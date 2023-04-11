As we enter the last two weeks of Ramadan, there's a sense of urgency in the air. The streets are teeming with excited Eid shoppers, who want to look and feel their best on the upcoming special occasion. It's also the perfect holiday to surprise loved ones with a gift or two. If you're scouring for the best deals online, look no further.

Amazon is gearing up for its biggest Eid sale yet, kicking off from April 12 to 18, 2023. Expect up to 50 per cent off on brand-name items, like Samsung, Black and Decker, Lenovo, Michael Kors and many more.

However, today, Prime members can exclusively access all Eid deals, a whole day in advance. We've saved you some time with our list of the best products on sale below. So, log into your Amazon Prime account, snag incredible deals before anyone else, and get free same-day or next-day delivery. If you bank with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), use the code 'PRIME20' to get an extra 20 per cent off! Don't have a Prime membership? No worries - sign up today with a 30-day free trial.

1. Best Smartphone Deal: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Pros

Octa-core processor

AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rate

30x digital zoom

5G-enabled phone

Cons

Not the latest model

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is nearly half its original value, this Eid sale. If the latest S23 Ultra is currently out of your budget, you can still enjoy many of its brilliant specs in this mid-range S model. The octa-core processor easily powers the 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the same screen found on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Its triple rear camera system includes an 8MP telephoto sensor, with a 32MP selfie camera. AI processing allows you to click clear night shots. Samsung promises more than 10 hours of battery life, but reviewers say the number is far lower when they have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and other battery-draining services on.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh138.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh114, a one-year extended warranty for Dh190 and a two-year damage protection plus a one-year extended warranty for Dh242.

2. Best Tablet Deal: Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Pros

Large 13-inch screen with sensitive touch

Built-in adjustable kickstand

Sufficient 8GB RAM

Runs on the 12th generation of Intel Evo chipset

Cons

Keyboard and pen are sold separately

This is your chance to grab the all-new Surface Pro 9 by Microsoft. It's a two-in-one tablet with the capabilities of a laptop, making it just the device for school or work. Browse on the 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen that has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. All Surface Pro 9 models run on the 12th generation of Intel Evo, and you can take your pick between the Core i5 or the faster and more expensive Core i7. Like its predecessor, the tablet has a built-in kickstand, so you can do away with covers and prop the device up anywhere. Attend meetings via the 1080p HD front camera or transfer heavy files using the two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Reviewers say the size and the weight (878 grams) are perfect for study and play. The only qualm is that you'll have to spend more to get the Surface Pro keyboard and pen, to make the most of your device.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh309.58 for 12 months with select banks.

3. Best Entertainment Deal: Playstation 5 Disc Console with Horizon Forbidden West Voucher Bundle

Pros

Fast booting and loading times

Backward compatibility with PS4 games

DualSense controller has a built-in mic for voice chatting

Supports displays up to 8K

Includes voucher code for 'Horizon: Forbidden West'

Cons

Comes with only one wireless controller

Surprise the kids with their favourite game console, this Eid. The disc version of Playstation 5 isn't limited to physical copies of games - it has plenty of space (825GB) for installing titles. Compatible games can run on 120fps (frames per second) as intended, with a 120Hz refresh rate. PS5 consoles also support 8K displays, if you own a high-resolution screen. The console arrives with a DualSense wireless controller that delivers signature haptic feedback every time you take a hit. It features a built-in mic and a mute button for chatting with teammates quickly, without the distraction of headsets. Our bundle pick includes one of the best-rated PS titles of 2022, 'Horizon: Forbidden West', a post-apocalyptic action game, so that you get to play right out of the box. Browse more video game consoles here.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh183.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty.

4. Best Kitchen Appliance Deal: Philips Air Fryer XXL Premium

Pros

Luxurious design

Sets automatic cooking times and temperatures for chicken, fries, and more

Large 7.3-litre capacity for family

Cooks 1.5 times faster than oven

Keeps food warm for up to 30 minutes

Cons

More expensive than other air fryers on the market

Snag Philips' top-of-the-line air fryer to upgrade from an older unit. It's the all-black XXL Premium air fryer with gorgeous rose-gold details, looking every bit luxurious for the modern kitchen. The large 7.3-litre capacity can whip up meals for six people, equal to 1.4kgs of fries, for when guests visit on Eid. It cooks faster than the conventional oven and even gives you the option of keeping cooked food warm for up to 30 minutes. But, the best part is how the air fryer adjusts the time and temperature on its own - all you have to do is select the food type on the digital display. Running out of dinner ideas? Download the NutriU app and get access to hundreds of healthy air fryer recipes. Five-star reviews attest to its ability to cook through frozen and fresh meat, and point out how juicy and crispy fish turns out, without oil. Check out other air fryers here.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh118.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty.

5. Best Home Security Deal: Ezviz C6N Home Security Camera

Pros

Pan and tilt camera with 360-degree view

Two-way audio communcation

1080p HD video

Built-in microSD card slot

Cons

Audio could be better

Check in on children or pets when you're away from home, with the Ezviz 1080p HD home security camera. It connects to your home Wi-Fi and delivers real-time footage to your phone, via the Ezviz app. Place it on a flat surface or mount it with screws - wherever the camera sits, you'll always get a full, 360-degree view of the room. Like its pricier counterparts, the camera features two-way audio, motion detection alerts, night vision and a sleep mode for privacy. All your stored footage can go on a microSD card, which could be up to 256GB. Reviews do note that the audio quality is just passable. Check out other indoor cameras here.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

6. Best Men's Watch Deal: Tommy Hilfiger Men's Analogue Quartz Watch

Pros

Blue stainless steel plating

Water-resistant in up to 30 metres

Tells the day, date and 24-hour time

Cons

Watch face can be hard to read in the dark

This Tommy Hilfiger men's watch might be just the accessory to complete your Eid outfit. Carrying a sizeable 45mm case that's neither too bulky nor too small, the wristwatch is a stunning blue metal. Three chronograph dials tell the day, date and time in 24-hour format. Buyers love the neat, sophisticated look of the watch. They do feel that the time is difficult to read in dim lighting, due to the all-blue colour palette. But, all reviewers agree it looks better than it does in pictures.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty.

7. Best Women's Watch Deal: Emporio Armani Gianni T-BAR Women's Wristwatch

Pros

Elegant watch

Studded mother-of-pearl dial

Rose-gold stainless steel

Water-resistant in up to 30 metres

Cons

No hand for the seconds

A stone-studded wristwatch for a dashing Eid appearance, this Emporio Armani suits any elegant dress. It's a rose-gold stainless steel accessory, from the bracelet to the case colour. The 32mm dial is mother-of-pearl, featuring a smaller circle of mineral crystals at its heart. The only drawback is that the watch doesn't have a second hand.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh40 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh57.

8. Best Women's Perfume Deal: Davidoff Cool Water Eau de Toilette, 100ml

Davidoff's popular Cool Water perfume is part of the Eid sale, and it's more affordable than ever. This floral aquatic women's fragrance, created by French perfumer Pierre Bourdon, dates back to 1996. It opens with fruity notes of lemon, black currant and pineapple, seeping into water lily and jasmine, after which the perfume settles into notes of vanilla, musk and peach. The formula is specially designed for hot summer days. Buyers spray it on after a day at the beach and recommend it to those who prefer light fragrances.

9. Best Men's Perfume Deal: Hugo Boss Bottled Night Men's Eau de Toilette

For men, this bottle of Hugo Boss Bottled Night is a must-have fragrance on the vanity. You're getting a whopping 72 per cent off, so don't miss out on the opportunity to gift a loved one or yourself this spicy, warm scent. It replicates the Louro Amarelo woody aroma with birch leaf and cardamom. Since it's an eau de toilette, the scent isn't as long-lasting as a perfume. Reviewers suggest it for formal occasions, where it lasts for three to four hours. Check out more men's options here.

10. Best Luggage Deal: Amazon Basics 3-Piece Softside Set

Pros

21-, 25- and 30-inch suitcases

Fits in more items than hard shell luggage, say reviews

Performed well in rigorous tests

Spinner wheels for easier manoeuverability

Cons

Nylon material can be harder to clean

If travels are part of the Eid holidays, then this luggage set by Amazon Basics might just fit the bill. It consists of three soft-side suitcases of varying sizes, starting with a 21-inch all the way to 30 inches. Unlike hard shell bags, this set's nylon material can squeeze in more items and is less vulnerable to damage. All bags have undergone rigorous testing, from drop test to seam-strength test. Long-term users return to the reviews to comment on how well the luggage has been serving them. The smallest bag meets most airline requirements for cabin baggage. Find more options for luggage here.

11. Best Skincare Deal: QV Cream Replenish Your Skin

Make sure your skin is soft and hydrated to perfect your Eid glow. Our pick is the QV pH-balanced moisturiser in a large 500ml pump bottle, which will see you through months. It's a highly concentrated cream, so those suffering from dry skin patches will benefit the most. The formula packs all three types of moisturisers - humectants, occlusives and emollients - to lock in existing hydration and add more. There's no fragrance, lanolin and colour to irritate the skin, either. According to reviews, it leaves behind no greasy residue. Browse other moisturisers for dry skin here.