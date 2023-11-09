The holiday season is officially underway, but shopping for the many loved ones in your life can quickly strain your budget. Hold back no more with Amazon's 11.11 or Single's Day Sale .

1. Best TV Deal: TCL 65-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV

Pros

Google TV offers access to thousands of downloadable apps

4K ultra-high definition display

Dolby Audio speakers

Bezel-less design

Value for money

Cons

Sometimes hangs when connecting to the internet

TCL's latest model has everything you're looking for in a family-sized TV on a budget. It's a bezel-less 65-inch 4K television with a Google TV operating system, bringing you all your favourite content from various apps, with an enhanced picture. Stream from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Shahid, YouTube and others, just as you would on your mobile phone. The TV's speakers are Dolby Audio certified, so every dialogue sounds crystal clear and music rich and detailed. Reviewers say that the unit has all the bells and whistles of pricier counterparts, from the picture to the sound quality. Do note that some buyers experience a lag when connecting to the internet.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh145.68 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh114, a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh190, and a two-year damage protection plus a one-year extended warranty for Dh242.

2. Best Smartphone Deal: Samsung Galaxy S23+

Pros

Larger screen and battery than the Galaxy S23

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

Triple rear 50MP camera with telephoto lens

120Hz refresh rate

Great nighttime photography

Cons

Doesn't come with a charging adapter

Battery is slightly smaller than the S23 Ultra

If you missed out on the Galaxy S23 series hype earlier this year, take advantage of the price drop on the S23+ handset. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD AMOLED screen (larger than the Samsung Galaxy S23) that boasts a refresh rate of 120Hz. Triple rear cameras, including telephoto, sit neatly in a row and capture up to 50MP high-resolution images and videos. Like the other flagship models in the range, the phone performs superbly, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. You can expect fantastic nighttime photography, too. Reviewers attest to clicking clear pictures of the moon, with many hailing the phone as the best you can find among Android models. They also find the price on Amazon far more discounted than listings elsewhere.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh216.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh171, a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh285, and a two-year damage protection plus a one-year extended warranty for Dh363.

3. Best E-Reader Deal: Kindle (2022)

Pros

Display causes no eye fatigue

Adjustable brightness

Can be read in dark or light mode

16GB storage

Lightweight and compact

Cons

Battery life may be shorter than previous models, say reviews

Read anywhere, whenever your heart desires, when you have a compact e-reader in your bag. Tackle your growing list of books with the 2022 Kindle, which is the lightest and most compact model yet. With its paper-like and glare-free display, you'll fly through your digital library in no time. Choose to read in dark or light mode, and adjust the brightness for a more comfortable reading experience. It can store thousands of books without a hitch, on 16GB storage. Plus, a single charge is going to last you a whopping six weeks. Reviewers say that it's ideal for travelling and on commute, since it weighs less to nothing, and they feel no eye fatigue, either. They're also happy with the performance in direct sunlight.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty.

4. Best Entertainment Deal: Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Pros

Four mics perform active noise cancellation

Hands-free control with voice assistance and gestures

Touch control for letting in ambient sounds

30-hour battery life

Cons

Doesn't fold in half

Several users note that Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are even better than their popular predecessor, XM4. It carries a similar rounded design, soft edges and padded ear cushions. This pair excels at both work and play, thanks to its sleek look and cutting-edge noise-cancelling technology. Four mics listen to ambient noise and cancel it through the QN1 processor. The headphones learn your frequented locations and adjust the sound according to the places you visit, without needing to toggle the volume. More hands-free functions pause music the second you remove the headphones and resume once you put them back on. A simple touch on the earcup lets ambient sound in if you need to hear voices around you. To top it all off, each charge equates to 30 hours of battery life. Whether for travelling, working out or work, reviewers vouch for the Bluetooth pair in their everyday life.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh86.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh63 and two years for Dh89.

5. Best Small Appliance Deal: De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Bean to Cup Coffee Machine

Pros

Easy to use

Milk frother included

Five coffee recipes to choose from

Comes with premium coffee packs

Cons

Does not accommodate large glasses or travel mugs

If you’re in the market for your very own coffee maker, pick up De’Longhi’s Magnifica Evo during Single’s Day - it’s discounted and has a coupon that you can apply on top of the reduced price. Choose from five one-touch recipes - Americano, cappuccino, latte, macchiato and espresso - and get freshly brewed coffee in the comfort of your home. The machine has a built-in milk frother for barista-quality foam. Reviewers say they love the crema produced, and that the machine is easy to clean and maintain. The best part? This De’Longhi coffee maker is bundled with four packs of premium coffee beans, so you can start it up right out of the box.

