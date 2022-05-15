Yoga practitioners know that switching between yoga asanas or postures needs stable footing. Without proper cushioning and grip on the floor, you’re always running the risk of injury, especially as a beginner. What your home gym is missing is a thick nonslip yoga mat – comfort factor aside, mats also help you set personal boundaries at the gym for the complete Zen experience. We picked out the best yoga mats on Amazon for you to consider, describing why yogis the world over love them.

1. Best Overall: Manduka X Yoga Mat

Manduka X Yoga Mat is our best pick for its optimal padding at 5mm, which hits the sweet spot for most yoga practitioners. It cushions your joints without being too cumbersome, and is thin enough to keep you grounded. This 100 per cent latex-free mat only weighs 1.6kgs, making it a lightweight companion to the yoga studio, gym or the park. According to reviews left by buyers, including yoga instructors, Manduka’s mat has a strong nonslip floor grip (but not so much for clammy hands), and doesn’t curl at the corners.

2. Best for Hot Yoga: YOGA DESIGN LAB Travel Yoga Mat

Sweat it all out! Yoga Design Lab’s eco-friendly mat is the perfect equipment for hot yoga days. Rollable and foldable, this 1.5mm ultra-thin mat is topped with an absorbent microfibre layer made of recycled plastic bottles, which reviewers say provides more grip the more you sweat. It sits on the floor without slip, thanks to the sustainable natural tree rubber base. Toss the mat into the washing machine after every hot yoga class, though handwashing will help extend your mat’s life.

3. Best Cushion: Gruper Thick Yoga Mat Non Slip, Large Size

This is for those who like extra cushioning for their knees and elbows during yoga. With a thickness measuring 6mm, the Gruper mat has both the top and the base layers textured with grooves for anti-slip. It comes in a range of shades and more padded options, so you can add a splash of colour to your fitness regimen. Buyers liked how wide the dimensions are at 183cm compared to other yoga mats and also found relief for their joints.

4. Best Budget: Rumi Moon Yoga Mat

Rumi Moon Yoga Mat is made from naturally occurring materials, making it an ideal choice for eco-conscious yogis in search of a biodegradable mat. A blend of natural rubber, earth minerals and plant fibres, the 3mm-thick mat will return to the soil, when and if discarded. Not only does it leave behind minimal footprint, but the yoga mat also functions superbly – it absorbs sweat, cushions and stays put on the floor. The only drawback that is not a deal breaker is its natural rubbery scent, which fades over time.

5. Best for Beginners: Liforme Yoga Mat

If you’re just starting out on your yoga journey, try Lifeorme’s guided yoga mat. On the 4mm-thick mat, you will be able to align your body better, aided by the special asana or posture markings. Though it’s the most expensive one on our list, it checks all the boxes for its price point: biodegradable, nonslip, just the right padding and sufficient grip, with a durable carry bag. Yogis in the reviews can’t stop raving about how stable their poses have become on Liforme’s yoga mat.

