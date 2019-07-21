City Concierge ‘Rashid’ will be to be the backbone of Expo 2020 Dubai’s virtual assistant

Dubai: Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), Smart Dubai’s city concierge service ‘Rashid’ is set to be the official backbone of Expo 2020 Dubai’s virtual assistant solution.

Rashid services will be available in English and Arabic on the Expo 2020 official website, www.expo2020dubai.com, and Expo’s soon to-be-released mobile app.

This initiative is in collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai, Accenture — Expo’s Official Digital Services partners — and Etisalat Digital.

Rashid can be accessed through any smart device, and will offer users detailed information about Expo 2020 and the city of Dubai, including data on flights and hotel bookings.

It is in line with the UAE’s plans to offer best-in-class services to visitors from around the world as it hosts the first World Expo to take place in the MEASA (Middle East, Africa and South Asia) region.