As we count days to Ramadan, now’s the time to take a quick look around the house. Do you have everything you need? Early morning meals and warm communal gatherings in the evening will switch up your usual routine. To help you adjust and prepare for the upcoming month, we’ve compiled a list of items for a smooth Ramadan. Before you hit purchase, sign up for Amazon Prime to get your picks delivered to you the very next day.

1. SUNDUS Turkish Quran Stand (Oak Brown)

Try an adjustable Quran stand for a more comfortable recital experience. This oak stand by Sundus is best for reading while sitting on a cushion or chair, with its shortest height being 60cm to highest 100cm.

2. Yase Crafts Prayer Rug

Begin the month with a new prayer rug, made in Turkey. This particular rug by Yase Crafts comes in four different colours, green, dark blue, claret red and black, all embossed with silver patterns around a floral motif. Since the material is thick velvet, it offers sufficient support for the knees during prayer. Your package also includes two sets of prayer beads and a men’s cotton kufi cap.

3. Echo Dot (4th generation) Smart speaker with Alexa (Arabic or English)

With a smart voice assistant, you’re completing your daily tasks faster. Echo Dot is a smart speaker you can command from anywhere in the room. Just say the word ‘Alexa’ to set an alarm for the morning suhoor meal or the next prayer reminder. You can even set a few speakers around the house, which you can then use like an intercom network to gather family members from the kitchen. Stay tuned for more features like Quran recital and prayer alarms coming up soon by Amazon.

4. Turkish Glasses Tea Set with 6 Saucers

Make tea time a little special after iftar with Avanos’ Turkish tea set. With six glasses, matching saucers and spoons, each piece is an elegant tulip in bloom. It’s certainly a statement set to bring out when guests come over, perfect for serving Arabic coffee or sulaimani in. The golden cup holders are made of metal and glass that doesn’t rust easily, and the tiny glasses are all dishwasher-safe, too. If gold is not your cup of tea, the set also comes in an equally elegant silver colour.

5. Luowan Projection Alarm Clock

While your phone works just as well for alarms, a separate alarm clock is a little less distracting. Try this multifunctional device that even beams the time on the wall using a projector at night. Part mirror, part alarm clock, the 7.4-inch LED display dims depending on the light inside the room. It’s ideal for couples who wake up at different times of the day, since the device lets you set two wake-up times.

6. Square Design Water Bottle 500ml

Having a water bottle around is a good idea to remind yourself to stay hydrated in between fasts. Our pick is a stylish clear bottle that has an easy grip thanks to its unique square design. It has a rim wide enough to slip slices of lemon or cucumber in for a refreshing drink. Like traditional bottles, the lid is a screw on. The best part is the special reflective case that reacts uniquely to your environment.

7. Russell Hobbs Slow Cooker, 3.5L

For busy days that call for a quick meal prep, toss vegetables, meat and spices into one pot for the whole family and serve. Russell Hobbs’ slow cooker has a 3.5-litre capacity so there’s plenty of food to go around complete with four to five portions. Depending on what you’re cooking, you can adjust the temperature using the three-setting heat knob. Once done, remove the ceramic pot from the cooker base and set on dinner table, fuss-free and just in time.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty on the product. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh17.

8. Nutricook Smart Pot Prime

If a slow cooker is going to limit your options, try Nutricook’s nine appliances-in-one smart pot, which cooks food 70 per cent faster than the traditional way. You can prepare multiple dishes for iftar with this, ranging from biryani to soup. Besides 10 meal options, the 8-litre pot can keep your food warm till it’s time to break fast. Also, if you’re worried about not getting the temperature and cooking time right for, say, cake or rice, Nutricook does it automatically – all you have to do is select the meal.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty on the product. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and two years for Dh33.

9. Ecovacs Robot Vacuum Cleaner DEEBOT

Invest in a robot vacuum to take some load off your to-do list. This chore helper is Ecovacs’ Deebot device, which sucks in dust and mops at the same time. It can go about the floor plan of your house for 110 minutes on a single charge. The water is getting nowhere near your rugs and carpets, in fact the robot vacuum intensifies suction automatically on covered ground. No-entry zones can be specified using the Ecovacs Home app as well as areas that need immediate attention.

10. Date Crown Fard Box With Almond, 250 g

An open box of dates in the living room is always a must during the month of Ramadan. Our choice is a pack of premium Emirati dates with almonds by Al Foah. Gift a box to relatives or keep it on the table for the family to break fast with every evening.