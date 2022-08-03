It’s nearly that time of the year – when siblings scramble to get their gifts and rakhi amulets in order. In just a little over a week, Raksha Bandhan festivities will see brothers and sisters celebrate their bond through precious tokens of love, with a side of playful banter. So we took to Amazon to compile a last-minute shopping list for busy siblings, who are either in search of a stunning jewellery piece for a sister or simply looking to accessorise for the special occasion. Below, you’ll find traditional amulets and jewellery pieces that are every bit elegant as the wearer. Get your picks with Prime membership to avail yourself of free, next-day delivery.

1. Aheli Faux Stone Studded Necklace Earrings Set

Let’s start small with an understated traditional choker and a minimalist pair of earrings. On a simple gold chain necklace, peacock coloured floral motifs sit low, accented by a handful of pearl drops. The set has a neat design that complements a light makeup look, and makes the ideal gift for someone who prefers a muted style.

2. Swarovski Women's Sparkling Dance Collection Necklace

Here’s a Swarovski necklace to add to your timeless collection. It’s called the Sparkling Dance necklace for the 3D cage pendant the main crystal floats in. Our pick is a classic rose-gold plated edition with white Swarovski crystals. When worn, the 38cm-long necklace frames the neck at just the right height, while its pendant sits daintily between the clavicles. Say hello to your new daily summer jewellery.

3. Aheli Indian Traditional Handmade Pearl Rakhi

Nothing is dearer than a rakhi amulet handmade by the rural artisans of India. In this specially designed Raksha Bandhan box, there are three designer rakhi ties, each carrying an anti-allergic metal amulet. You get to pick from green, red and cream amulets to suit the wearer – and don’t worry, the thread is made of pure cotton to prevent any irritation to the skin. The package includes a blank greeting card, too, for you to jot down a thoughtful message. For siblings observing the festival seas apart, the set is a convenient all-in-one gift pack.

4. Tarinika Gold-Plated Indian Necklace Set

Tarinika marries simplicity and grace in this necklace set, embellished with cubic zirconia stones and pearls. Flattering both sarees and sharara bottoms, the gold-plated necklace drops into a statement pendant. And at its heart sits a milky green stone surrounded by tiny gems that share a close resemblance to diamonds. Pair this piece with its matching 5cm-long earrings for the complete traditional look.

5. Hadskiss Jewellery Set for Women

Evening wear is an entirely different ballgame, so we picked Hadskiss’ necklace, bracelet and earring set to up the glamour. Each piece oscillates between two tones - gold- and white gold-plated base - which adds a unique detail to the jewellery, all the while staying nickel-free and completely hypoallergenic. The entire set shines brilliantly with white cubic zirconia stones, with a main stone stunting as the statement crystal. Both the necklace and the bracelet come with a 1cm extension buckle, all wrapped in a gift box and velvet bag.

6. Swarovski Infinity Y Necklace

If you’re on the hunt for a chic, playful chain, try Swarovski’s Infinity Y necklace. Its rose-gold plated chain loops through an infinity loop pendant, dropping in a singular crystal at the end. Stand out from the crowd in this piece that stuns on any occasion, whether you’re clad in work attire or headed out in semi-formal wear. The necklace comes in a Swarovski box, so you could even wrap it up for a loved one.

7. Skagen, Women's Stainless Steel No Gemstone Earrings

A good pair of pearl studs go a long way, especially when they can be paired with a range of outfits in the closet. Check out Skagen’s shapeless rose-gold earrings embedded with a central pearl piece. These are dainty, about 11.35mm across, and flatter the wearer on their own or coupled with a simple chain. As per reviews, these studs are a popular gifted item.