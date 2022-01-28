Would you like something that will help you sleep better, relieve stress and soothe the headaches with just a lungful of air? Essential oils are the answer. These are pure plant extracts compressed into a tiny bottle that refresh and provide you with great health benefits. The natural scents of lavender, for instance, are known to lull you into a restful sleep.

While you can topically roll on essential oil, a diffuser lets you enjoy subtle hints of fragrance in the air. It is non-invasive and saves you the trouble of manual application. For the best fragrance diffusers on Amazon – those that are portable, play soothing music and double as humidifiers – browse our picks below. Start your aromatherapy journey tomorrow when you order using Amazon Prime today. And get 10 per cent off on your first Amazon app order by using code MOB22.

1. Muson Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser

Working time: 8 to 10 hours

Features: Mood lights, auto turn off

Tank capacity: 350ml

With an operating time of 10 hours, Muson’s essential oil diffuser works as a humidifier as well. Just screw off the top and add a few drops of essential oil directly into the 350ml water tank. Designed for simplicity, the white diffuser has an LED mood strip circling its cylindrical shape that lights up in seven different colours. The smart device automatically shuts off when it has run out of water, to prevent any hazards. Simplicity extends to the controls as well – one button at the centre controls all functions, including the mood lights.

2. Sunfuny Air Humidifier, Purifier, Essential Oil Diffuser

Working time: 16 to 18 hours

Features: Mood lights, auto turn off, remote control, BPA-free material, timer

Tank capacity: 550ml

Sunfuny’s light wood humidifier/diffuser is slightly larger, sporting a 550ml water tank and two mist nodes. It turns off automatically when the water runs out, as well. Add your essential oil to the tank and water with a provided 150ml measuring cup, then screw the lid back on for the diffuser to work its magic, quietly. Control the power, timer, mist intensity and seven mood lights without leaving your bed, thanks to the remote control that comes with it.

Bonus: Save an extra Dh6 by checking the coupon box on checkout.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a 30-day guarantee on the product with cashback and exchange options.

3. Muji Portable Aroma Diffuser

Working time: 2 to 8 hours

Features: USB-powered or wireless, portable

Tank capacity: Waterless

If you’re looking for a compact diffuser to carry into work or your car, meet Muji’s portable device. Resembling an earphone case, the palm-sized diffuser can be powered by a USB cable or charged and used wirelessly. Your favourite essential oil goes into a detachable component that fits inside, so it’s completely seamless, and that too, without the hassle of water refills. The best part? The order comes with your own pouch and dedicated USB cable.

4. Baeskii Upgraded Essential Oil Diffuser

Working time: 8 to 12 hours

Features: Air purifier, auto turn off, remote control, mood lights

Tank capacity: 500ml

Baeskii’s pure white aroma diffuser is a four-in-one device: working as a night lamp, humidifier, air purifier and an essential oil diffuser. The seven mood lights are far brighter since the entire container is illuminated. Use the dedicated remote control to choose between four different timer settings, mist strength, power and more. It recommends adding one to two drops of essential oil per 100ml of water in its tank that can hold 500ml.

Bonus: Save an extra 15 per cent by checking the coupon box on checkout.

5. Muson Essential Oil Diffuser, Sound Machine

Working time: 8 to 13 hours

Features: Music, auto turn off, warm lights, BPA-free material

Tank capacity: 500ml

Imagine falling asleep to your favourite scent and soothing Nature sounds. This basic essential oil diffuser doubles as a sound device, giving you the option to choose from six natural sounds, just white noise and two piano compositions. You can leave the diffuser on, on silent. If flashy RGB lights are not for you, then try out Muson diffuser’s bright warm and dark warm light options. It can even operate as a standalone lamp with the mist turned off, making it the perfect addition to your bedside table. The lightwood design with matte covering will blend well at home.

6. Lander Waterless Aroma Oil Diffuser by Reffair

Features: Designed for cars, portable, intermittent diffuser, BPA-free material

Tank capacity: Waterless

Reffair’s Lander diffuses your precious bottle of organic fragrance oil without any water. Just attach the tiny bottle as it is in the space provided and the metallic black device will convert the oil into fine mist. Three settings let you pick the duration, from 15 to 60 seconds – all you have to do is select the right colour mode. It’s specially designed to fit in your car with a thicker base.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty on the product.