chef’s theatre, a special pop-up of his Vox Cinemas restaurant Theatre by Rhodes.

Celebrity chef Eric Lanlard, renowned for his baking skills, will also be running a series of masterclasses at the event, joined by local and international pastry experts. Also attending will be chef Tarek Ibrahim, who will impart barbecue tips and recipes during live cooking challenges to boost skills on the grill.

This year will also mark the return of Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor, along with chefs Jenny Morris and Reza Mohammad, who will headline the Kibsons and Al Ain Farms Cooking Challenge, providing visitors the opportunity to cook alongside them.

Live entertainment will be provided by The Bootleg Beatles, who will bring a bit of Abbey Road to Abu Dhabi with their gig on the first day of the event. Joining them on stage on the same day will be former Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle and singer Sarah Ikumu from 2017’s Britain’s Got Talent reality show.

Early bird tickets across various categories are now on sale online, starting from Dh35.