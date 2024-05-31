Tired of balancing your laptop on precarious trays or struggling to work from the couch? There's a better way. Lap desks offer a comfortable and adaptable workspace, letting you conquer emails, devour novels, or simply unwind from anywhere in your home.

We've compiled a list of the top contenders available right now. From spacious work surfaces to ergonomic features, we explore various options to find the perfect fit for your needs, with a little help from a few UAE residents who shared their own choices, and shared what worked and what didn't. You don't have to worry about straining your neck and back, or about spilling food on your laptop either; we've got you covered on all fronts.

1. Best Overall: LapGear Designer Lap Desk

Pros

Convenient and comfortable

Integrated phone holder

Device ledge to prevent laptop from sliding

Cons

Limited adjustability

Potential for overheating

A feature-packed lap desk, the Lapgear Designer Lap Desk offers a comfortable, cushioned surface for your laptop, keeping it stable and preventing that dreaded keyboard-coffee combo. It's sturdy, comfortable and attractive, as reviewers suggest, and the five-star ratings on Amazon speak volumes. The built-in phone holder keeps your phone within easy reach for calls, texts, or those essential study breaks. It is also equipped with a handy device ledge that provides an extra layer of security against accidental spills or tumbles. This eye-catching lap desk can accommodate laptops up to 15.6 inches, with a low-profile ledge to prevent your device from sliding. The cushion is filled with micro-beads to provide a leveled work surface and ensure the stability of your laptop. It's also lightweight and folds flat, making it easy to store and carry around the house. However, one of the few downsides is that the desk itself doesn't have adjustable legs or angles. This might limit ergonomic comfort during extended use.

2. Best Multi-Purpose: Cooper Mega Table Plus

Pros

Large work surface

Foldable and portable

Lightweight

Multi-functional

Cons

Fixed height can cause discomfort for some

The Cooper Mega Table Plus XXL lap desk boasts a spacious 65cm by 49cm work surface, offering ample room for your laptop, mouse, and even an afternoon snack. The width underneath the table, from one leg to the other, is 68cm or 27 inches. The height between the bottom of the legs and the desk's surface is 27.5cm or 11 inches, providing ample room for your legs. It's a spill-resistant surface, so you can easily clean it with a damp cloth. Moreover, the desk isn't just for laptops. The built-in book stand lets you switch gears and enjoy a good read without straining your neck. While reviewers have praised the lap desk for its comfort and convenience, one user noted that the height is fixed, and is unfortunately a little 'too tall for comfort', for some people.

3. Best Budget: SAIJI Laptop Lap Desk

Pros

Easy adjustment

Multifunctional device

Ergonomic design

Conforms to your lap easily

Cons

Inconvenient mouse pad, say some users

Juggling work from the couch, catching up on emails in bed, or maybe even enjoying a movie marathon with your laptop? The SAIJI Laptop Lap Desk can be your one-stop shop for transforming any space into a comfortable and productive space. Nick Grayson, a Dubai-based sales professional swears by Saiji, "It has been one of the best decisions that I've ever made; it's comfortable, but more than that, it's just so sturdy." You don't have to worry about clunky knobs: This desk adjusts its height and angle in a flash, allowing you to find the perfect position for ultimate comfort, no matter where you choose to work. It’s the perfect size for laptops up to 15.6 inches and can fit a maximum of up to 17 inches. Reviews attest to its durability; it is supported by aluminium metal legs. The laptop bed tray's microbead pillow cushion is soft, comfortably conforms to your lap, helps keeps the lap desk surface stable while in use, and steadies your work in your home office. Moreover, its stable and sturdy design makes it ideal for use on the couch, bed, or even the floor. You don't have to worry about straining your back and neck, the adjustable features ensure proper posture while you work or relax. The good news is that it isn't just handy as a lap desk, it's perfect for tablets, books, or even a snack plate. The silicon lip on the front of the lap desk keeps your laptop, tablet, or notepad from slipping, too. Overall, the SAIJI Laptop Lap Desk offers a convenient and comfortable solution for working (or relaxing) from anywhere. The one-second adjustability and versatile design make it a great choice for busy individuals who prioritise comfort and productivity.

4. Best Comfort: LORYERGO Laptop Lap Desk

Pros

Adjustable angles

Cushioned surface provides comfort

Multifunctional uses

Cons

Some users complain that the area is too small for other tasks

The LORYERGO Laptop Lap Desk isn't your average lap tray. This feature-packed desk boasts a large, cushioned surface and eight adjustable angles, transforming your couch, bed, or even the floor into a personalised workstation. The laptop desk's adjustable platform measures 13.8 inches by 9.9 inches and is big enough to fit most 17-inch laptops or a large tablet, oriented vertically for reading. For starters, the cushioned surface provides comfort and stability for your laptop, preventing keyboard-to-lap heat transfer. Moreover, with eight adjustable angles, you can easily switch between working, reading, or watching movies, all while maintaining good posture. It also has an integrated plastic lip to prevent your laptop or tablet from sliding off the desk, for maximum convenience. Reviewers have left glowing comments, with one noting: "I work remotely, and sometimes need to work while riding in the car. This desk makes working very easy and comfortable. The adjustable tilt-up feature makes it really easy to find the perfect position for typing."

5. Best for Travel: HUANUO Lap Desk

Pros

Portable for travel

Versatile

Comfortable and secure design

Cons

Limited adjustability

The HUANUO Lap Desk is small and compact in shape, and its top flips open, so you can adjust the angle. Also, it has a roomy hidden compartment for pens, pencils, and other supplies. The ​laptop desk comes with a tablet holder, pen holder and phone holder so you can have everything in one place, and as a result, save some space. Sarika Menon, a Dubai-based marketing professional, mentions that she always uses a HUANUO lap desk, simply for its portability and multi-tasking purposes. You can easily put your phone, pen, or tablet into the slot provided so that you can monitor your devices for any incoming messages and calls while you work away on your laptop or read a book​​​​​​. They are perfect travel companions too: they are lightweight and foldable, making them easy to store and carry around. Reviewers praise its design, with many commenting on the comfort factor, as well as the built-in mouse pad and cell phone holder.

