Best Electronics Deal: Anker 3-in-1 Cube Wireless Charger

Pros

Adjustable angles

Portable design

Fast charging capabilities

Comes with interchangeable plugs

Cons

Heavy

Ideal for travel, Anker’s Cube offers the versatility and flexibility we’re looking for in wireless chargers. This three-in-one device charges a smartwatch, phone and earbuds at the same time, and fits in the palm of your hand. The Cube has a MagSafe dock with adjustable angles up to 60°, so you can charge your iPhone in a tilted position or flat. When you lift the dock, it reveals the perfect spot for charging your AirPods, and there’s also a retractable drawer of sorts, for charging the Apple Watch. Although it connects via a two-pin plug, it also comes with interchangeable plugs for travel, and a 30-watt USB-C adapter that’s great for individually charging phones, tablets and other gadgets. Reviewers say the Cube form is ingenious, but some comment that it feels bulky and heavy, at 396g, like a paperweight.

Best Appliance Deal: Kärcher WD3 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Pros

Strong suction

Easy locking system

Large 17-litre capacity

Includes a blower

Cons

Bulkier than most counterparts

Unlike most wet-dry vacuum cleaners, Kärcher uses an internal cartridge filter to suck up wet and dry dirt at the same time. In canister form, this gives it the advantage of an enormous 17-litre collection capacity, so you can use it for a long time without having to clean it out. Imam recommended the brand, stating: “Renowned for quality cleaning equipment, Kärcher offers robust and reliable wet-dry vacuums.” The WD3 uses powerful 1000W suction to ensure thorough clean-up. Its suction is so strong, you can use it in the garage or even the garden if you’d like to switch to the blower function. Reviewers with pets and kids say the vacuum cleaner saves them time and effort, since it handles all kinds of messes instantly.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23, and two-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh33.

Best Back to School Deal: Hap Tim Laptop Backpack

Need a good-looking backpack that can accommodate your books, electronics, clothes, and essentials? Hap Tim has you covered. This backpack is built around efficient organisation – it optimises its large storage space with a number of pockets and sectioned sleeves so you have a place for everything. It even has a cable passthrough so you can quickly charge up your devices, or listen to music on the go. The backpack’s shock-absorbing shoulder straps and thick padding make it comfortable to wear, and it’s completely waterproof. Reviewers say the backpack is sturdy and functional, and its many exterior pockets make it perfect for travel, as well.