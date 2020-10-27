Dubai: Homegrown hospitality brand Rove will operate the only hotel at the Expo 2020 site, through a 312-room property. And it will remain there once the global event closes on March 31, 2022.
The Rove Expo 2020, located adjacent to Al Wasl Plaza, will open on October 1, 2021. "It will support District 2020’s aim to create a mixed-use development and an urban destination that caters to the needs of its future workers, residents and visitors through its diverse offering,” said Marjan Faraidooni, Chief Pavilions and Exhibitions Officer at Expo 2020 Dubai.
“This is a significant step forward in the development of the Expo 2020 site. An on-site hotel is a great addition to the facilties we are creating to welcome people to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event.”
The Rove Expo 2020 hotel will also have 19 suites and multiple F&B outlets. “As the only on-site hotel at Expo 2020 Dubai, Rove Expo 2020 will immerse "Rovers" in the heart of the event," said Ahmad Thani Rashed Al Matrooshi, Board Director of Rove Hotels. "Visitors will have the opportunity to explore without borders, safe in the knowledge that their health and wellbeing are being looked after."