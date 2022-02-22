If you need home services, from house and car cleaning, to pet care and electronics repair, now is the perfect time to use Amazon’s Home Services .

There’s an ongoing flash sale of up to 15 per cent on a whole variety of home services, and it ends at midnight tonight. Check out the full list here .

Here are four home services you can get started with and discover more about:

You don’t need to step out to get your hair done. Let beauty experts from salons nearby come to you, so you can enjoy at-home pampering services without driving down to a beauty salon. There are a range of options available, from manicures and pedicures, to nail extensions, hair colouring, styling and cuts, along with waxing and threading services.

Whether it’s servicing the car every 10,000km or giving it a thorough cleaning inside and out, car care is a routine part of owning a vehicle. You can book an automotive service, from tinting to battery replacement, and much more. Professional technicians will appear at your doorstep and do the job quickly, at a competititve rate, with high-quality materials. Choose from a number of service options, from car exterior and interior wash, to inspection and deep cleaning packages, spare tyre replacement, and lots more.

When it’s time for spring cleaning, get your house looking spick and span with a home cleaning service of your choice. From sofa, mattress, and carpet cleaning, to air conditioner cleaning, home disinfection and deep cleaning, there are lots of options as you refresh your home. With a click, professionals will show up at your door – you can select how many people you require, and for how long.

Give your furry friends the pampering they deserve through Amazon Home Services – it connects you to 12 professional pet service providers in the UAE. While some services come with pick-up and drop-off options, others are carried out at your own home. You can select from grooming, pet sitting, vaccinations, check-ups, boarding and even pet photography!