6. Best Large Appliance Deal: Hitachi 7KG Front Load Washing Machine

Pros

16 wash programmes, including outdoor and baby care

Tub clean function with hot water

Quick daily programmes

Stable when spinning

Cons

Low Energy Star rating

Laundry days have never been simpler with the Hitachi 7kg washer. This washing machine goes through loads according to the stain level - pick from high, medium and low to control wash time quickly. It has two quick-wash programmes for daily loads that run up to 60 minutes. Other standard functions range from delicate and baby care to outdoor and duvet, perfect for the entire household. After a couple of loads, you can select the tub clean programme for a thorough rinse with hot, 90 degrees Celsius water. Reviews confirm that it keeps still during spin cycles.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh95.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh86 and two years for Dh121.

7. Best Home Appliance Deal: Levoit Core 300, Black

Pros

Comes with HEPA filter

Traps allergens and smells

Timer function with auto-shut off

Quiet operation

Cons

Might not clear odour as well as allergens

Ensure there's enough fresh air going around the house when you play host this season. Levoit's one-room air purifier traps 99.97 per cent of allergens, like dust, pet hair and pollen, and reduces unwanted odours from cooking fumes and pets. The Core 300 unit is fitted with an H13 HEPA filter, so you can be sure of its performance. A timer function can run the air purifier for up to eight hours, after which it shuts off on its own. According to reviews, it's silent at night and aids in getting quality rest as well. Those with allergies leave five stars after noticing a marked improvement in their health.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and two years for Dh41.

8. Best Body Care Deal: QV Intensive Cream

Combat cooler, drier months with QV's Intensive body cream, specifically formulated for eczema-prone skin types. It's been clinically proven to deliver 24 hours of hydration using a triple-moisturising action, of which is 10% glycerin. The cream absorbs into the skin quickly without leaving a greasy residue, and is non-comedogenic so it doesn't clog pores. It's also fragrance-free.

9. Best Skincare Deal: Eucerin Hyaluron Filler Anti-Aging Face Serum

Treat your skin to freshly activated vitamin C; all you need is a few pumps of the Eucerin Hyaluron Filler face serum in the mornings. Key ingredients, hyaluronic acid and 10% vitamin C, strengthen and plump up the skin, including wrinkles, by stimulating collagen production. It also neutralises free radicals, which can speed up premature skin ageing, caused by ultraviolet rays. There are three bottles in this deal, and because of the serum's freshly activated vitamin C content, each is most effective for the first 21 days. Reviewers report back even skin tone, with several leaving five-star ratings.

11. Best Luggage Deal: Amazon Basics Hardshell Spinner Luggage, 30-inch

Jetting off soon? Take a look at Amazon Basics' affordable check-in luggage range. This 30-inch hardshell suitcase is ideal for long trips, made of extra-thick ABS for enhanced strength and durability. Inside, you'll find an interior organiser and three separate zippered pockets for storing smaller items. It rolls on four double spinner wheels, gliding effortlessly in any direction. Reviewers call the luggage inexpensive but dependable. They're especially pleased with the expandable packing space.

12. Best Perfume Deal: Hugo Boss The Scent Perfume for Men, 100ml

For the ultimate winter fragrance for men, look no further than The Scent by Hugo Boss. It's a warm, ambery perfume that carries leather accord and iris in its heart and base notes. The scent pulls you in with spicy hints of ginger and maninka flower. Men in the reviews replace their everyday perfumes with this bottle, and leave five stars on the longevity and ever-evolving scent. They all agree that as strong as it smells, it's still not unpleasantly overpowering.

11. Best Fashion Deal: Guess Corina Top Zip Shoulder Bag

Snag Guess' chic shoulder bag Corina this Single's Day. Among the wide range of handbags on sale, this faux leather purse stands out for its contemporary semi-crescent design. A thick chain hangs from the shoulder strap, adding an edgy accent to the accessory. It has a back zip compartment along with organisers inside the main compartment. Reviewers add that it comes in a branded dust bag.