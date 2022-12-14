Pros

Versatile appliance: airfry, bake, grill or roast

Quick, even cooking

Easy-to-use digital interface

Cool-touch handle

Cons

Some may find the four-litre food basket to be too small

Since we all tend to pile on the weight when holiday season comes around, it’s a good idea to invest in an air fryer for guilt-free, healthy snacks. This air fryer by Black+Decker cuts out oil to produce crispy, evenly cooked food. You can set a timer and select the exact temperature needed for your dish, for fool-proof cooking. The four-litre basket is perfect for small families, although some reviewers wished it was bigger so that they could fit larger items of food. It’s easy to clean and powerful, at 1,500W, so get ready to delegate all your holiday snack making to this nifty appliance, and enjoy the delicious results.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh33, with select banks. You can also opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

Warranty: This product comes with 2-year warranty.

2. Best Coffee Maker: Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me Coffee Maker

Pros

Compact

Clean, modern look

Easy to use

Makes over 40 types of coffee-based drinks

Makes iced beverages

Cons

Only works with Dolce Gusto brand pods

Brews drinks no larger than 236ml at a time

Nescafe’s Dolce Gusto will take up minimal space on your countertop, but will rapidly become your go-to appliance for a morning cuppa, this holiday season. With the ability to brew over 40 kinds of coffee, from frothy macchiatos to smooth americanos, this versatile appliance can even make iced versions of your favourite beverages. It uses a 15-bar pressure system to get the job done in less than a minute. All the ground coffee is contained in the Dolce Gusto pod, so there’s virtually no mess to clean up – perfect for busy days. The appliance’s shelf is height adjustable, allowing you to switch from smaller cups to larger travel mugs. Make sure you’re stocked up on Dolce Gusto pods, however, since other brands won’t work in this machine.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh27, with select banks. You can also opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.

3. Best Multi-Cooker: nutricook 9-in-1 Electric Smart Pot 2

Pros

Easy-to-use digital screen

Includes 12 customisable pre-sets

Versatile; it replaces nine other appliances

Easy to clean

Cons

Large appliance; takes up space on countertop

With children at home over winter break, and chaos reigning supreme as guests visit, who has time to wash dozens of pots and pans? Replace nine kitchen appliances with nutricook’s Smart Pot 2 – it’ll seamlessly do the job of a pressure cooker, saute pot, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sous vide machine, soup maker, yoghurt maker and food warmer. The appliance is very easy to use, with 12 pre-sets that make cooking as stress-free as the press of a button. Once you’re done, just slip the inner pot into the dishwasher, for easy clean-up. Reviewers appreciate that the appliance comes with several accessories, including a stainless-steel steam rack, rice spoon, soup ladle and measuring cup.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh38, with select banks. You can also opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.

4. Best Microwave Oven: Panasonic Solo Microwave Oven, 25 Litres

Pros

Compact, space-saving design

Defrost function

Includes variety of pre-set auto cook options

Easy to use

Cons

May be too small for some households

If you’ve been thinking of upgrading your microwave oven, now’s the best time to do it. Needless to say, your microwave oven is going to be busy during the holidays, reheating and cooking up quick meals for hungry diners. Panasonic’s Solo Microwave Oven is perfect for small families, its 25-litre capacity interiors rapidly heating up meals at the touch of a button. The appliance is compact and won’t take up much space on your countertop, and it has 51 pre-set auto cook menu items to choose from. Use it to defrost items like meat and fish, too. No more waiting for hot, delicious meals!

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh30, with select banks. You can also opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.

5. Best Stand Mixer: Krypton Electric Hand and Stand Mixer, 5 Litres

Pros

Six-speed control

Easy to use

Three accessories included

Easy to clean; accessories are dishwasher-safe

Cons

Some reviewers say the appliance can be quite noisy

It’s baking season! Are you already getting a head start on sweet and savoury treats for Christmas? Krypton’s Stand Mixer can be your reliable sous chef. Its 800W motor and five-litre stainless-steel bowl offer quick and powerful results, with portions enough for a family of four or five members. The stand mixer has a tilt-head to allow easy access to the bowl’s contents, along with an anti-slip design to avoid moving or bouncing when in operation. It features six optimised speeds with a pulse function, so that you can fold, knead, mix, beat, cream, whip, and even blitz to your heart’s delight. Reviewers love that all the accessories are dishwasher-safe, making clean up a breeze. The stand mixer comes with three mixing accessories (whisk, dough hook, mixing beater), and a splash guard to help you prevent making a mess.

Bonus: You can opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

Warranty: This product comes with a 2-year warranty.

6. Best for Snacks: Sonashi 7-in-1 Multi Snacks Maker

Pros

Produces seven snack varieties

Folds up for compact storage

Easy to use

Easy to clean

Cons

No Power button

Whether it’s donuts and waffles your family is craving, or a sandwich and omelette, Sonashi’s 7-in-1 Multi Snacks Maker helps you whip up your favourite snack within minutes. The appliance comes with detachable non-stick plates that are easy to swap out and clean. Helpful indicator lights let you know when it’s on and ready, but reviewers wish it had a Power button that could be switched off as an added layer of safety. Still, this is an extremely useful device, especially if you are preparing snacks for hungry kids, or hosting guests at your home, this holiday season.

Bonus: You can opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

Warranty: This product comes with a 2-year warranty.

7. Best Smoothie Maker: Kenwood Blender/Smoothie Maker

Pros

Includes grinder and chopper mills

Three-speed control system

Fast and powerful appliance

Cons

Reviewers say its plastic build is not long-lasting

A speedy, efficient blender that gets the job done, Kenwood’s appliance can be used to whip up delicious smoothies and juices (among many other things) in no time. Reviewers appreciate that it comes with a grinder and chopper attachment for herbs, garlic, nuts, spices and coffee beans, expanding its versatility and helping saving space on their countertops. The appliance rapidly blends items without leaving chunky bits behind, with a three-speed system that puts the user in complete control. Pick it up for quick smoothies this holiday season!

Bonus: You can opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

Warranty: This product comes with a 1-year warranty.