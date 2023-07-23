Even if you aren’t a fan of multi-step skincare regimens, there’s likely one product that you use on a daily basis – a moisturiser.

It’s a good choice, if you do, according to Dr Farshad Zadeh, an aesthetic physician and medical director of Eden Aesthetics Clinic in Dubai. He said: “Moisturisers play a pivotal role in any skincare regimen. They help to keep the skin hydrated, support its natural barrier function, and promote overall skin health and radiance. Their importance becomes even more pronounced after receiving certain aesthetic treatments.”

For instance, Dr Zadeh advises people to adhere to their moisturising routine after undergoing BroadBand light therapy (which uses high-intensity light to repair skin conditions) or laser treatments at his clinic – it helps maintain their skin’s hydration level, and prolongs the treatment’s effects.

What should I look for, when buying a moisturiser?

The search for the perfect moisturiser, though, is often a lifelong endeavour. There are new products in the market every day, touting ingredients like actives and antioxidants to help them stand out.

Our expert advises looking for a blend of star ingredients to achieve maximum effectiveness. Dr Zadeh said: “The best moisturisers often contain a combination of humectants, emollients, and occlusives. Humectants like hyaluronic acid or glycerin attract water into the skin. Emollients like ceramides help to smooth and soften, and occlusives like petrolatum help seal in the moisture. However, it's also crucial to choose a product that's suited to your specific skin type and concerns, and the ingredients you look for may vary accordingly.”

You can even opt for moisturisers that include sun protection factor (SPF) to protect the skin from sun damage.

Do moisturisers work in the same way for all skin types?

The key is to understand that everyone’s skin is unique. A moisturiser that perfectly suits one’s dry, flaky skin may turn out to be too rich and heavy for someone with oily or acne-prone skin.

Dr Zadeh cautioned: “Understanding your skin type is fundamental to choosing the right skincare products, including moisturisers, and even more critical when considering aesthetic treatments. What works best for one person may not be the best solution for another. That's why we always recommend a personalised consultation to understand your skin's needs and devise the best skincare routine and aesthetic treatment plan for you.”

We curated a list of the best moisturisers for all skin types, based on our expert’s recommendations and top-rated user reviews. Pick the one that suits you best during Beauty Week, to save as you shop, and subscribe for Prime to get free, next-day delivery.

1. Best Overall: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturiser

Suitable for all skin types, La Roche-Posay’s unscented moisturiser is formulated with a number of hydrating, restoring ingredients: ceramide-3, niacinamide, glycerin and prebiotic thermal water. The moisturiser is lightweight, oil-free and non-comedogenic. With over 45,000 4.6-star reviews on Amazon, it’s a favourite among reviewers, who say they’ve bought the moisturiser over and over again, since it moisturises without feeling heavy, and even works well under makeup. People with sensitive skin, too, share positive feedback, as they have found the moisturiser helps with reducing skin discolouration.

2. Best for Dry Skin: CeraVe Moisturising Lotion for Dry to Very Dry Skin

An affordable pick, CeraVe’s moisturising lotion comes highly recommended by Dr Zadeh, who said: “For individuals with dry skin, a moisturiser containing hydrating ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides, or shea butter, is often beneficial. CeraVe is excellent for dry skin due to its blend of ceramides and hyaluronic acid.” Fragrance-free, lightweight and quick-absorbing, this moisturiser leaves even the driest skin feeling nourished and hydrated. It protects the skin barrier with three kinds of ceramides, while its hyaluronic acid helps the skin retain its natural moisture. Reviewers with eczema have also seen positive results, with many appreciating that they can use the lotion both on their face and body.

3. Best for Oily Skin: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat

If your moisturiser tends to make your skin feel greasy and shiny, it’s time for a change. Dr Zadeh advised: “People with acne-prone or oily skin should look for oil-free, non-comedogenic moisturisers that won't clog pores. Ingredients like salicylic acid can also help control breakouts.” He recommends La Roche-Posay’s Effaclar Mat moisturiser, since “it's non-comedogenic and contains sebum-controlling ingredients”. Light and fast drying, the moisturiser absorbs quickly, and has a mattifying effect on skin that usually starts to get oily by mid-morning. It’s 100 per cent hypoallergenic as well, and has helped people with acne-prone skin to reduce breakouts and clogged pores.

4. Best for Acne-Prone Skin: Biossance Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturiser

For inflamed skin that’s prone to breakouts, hydration and balance are key. Moisturisers like Biossance’s Squalane + Probiotic Gel are designed to suppress oil production and rapidly heal the skin. This moisturiser is formulated with squalane, a plant-derived emollient that keeps the skin hydrated, along with aloe vera and probiotics. Reviewers say it immediately calms any redness and flare-ups, and there’s no sticky residue or greasiness, since it has a gel-like texture. Those with rosacea and sensitive skin in general, also find that it works well for their skin type. Check out other dermatologist-approved products for acne-prone skin.

5. Best for Combination Skin: Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

Rich and intensely hydrating, Tatcha’s moisturiser is packed with antioxidants and botanical extracts for a dewy glow. Japanese purple rice, green tea, and Okinawa algae blend are anti-ageing superfoods that have been fermented to seal in moisture. A blend of extracts and oils from ginseng, wild thyme and sweet marjoram nourish the skin and smoothen it out. Along with hyaluronic acid, the ingredients in this moisturiser work together to firm, plump up and restore the skin and its natural barrier. Reviewers with combination skin like that it hydrates and moisturises without feeling heavy or resulting in breakouts.

6. Best for Mature Skin: SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2

People with mature skin have a slew of products targeted to the unique concerns they face. Dr Zadeh said: “Mature skin often sees positive results from moisturisers with anti-aging ingredients, such as retinol, peptides, and antioxidants.” His pick of SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 helps with lipid balance restoration and features plenty of nourishing properties for ageing skin. Reviewers say the texture of the moisturiser is velvety and easily melts into the skin. Infused with lavender, rosemary and peppermint oils, along with vitamin C, it has a cooling, refreshing effect on the skin and results in a smoother feel, with a reduction in fine lines, wrinkles and age spots.

