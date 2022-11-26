1. Best Deal for Hair Removal Device: Philips Lumea IPL 9000 Series

Pros

Attachments for the face, body, underarms and bikini area

Cordless and corded

Smart skin sensor picks the intensity for you

Noticeable results, per reviews

Cons

Expensive

This grooming tool is slightly more affordable, thanks to WFS. The Philips Lumea IPL 9000 allows for both corded and cordless use, so it’s travel-friendly as well. Its intense pulsed light technology (IPL) means that repeated zaps to the hair follicles will reduce hair growth over time. Like most IPL units, this Philips machine has limited flashes, but the count is higher than its competitors, at 450,000. It comes with four different window attachments, suitable for larger body areas, face, underarms and the bikini area. The smart skin sensor automatically adjusts the intensity level for you, upon analysing your skin. Even if you veer off schedule, with enough zaps, reviewers say the difference in hair growth is palpable. Have a look at more IPL and laser hair removal devices here.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh116.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh80 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh113.

2. Best Deal for Hair Removal Kit: Braun Silk-epil Beauty Set, 9-in-1

Pros

Comes with a Braun Silk-epil epilator and FaceSpa kit

Lets you quickly exfoliate before a shave or epilating

Waterproof and cordless

Attachments include massage pads, brushes, trimmer and shaver

Cons

Epilating can be a little painful, say reviews

A nine-in-one beauty set that includes everything you need for quick grooming, before a night out – the Braun deluxe pack is not to be missed. This is your own spa treatment in a box – from brushes that exfoliate and cleanse to a handheld epilator and shaver. With the exfoliating device, remove all the dead skin before epilating to prevent ingrown hairs – you can also choose to shave by switching out the epilator head with the shaver. A slim trimmer head attaches to the exfoliator for targeting smaller areas. Both devices can be used in the shower or bath, since they’re waterproof and cordless. Reviewers say the battery lasts surprisingly long, and they love the built-in light that reveals missed hairs and warns the user if they add too much pressure.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh41.

3. Best Deal for Hair Dryer: Panasonic Nanoe Hair Dryer

Pros

Reduces frizz, and adds moisture and shine to the hair

Conditions hair

Quick-dry nozzle separates locks for faster drying

Includes a diffuser head

Cons

Hottest setting might not be hot enough

If you have a dry scalp, switch to a hair dryer with moisture particles, like the Panasonic Nanoe. It’s our best pick for scalp care in 2022, based on ecstatic reviews, who say they no longer suffer from frizz or dry scalp. Thanks to the Nanoe technology, the dryer delivers 1,000 times more moisture than your regular hair tool. It comes with a quick-dry nozzle that emits strong and weak airflows at the same time, perfect for getting ready in a jiffy. Curl heads will benefit from the diffuser attachment. There are three speed settings and four temperatures, with the addition of a cool-shot button to lock your heat style in.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

4. Best Deal for Skincare Set: Olay Regenerist Beauty Box with Firming Cream and Anti-Ageing Cream

In search of anti-ageing products for daily use? Olay’s special Regenerist Beauty Box contains two of its moisturisers from the range – the firming cream with SPF30 and anti-ageing cream. Infused with amino-peptide complex, vitamin E and niacinamide, the firming cream restores skin’s elasticity and renews the skin surface. It’s fast-absorbing and non-greasy to help with everyday application. To fight off wrinkles, use the anti-ageing cream at night or in the morning – its formula consists of vitamin B3, amino-peptides and hyaluronic acid.

5. Best Deal for Primer: ELEMIS Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser, Beige

Try out a new primer for a glow that shines through your makeup. The Elemis Superfood priming moisturiser brightens, nourishes and hydrates the skin, using prebiotics like kombucha and fermented ginger. Besides using it as a makeup primer, you can also double this bottle as a highlighter or a moisturiser that contains micro-minerals for radiance. Reviewers say the product still retains the glow under a heavy foundation, and creates a naturally dewy look.

6. Best Deal for Sunscreen: Dr. T's Supergoop Everyday Sunscreen, SPF 50, 530ml

If you’re a fan of Supergoop sunscreens, then invest in a 530ml bottle of its SPF50 cream. Originally valued at Dh424, the Everyday Sunscreen is non-comedogenic, contains an ingredient that moisturises better than hyaluronic acid and smells pleasant thanks to citrus and basil extracts. This family pack goes on the face and the body with an easy pump design. According to buyers, the consistency is lightweight, non-greasy, and leaves the face looking a little dewy, which makes your makeup shine all the more. But, most importantly, it does not leave behind a white cast on darker skin tones. We have more sunscreen options for you here.

7. Best Deal for Cleanser: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Cream Cleanser

Pick up a cleanser from La Roche-Posay’s soothing Toleriane line. The creamy cleanser is recommended for those with combination and oily skin, as it washes away the day’s impurities gently, without stripping away moisture. This is a fragrance-free glycerin formula that doesn’t clog pores nor triggers any allergies, void of paraben and preservatives. The Toleriane line is specially designed for eczema-, atopic dermatitis- and acne-prone skin.

8. Best Deal for Skin Brightening: Eucerin Hyaluron-Filler Vitamin C Booster, 3 x 8ml

Rejuvenate your skin with a vitamin C booster by Eucerin. Its 10 per cent concentration of pure and freshly activated vitamin C improves dull-looking skin and prevents premature ageing. There’s hyaluronic acid for retaining moisture, too. You’ll notice the reduction of fine lines on your face in just seven days. Simply use the product before your moisturiser for the best results. Reviewers say it plumps up their skin and evens out their complexion in just a matter of days.

9. Best Deal for Eyeshadow Palette: Urban Decay Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette, 12 Colours

Urban Decay’s Naked Reloaded palette holds 12 flattering warm shades, from light beige to shimmery gold. It’s peppered with matte and metallic eyeshadow colours, all extremely velvety and blendable. Happy buyers leave five-star reviews and note that the Ivory palette is very pigmented and has great staying power. The shadows are also sturdy enough to be taken on travel, since they don’t crack easily.

10. Best Deal for Make-up Brushes: Jessup Makeup Brush Set, 13 Pieces

For flawless make-up application, look no further than this 13-piece Jessup brush set. Premium, cruelty-free and durable, this set includes soft and angled brushes for the face, eyes and eyebrows. The soft fibres are densely packed so they don’t leave any foundation streaks behind. Reviewers also highly recommend the fine eyeliner brush in the collection. Gift the pack to a makeup enthusiast in your life or add it to your own vanity, for everyday use.