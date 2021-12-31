It’s time to look around and leave behind what does not spark joy. Revisit all that you ended up hoarding this past year to declutter your mind for a fresh start ahead. But if you still find your days-old clothes thrown on the back of the chair, then you’re in need of some storage solutions.

Baskets, bins and containers can do so much to streamline your cleaning chores. Our picks from Amazon tackle messy bedrooms, laundry and kitchens without compromising on the aesthetics. So wait no more! There are several ways to tuck away your belongings out of sight.

1. Best Rated: VASAGLE Industrial Ladder Shelf

Maybe it’s time for a new showpiece rack? Snag this four-tier ladder shelf by Vasagle that adds a rustic touch to your interior décor. The wooden steps get wider from top to bottom, offering you plenty of options to get creative. At a height of 137cm, the shelf can hold your indoor potted plants, books, decoration pieces and sentimental items without a hitch. The tiers are supported by a black matte metal frame. Your order comes with a self-assembly kit.

2. Best Versatile Storage: Amazon Basics Fabric Storage Cubes Organiser with Handles, Gray (Pack of 6)

These grey storage cubes can slide right under the bedframe or into a wardrobe, undetected. Amazon Basics brings six fabric cubes in a set with handles and without lids. They’re meant to be portable drawers in closets that can fit anything, from fresh laundry to children’s toys for quick tidying.

3. Best for Bathroom: U-HOOME Laundry Basket Trolley

Organise your clean and dirty laundry with U-HOOME’s three-in-one basket trolley. The plastic baskets can be detached and used separately so you don’t have to lug the sorter around. It lets your fabric breathe thanks to the porous design and is deep enough to fit folded towels and hair tools; the top-most surface is flat, where your detergent and shower essentials can rest. This order comes with assembly instructions.

4. Best for Kitchen: 5-Tier Steel Extra Heavy Duty Kitchen Storage Rack

A permanent home for all your kitchen appliances – Shunting’s five-tier storage rack lets you access everything in one place. It allows you to adjust each layer’s height by 5cm, and comes coated in an anti-scratch and stain resistant material. The shelf sits on rolling wheels with brakes. Reviewers say the assembly is a breeze, and the rack supports several heavier appliances well.

5. Best for Play Room: Children Deluxe Multi-Bin Toy Organiser

A toy organiser can save you so much time when tidying up. We picked Home Canvas’ toy storage shelf with eight boxes that can be tilted. Each box is conveniently labelled according to the type of your child’s toy be it art supplies, dolls, music toys, blocks and more. It’s slightly less than a metre high and constructed of lightweight plastic. The soft pastel colouring makes it more approachable to children, who might even be motivated to tidy up with you!

6. Best Dry Food Storage: ELTHUR Airtight Food Storage Container, 7 Piece set

Keep all your crisps and dry food fresh in these airtight containers by Elthur. There are seven of three different sizes in a pack, coming in tall and short. Pulses, biscuits, nuts and pasta are just some of the foods you can store, depending on the depth. Elthur’s containers can be labelled with stickers and marker provided with the purchase.

7. Best Spice Organiser: Lynk Professional Spice Rack Tray

If you’re stuck cleaning your spice rack every other week, then you’re missing out on a simple hack. Get this cabinet organiser tray with levels that can fit 32 spice jars in neat rows. Lynk’s spice rack tray does not come with the jars, but we’ll get to that in a second. The heavy gauge steel will not stain nor splinter, making it your kitchen’s long-term investment.

8. Best Spice Storage: O-Nine Glass Spice Jars with Shaker Lids

Order your spices in bulk to save time and space with O-Nine’s glass jars. In a set, you’re getting 24 120ml spice bottles, five pour sifts, five coarse sifts, 24 inclined shakers, 300 black labels, one marking pen, a silicone funnel and a cleaning brush. The bottles are dishwasher-safe, too. With our recommended spice tray, you are looking at a decluttered kitchen in 2022.