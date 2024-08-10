Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Electronics Deal: Samsung Galaxy A55

Pros

Big, bright display

Expandable storage

Strong camera system

Good battery life

Cons

Processor could be better

If you’re looking for a reliable phone that checks all the boxes, including good battery life, camera specs and storage space, Samsung’s Galaxy A55 is the phone to get. Released earlier this year, it features a 6.6-inch OLED (organic LED) panel with FHD (full high definition) resolution and 120Hz peak refresh rate. Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus+ covers the front and back of this device, offering toughened glass protection and IP67 water and dust resistance. The phone’s trio of cameras are placed in a vertical row, and include a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 32MP front camera, with OIS and HDR (high dynamic range) 4K videos. While the phone features 256GB of internal storage, it’s expandable via a microSD card up to 1TB. The only downside in this phone, according to reviewers, is its Exynos 1480 chipset, which doesn’t perform as well as others in this range. Still, for the average user, the phone experience is smooth, as long as you don’t try to play demanding mobile games or engage in graphics-heavy tasks.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh93.96 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh86, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh143, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh182.

Best Home Deal: Brother Wireless All-In-One Ink Tank Printer

Pros

Maintains decent speed for home and school use

Wireless printing

Scans, copies and prints

Automatic two-sided printing

Comes with one set of ink bottles

Cons

Maximum paper size is A4

Instead of queuing up at the library, print out assignments and handouts at home in advance. Here’s a versatile inkjet printer for you to consider – the Brother Wireless All-In-One machine takes care of both scanning and printing. It can produce 17 image-heavy pages per minute, and flips the paper on its own for double-sided printing without any manual tinkering. With one ink refill, expect 15,000 black and white sheets and 5,000 in colour. But the best part is its wireless capability - download class materials on your phone and instantly send them over to the printer. It’s compatible with Apple AirPrint, as well. Reviewers compare it to Epson models and say that this printer fares much better for its price point. They add that it's easy to set up, and offers fuss-free Wi-Fi connectivity with laptops and tablets.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh62.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh46 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh75.

Best Stationery Deal: Plus Japan Staple-Free Stapler

Are you forever running out of staples? Opt for this Tik-Tok trending stapler that fastens up to 10 papers without the use of any staples. Reviewers say it doesn’t require as much force as a regular stapler, and it also makes shredding documents easy, since you don’t have to spend time removing staples. Since there’s a gauge included to punch your documents when needed, it’s both a stapler and punch machine in one convenient gadget. Moreover, you don’t have to worry about young children injuring themselves with metallic staple pins when you leave this stapler out on your desk.