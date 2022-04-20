Amazon’s much-anticipated Eid Sale begins tomorrow (and runs till April 27), but if you’re a Prime member , you get exclusive early access to a host of deals – just for today! From air fryers to power banks to perfumes and grocery items, pick up your favourite deals before stock runs out. Check out our curated list below for our favourite picks, and become a Prime member to access them as soon as you can.

1. Anker USB-C Portable Charger

Slim, light, but stick packing a punch, Anker’s portable power bank has a USB-C port, a USB-A port, and trickle-charging mode for low power devices. You can even use it to charge two devices simultaneously. Compatible with most phones, like the iPhone XR and Google Pixel, it’s a must-have in today’s ever-connected age. The device includes an LED light-wheel that displays the battery level so you always know when to recharge.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides an 18-month warranty.

2. Scuderia Ferrari Kids Wrist Watch

A Ferrari children’s watch – what could be a better Eid gift for discerning young race car lovers? With the same sculpted forms and signature design details found on Scuderia Ferrari racing cars, these timepieces incorporate quality materials like stainless steel, and scratch-resistant mineral crystals. They’re also water resistant to at least 30 metres.

3. NESPRESSO Inissia D40 Black Coffee Machine

Save time and fuel by trading your café run with a coffee machine right at home. With Nespresso Inissia D40, there’s virtually no waiting time. Just one push of a button and 25 seconds later, you can be sipping on a cuppa – and make nine more without having to refill the tank. The coffee machine offers barista-style coffee every time, with a 19-bar pressure system. It’s compact and lightweight, too, so it complements any size of kitchen. See other coffee machine options.

Warranty: Amazon offers a 1-year extended warranty for Dh23 and a 2-year extended warranty for Dh33.

4. BOSS The Scent For Her, Eau De Parfum, Spray, 100 ml

A floral, fruity fragrance with a lingering touch, BOSS The Scent is trendy and sophisticated at the same time – perfect for modern women. In a jewel-shaped bottle, this fragrance combines green mandarin, pink pepper and orange blossom with a seductive base note of roasted cocoa. It’s a great opportunity to buy it as an Eid gift for a loved one or for yourself!

5. Echo Dot (4th generation), Smart speaker with Clock and Alexa (Arabic or English)

Sleek and compact, the Echo Dot is going to revolutionise how you manage your day. The hands-free, voice controlled smart speaker uses Alexa voice service to read the news, answer questions, recite the Quran, set timers, control other smart devices around the home and more. You can use it to help with your daily rituals and keep your house connected efficiently. See other smart speaker options.

6. Nutricook Air Fryer Oven

Does it fry or bake? The answer is both! This Nutricook appliance is an air fryer, convection oven, rotisserie and dehydrator, all-in-one. Your family can enjoy guilt-free food (everything is 80 per cent less fatty), at a discounted price. The air fryer oven has eight presets for perfectly cooked food, so you don’t have to worry about setting the exact time or temperature. The appliance’s 360-degree circulation technology ensures your favourite food is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside – just the way you love it. Check out other air fryer options.

Warranty: Amazon offers a 1-year extended warranty for Dh29 and a 2-year extended warranty for Dh41.

7. Under Armour Women's Favourite Duffle, Black

If you’re on a mission to get fit, get inspired with Under Armour’s duffle bag. With a storage volume of 25 litres, it can easily fit your shoes, a change of clothes, a towel, your water bottle, gadgets and other items, as you travel from home to work to gym and back. Feel empowered, and know all your possessions are safe and secure as you work out.

8. Ecovacs Robot Vacuum Cleaner DEEBOT OZMO920

Simultaneously vacuum and mop to remove dust and bacteria from floors with Ecovacs’ robot vacuum cleaner. Smart and efficient, the vacuum cleaner syncs to Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, and has over five advanced features, including direct control, scheduling, cleaning modes and more. Its Smart Navi 3.0 feature enables it to map your house’s floorplan and efficiently navigate your home without getting stuck or falling off steps. See other robot vacuum cleaners.

9. Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen)

Monitor your home remotely, with the Ring Video Doorbell. You can see, hear, and speak to anyone at your door, get real-time notifications, adjust motion settings, and use Live View to check in on your home’s security at any time through your phone. The device’s advanced motion detection system even alerts you when it detects any movement nearby. It’s the perfect Eid gift for people living in villas, or a great upgrade for your own home’s security system. See other smart home security camera options.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh29, and 2-year extended warranty for Dh41.

10. Dxracer Master Series Gaming Chair, Black

Sitting for long hours can have adverse effects on our backs and our posture. Gamers know this more than most. Dxracer’s gaming chair uses engineering based on ergonomics to integrate lumbar support into the chair’s backrest, so that your entire spine is supported. Its premium microfibre leather also provides soft, smooth comfort.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh112.42 for 12 months with select banks.