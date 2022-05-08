Thinking about doing a supermarket run soon? You are probably going to shop for a Unilever product, if so. The global consumer goods company sells around 400 brands, covering everything, from soup sachets to hand wash. But here’s how you can save yourself a trip to the store, and pocket some savings too. Check out our curated list below and avail yourself of great discounts on Unilever’s products this week on Amazon. Don’t forget – click on Subscribe and Save if it’s a product you’d like to get delivered to you regularly through auto-scheduled deliveries. You can also become a Prime member to take advantage of free, one-day delivery.

1. Dove Care & Protect Moisturising Hand Wash, 500ml (Pack Of 3)

Hand washing has taken on a whole new significance since the start of the pandemic. While most of us are keeping up with thorough hand washing every time we return home, the practice tends to leave our hands dry and our skin cracked. That’s where Dove’s moisturising hand wash comes in. Infused with NutriumMoisture technology, it delivers nutrients right to the skin while washing away germs. It helps maintain the skin’s moisture barrier, and leaves you with smoother, softer skin.

2. Omo Active Laundry Detergent Powder with Comfort (Pack of 2)

Removing stains from dirty laundry has never been easier with Omo Active. The specially formulated powder kills 99.9 per cent bacteria, removes stains and has a luxurious fragrance thanks to a touch of Comfort fabric conditioner. Just follow the dosage instructions, add the powder to your washing machine, and enjoy clean, fresh laundry.

3. Pond's Age Miracle Day + Night Wrinkle Corrector Cream, 50 ml

With intelligent pro-cell complex, this day and night cream combination by Pond’s is made with special ingredients that boost collagen production while preventing dryness. Giving your skin three times more cell renewal power than regular creams, it’s a solution that stimulates your skin and keeps it looking youthfully radiant, every day.

4. Vaseline Intensive Care Spray Lotion, Advanced Repair, Unscented

Where regular moisturisers just aren’t able to hydrate and heal your skin, this Vaseline spray lotion will do the trick. With micro-droplets of Vaseline jelly, the lotion spray moisturises and absorbs in seconds to help heal dry, cracked skin. It’s non-sticky and non-greasy, and best used after a shower!

5. Axe Body Spray for Men McQueen and Dark Temptation, 150ml (Pack of 3)

Face the heat with confidence. Axe’s body sprays have a subtle, refined fragrance comprising zesty bergamot with fresh rosemary and soothing cedar wood. Chances are, this long-lasting deodorant spray is likely to become a grooming essential for you this summer, so now’s your chance to stock up!

6. Dove Men+Care 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner (Pack of 3)

For cleaner, healthier, reinvigorated hair, Dove Men+Care’s lime and cedarwood shampoo and conditioner is a clear winner. Designed with naturally derived, sustainable ingredients, the product has the fresh scent of lime, with herbal notes of sage and cedar wood. Groom yourself with confidence, and stock up while it’s on discount!

7. TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Shampoo with Argan Oil for Dry & Frizzy Hair (Pack of 2)

Dealing with the frustration of dull, dry hair can be difficult – it’s why TRESemmé formulated its Keratin Smooth line. Made with argan oil and keratin protein, it gives consumers 72 hours of frizz control and smoothness for straighter, healthier hair. It’s also great for detangling knots and taming flyaway strands of hair. Get ready for summer with this TRESemmé shampoo set!