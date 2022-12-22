Pros

Includes Always On retina display

Waterproof in up to 50m depth

Useful health insights

Car crash and fall detection

Fantastic performance

Cons

Battery life is not much improved from its predecessor

With the Apple Watch’s most advanced display ever, the Series 8 features a larger screen, softer corners, and a number of new aluminium case finishes and stainless-steel options. We picked the bestselling Midnight aluminium Apple Watch 8, to suit the taste of most gift recipients. Thanks to its watchOS 9 operating system, the latest Apple Watch is chock-full of new features, such as unique Watch faces, a Running Power feature to help sustain your pace when working out, and better Calendar and Podcasts apps. The premium smartwatch also has a number of new safety features – from car crash and fall detection to an Emergency SOS button – along with best-in-class health support, with electrocardiogram (ECG), blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring. While reviewers report that its battery life has not much improved, it still easily grants users about 16 hours of use on a full charge, which is impressive. A premium smartwatch that both the young and the elderly will appreciate, this is, hands down, one of the best gifts you can pick up in 2022.

2. Best Budget Smartwatch: Xiaomi Redmi Watch 2 Lite, Black

Pros

Over 100 fitness modes

Includes GPS, sleep and heart monitors

Up to 10 days of battery life

Water resistant up to 50m

Cons

Does not feature third-party apps

No payment support

A budget smartwatch that gives people all the control they need over their daily routine, Xiaomi’s Redmi Watch 2 Lite features a number of useful apps. It has a sleep and heart rate monitor, and over 100 fitness modes to see your gift recipient through their New Year’s weight loss resolutions. They can also use it to listen to their favourite audio tracks and receive notifications. Be cautioned that the smartwatch doesn’t support contactless payments (like Google Pay), or third-party apps, but if you are looking for a gift that keeps loved ones on track with their goals, through alarms, workout data and GPS (global positioning system), this is the device to get. Reviewers also appreciate its long battery life – the watch will last over a week on a single charge.

3. Best Handheld Video Game Console: Nintendo Switch OLED (2021)

Pros

Vibrant screen

Wide, adjustable stand

64GB internal storage

Cons

No 4K capability

Want to buy a handheld video game as a gift, but don’t know where to start? Nintendo Switch OLED (organic light-emitting diode) is the device to get! This gadget makes all Switch games look fantastic, thanks to a bigger, brighter display via its seven-inch OLED screen. The device is a comfortable size for most teens and adults to hold for long durations and has loads of helpful features, like a kickstand that runs through the length of the device, and a built-in Ethernet port. Reviewers find the speakers to be powerful, with louder volume and a clear soundscape, even at lower volumes.

4. Best Instant Camera: Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Film Camera with Pack of 10 Films, Pink

Pros

True automatic exposure

Can produce both colour or black-and-white images

Includes selfie mode and high-key mode

Available in many fun colours

Cons

No tripod socket

Can overexpose in bright light

A fun gift for the festive season, Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 is easy to use and produces instantly shareable, physical photos that you can treasure forever. The Mini 11 is the latest, entry-level offering from Fujifilm, and has a host of new, useful features. Its high-performance flash automatically checks ambient brightness and adjusts the shutter speed accordingly. The camera has an upgraded selfie mode for clearer, close-up shots, and a high-key mode for bright pictures with a softer look, ideal for portraits. All the pictures are churned out in credit-card sized prints. Since the camera comes with a pack of 10 films, your loved one will have everything they need to start making memories, right out of the box.

5. Best Photo Printer: Canon Selphy CP1300 Portable Photo Printer

Pros

Lightweight, compact

Automatically optimises image quality

Connects via USB, WiFi or direct wireless connection

Prints from SD cards or thumb drives

Features different layouts

Cons

No mini-USB Type-B cable included

Know someone who has a smartphone packed with photos, and who frequently wishes they could view it in an album instead? Canon’s Selphy CP1300 Portable Photo Printer is the solution. This nifty portable printer uses dye-sublimation printing to generate up to 4-by-6-inch photos. It’s very easy to use – just plug in your SD card or USB thumb drive for direct printing, or connect via WiFi right from your smartphone. Although printing is quite slow, averaging 56 seconds according to most reviewers, the device’s printing quality is superb, and it features a number of ways to display images. Reviewers love the Party Shuffle Print function, which allows multiple people to connect to the printer in order to create unique collages. A fun, useful gift, it’s perfect for the holiday season.

