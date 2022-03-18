1 of 15
Have you visited the Expo 2020 Dubai? With only 12 days left, Gulf News reader Aiswarya Premjith visited the expo site recently and captured some stunning shots of different pavilions. She said: "After a long walk of exploring at the Mobility District, I came across the perfect dawn moment beside the Mobility Pavilion. It was surreal to witness the colours reflecting from the façade of the building."
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
2 of 15
She added: "Walking inside the Mobility Pavilion, we came across these reflective walkways depicting the future plans and growth of the UAE ."
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
3 of 15
As she explored the Mobility district, she came across the colourful Russian Pavilion during its rush hours.
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
4 of 15
Premjith said: "The human brain model at the Russian Pavilion shows how the mind works, where visitors can enjoy the LED floor that mimics neurons in different colours."
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
5 of 15
At the Opportunity District, this architect and amateur photographer found the UK Pavilion to stand out among other pavilions, with its Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology screens on the bright sunny day.
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
6 of 15
"Besides the UK Pavilion we came across the fabric steel structure of Luxembourg Pavilion, taking us to a whole cinematic experience of Luxembourg’s innovation," Premjith said.
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
7 of 15
They spent the afternoon at the shaded timber retreat in the Finland Pavilion. She said: "Visitors can reconnect with the peaceful sounds of nature and skylight in this pavilion."
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
8 of 15
She added: "The vibrant entrance of Australia Pavilion took us to a whole experience of Australian culture and the people."
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
9 of 15
Then visited the Hungary Pavilion. She said: "This pavilion is demonstrating the importance and vitals of water with its reflective walls and floors was a treat to the eye."
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
10 of 15
While rushing through the smart queues, they found a rest stop to enjoy a Korean dance show at the South Korea Pavilion.
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
11 of 15
This 24-year-old expatriate, born and brought up in Dubai, was amazed to see the Expo site. She said: "Indeed an architectural landmark, Al Wasl Dome gave an embellished look with clouds visible through the LED panels."
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
12 of 15
Premjith said: "The China Pavilion at the Opportunity District held a spectacular laser show below the starry moonlight."
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
13 of 15
"The escalators down the Mobility Pavilion displays the futuristic innovation along with its unique ceiling ornaments," Premjith described.
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
14 of 15
Premjith said: "Hungary Pavilion brings out the child in us with a ball pit along with a 10-minute show to demonstrate the country’s deep-rooted relationship with water."
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
15 of 15
And, at the last stop of their journey at the Expo site, they visited Al Wasl Dome. Premjith said: "This is one of the largest 360-degree free-standing structure that sparkles during the night with its LED display." You have only two weeks left to explore 192 countries in one place. Visit Expo 2020 Dubai now!
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader