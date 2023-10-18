There’s nothing better than buying everyday products you love, at slashed prices. Actually, there might be – imagine snagging top-of-the-line branded sportswear, luxury handbags or the latest laptops, at prices you’d never get at a brick-and-mortar store.

It’s possible with Amazon’s Outlet Store, where you can take your budget shopping spree a step further, and pocket savings on big name brands and designer wear, along with electronics, PC accessories, baby essentials and more.

We’ve curated a list of the best deals available right now. Grab the item you’re looking for from the Outlet Store, with Amazon Prime membership, and get it as early as tomorrow.

1. Best K-Beauty Deal: Erborian Red Pepper Paste Mask

Discover a Korean super-ingredient like no other – red pepper is known for its energising properties. Erborian uses red pepper extract to instantly transform the skin and boost its natural glow. Reviewers say the mask envelopes the skin in a velvety texture, and is soft and comfortable for the duration of application. The brand claims that four weeks in, you’ll find that your skin feels softer and more supple, and gives off a youthful glow.

2. Best Toiletry Deal: La Roche Posay Effaclar Gel Moussant Purifiant

A facial cleanser that’s on everyone’s bestseller list, La Roche Posay’s Effaclar Gel has been specially formulated for oily, blemish-prone skin. It effectively lifts dirt, grime and sebum away from the skin’s surface, without irritating it, and leaves you feeling fresh and clean. Repeat buyers claim that despite its oil-removing properties, it doesn’t leave the skin dry. Some reviewers have even used it as a body wash, with successful results.

3. Best Perfume Deal: Calvin Klein Eternity Eau de Parfum

Launched in 2022, Calvin Klein’s Eternity goes on a bold tangent from the original scent. It’s a warm, spicy-sweet fragrance for men who want a soothing scent for the end of the year. With top notes of lavender and spearmint, a heart of Madagascar vanilla, and base notes of cedarwood and Indonesian patchouli, it’s a woody, aromatic scent that lingers for several hours after application. If you’re looking for a new perfume to gift someone this holiday season, this might be it!

4. Best Audio Deal: Honeywell Moxie V2000 Soundbar, Black

Pros

Easily converts from wired to wireless

Excellent connectivity options

Good battery life

Digital LED display

Cons

Sound could be sharper and louder, some reviewers say

If you’re looking for a soundbar to elevate your TV viewing experience, consider Honeywell’s Moxie V2000. The high-performing device produces premium 5.0 channel surround sound, with its two 52mm drivers, at a range of up to 10m. Reviewers like that the soundbar doesn’t need to be plugged in to play – you can get up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge – which means you can move it around and place it wherever you like. The soundbar connects in various ways, through USB, micro-USB, AUX, or SD card input. You can also connect via Bluetooth through your phone, and pair two soundbars for an even more impactful experience.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

5. Best PC Accessory Deal: Pyle USB PC Recording Condenser Microphone

Pros

Easy to install and use

Good audio quality

Appealing light effect

Comes with tripod stand

Cons

Corded device

Content creators know the difference a good mic can make to the production quality of any video. Pyle’s recording condenser mic is perfect for gamers, home office users, students and social content creators, who need a reliable and clear mic to complete their desktop set-up. With a simple USB plug-and-play operation, operating it is a breeze. You’ll know if the mic is on, since it lights up in blue when connected. The mic comes with an adjustable tripod stand, and a holder that can be customised by up to 180 degrees. Reviewers say it’s easy to use – they have been able to adjust the mic gain and headphone output level directly from the hardware, and say the audio quality is excellent for its low price.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

6. Best Charger Deal: STM ChargeTree Go Wireless Charger

Pros

Compact, space-saving device

Qi-certified

Works even when phone case is on

Cons

Some reviewers say it takes a long time to charge multiple devices

Don’t fret about losing your charging cable. All you need is STM’s ChargeTree Go, which can seamlessly charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and a pair of AirPods simultaneously. Since the wireless charger is Qi certified, it’s also able to charge Android devices. Space-saving and retractable, the charger can be made even more compact when you fold it up, making it ideal to take along with you on trips or to your university or work. The best part? Reviewers say they’ve successfully used it with their non-metal phone case – the device is built to work effectively with slim silicone, clear and MagSafe cases.

7. Best Gaming Deal: Edifier 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset

Pros

Noise-cancelling feature

Detachable microphone

Comfortable to wear for a long time

Dynamic RGB lights

Cons

Not wireless

Elevate your gaming experience with a noise-cancelling pair of headphones. Edifier’s gaming headset offers rich, immersive audio with its 7.1 surround sound and 50mm driver. It comes with a detachable, 6mm condenser microphone that features omnidirectional reception so that your teammates can hear you even in noisy environments. The ergonomic headset is lightweight and has well-padded ear cups for all-day comfort. Reviewers enjoy the dynamic RGB lights that appear through the woven metal mesh earphones. Although the headphones are wired, the 8.2-foot cable gives you plenty of space to lean back and play, with no set-up needed.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

8. Best Home Electronics Deal: Linksys Mx8400 Velop Tri-Band Home Mesh System (Two-Pack)

Pros

Suitable for large homes

Easy app-based set-up

Reliable connectivity

Includes parental control, guest access

Cons

Expensive

If you’re always struggling to get a stable internet connection, it might be time to invest in a mesh system. Linksys’ Velop Tri-Band AX system features next-gen Wi-Fi 6 technology and delivers 3.5 times faster speeds of up to 4.2Gbps throughout your home. With enough bandwidth for over 80 devices, it’s ideal if you have a household that likes to stream 4K HD TV shows, download content, watch movies and game – often at the same time. This set of two routers helps eliminate dead zones and it’s suitable for a large, four-to-five-bedroom multi-story home. Reviewers like that there are lots of extra features, like parental control, and guest network access.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh95.83 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh69 and two-year extended warranty for Dh113.

9. Best Appliance Deal: Black and Decker Coffee Maker

Pros

Easy to use

Large capacity

Includes several useful features

Allows you to pour coffee mid-brew

Cons

Can be noisy, some reviewers say

Ditch bland instant coffees for a more invigorating cuppa joe. Black and Decker’s coffee maker allows you to customise the strength of your brew via its LCD control panel, and has lots of helpful features, like auto shut-off, boil dry protection, and a non-stick warming plate that keeps your coffee warm for up to 40 minutes after brewing. Its large, 1.5-litre glass carafe can hold up to 12 cups of coffee – perfect for large households or when you’re entertaining guests. It's easy to use and clean, and has a drip-stop feature that prevents spilling and even allows you to pour a cup of coffee mid-brew, when you’re in a rush.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides two-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

10. Best Handbag Deal: Guess Noelle Tote

While belt bags are trending, they aren’t able to hold half the things you’ll easily pop into the Guess Noelle Tote. This classic, petite tote is constructed in faux leather, with the brand’s quattro G print, and includes a front logo emblem and zip-top closure. It also comes with a removeable keychain. Dual grab top handles make it easy to grip or place on your shoulder, and there are plenty of inner slip-in and zipper pockets to keep your essentials safe. Pick it up for yourself or a loved one!

11. Best School Deal: adidas Back to School Backpack

If your school bag is already looking a little worse for wear, upgrade to adidas’ backpack. Made with 100 per cent recycled nylon plain weave, it’s spacious and multifunctional. With a volume of 30.75 litres, it can easily hold your books and stationery, or if you prefer, your gym gear and workout clothes. The backpack has a front zip pocket for essentials, but also side slip-in pockets for easy access.