6. Best Tote Bag: GUESS Noelle Elite Tote Bag

Pros

Large, spacious bag

Detachable keychain tag

Features secure, zippered pockets

Available in four colours

Cons

Some reviewers say the strap broke after a month’s use

In classic black, this Noelle Elite tote bag by GUESS is a timeless gift for the women in your life. Made of textured, durable polyurethane blend material, the bag is 11 inches in length, large enough to fit all essentials and more – even devices like tablets can easily slip into it. With a zip-top closure to keep valuables safe, along with an inner slip-in sleeve and zipper pockets, the tote is perfect for daily use or travel.

7. Best Value Tote Bag: Ted Baker Textured Tote Bag, Black

Pros

Glossy design

Spacious main compartment

Available in three colours

Cons

No zippered closure

A simple, elegant tote that can be carried anywhere – from work to the beach – this Ted Baker bag is a versatile gift for women who are always on the go. Made with a durable polyurethane upper, the bag is a glossy, textured black. Its main compartment is spacious and its shoulder straps are easy to access. While reviewers wish they could close it more securely, with a zip, they say the tote is an elegant accessory for all-day use.

8. Best Gift Set for Women: dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler (with 8 Accessories and 3 Gifts), Vinca Blue/Rose

Pros

Less damaging to hair over time

Reduces frizz

Dries and styles simultaneously

Extremely versatile

Cons

Requires a steep learning curve

Expensive

Ever since the dyson Airwrap blew up on TikTok in 2021, it has lived up to the hype. This special edition, complete multi-styling tool set comes with all the attachments one needs to create a variety of hair styles quickly and efficiently. The device uses air – not extreme heat – to create an aerodynamic phenomenon called the Coanda effect that wraps hair to the barrel of the brush, so it’s less damaging than most other hair styling tools. It dries and styles simultaneously and dyson claims it helps reduce frizz by a whopping 58 per cent! Reviewers attest to this, and say they’ve successfully created curls and waves, styled bangs, smoothened flyaways, blown their hair straight, and tried a bouncy blowout. It may take some time to get used to, however, but practice can help achieve fabulous results. Buy it as a gift for someone who takes good care of their hair, and would love to cut time with a smart hair styling tool. This gift set includes the dyson Airwrap, a 30mm and 40mm Airwrap barrel, a variety of brushes, a detangling comb, presentation case, and travel pouch.

9. Best Gift Set for Men: Versace Eau Fraiche Eau de Toilette, 100ml + 10ml

A thoughtful present that men will appreciate, this Versace Eau Fraiche gift set features a 100ml fragrance bottle, along with a 10ml travel-sized bottle, and a trendy pouch featuring the brand’s instantly recognisable motif. The woody aquatic fragrance of Eau Fraiche refreshes the classic ingredients that one often finds in men’s perfumes, with unusual notes, for a surprisingly fresh scent. Top notes comprise lemon, bergamot, star fruit and Brazilian rosewood, with a heart of cedar, tarragon, pepper and sage. It’s finished with musk and the woody notes of saffron, amber and sycamore.

10. Best Board Game: Monopoly Dubai, 2 to 6 Players

You’ve probably played Monopoly – one of the most popular board games in the world – and likely loved it. Now, spot Dubai’s world-famous landmarks on the board, as you tussle with opponents for the crown of real estate mogul. This engaging version will feel relevant and familiar, since it features instant transactions, tap technology, and cashless gameplay. It’s the perfect way to unwind with family and friends during winter break – up to six players can join in the fun! Pick it up for other board game-loving family members or friends, and share in the joy of quality time spent together.

11. Best Toy (Girls): Barbie Blonde Doll and Playset

Looking for a last-minute gift for your daughter or niece? Instill a love of animals in children with an activity-filled Barbie playset that includes three puppies, ready for their baths. The set, suitable for kids aged three and above, comes with a pink bottle that can be filled with bubble water (not included) – your little ones can add it to the bath tub and give three adorable pups a good scrub. Barbie’s bath set includes a towel, soap dispenser bottle, brush and scrubber with clips that fit on her hand for active storytelling.

12. Best Toy (Unisex): LEGO Medium Creative Brick Box

For endless hours of fun during winter break, pick up this classic LEGO Brick Box, which features a collection of bricks in 35 different colours. Young builders can hone their imagination and enjoy open-ended play with this great gift. The set also includes 18 tyres, 18 wheel rims, windows, eyes and more creative pieces that kids can use to create anything – from undersea creatures to their favourite vehicles. With this cheerful gift, the possibilities are endless!

