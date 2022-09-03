Pros

Extra-wide slots

Built-in bun rack

Choose from seven levels of browning control

Auto-off protection

Includes manufacturer’s warranty

Cons

Some reviewers say it is not easy to clean

Philips’ elegant dual-tone toaster isn’t just easy on the eyes, it has a number of features that make it worth your while. Whether you like thick, brioche slices or thin-sliced bread, the extra-wide slots in this toaster will accommodate your favourite kind of bread. With seven browning levels, you can customise your toast to the tee. As a bonus, a built-in bun rack can be used to toast croissants, pastries or buns for that perfect, bakery-quality crispy texture.

Warranty: Manufacturer provides 1-year warranty. Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh12 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh17.

2. Best Budget: Braun Breakfast Toaster

Pros

Includes a high-lift feature

Choose from eight levels of browning

Includes a bun warmer

Has an auto-centring system

Easy to clean

Includes manufacturer’s warranty

Cons

May not fit thicker slices of bread

This affordable two-slot toaster is ideal for daily breakfast toasts. With eight impressive levels of browning, you can customise the golden-brown tint of your toast to your liking, knowing that it’s evenly toasted, thanks to Braun’s auto-centring system. This toaster even has a bun warmer, and a high-lift feature, meaning you can easily grab even the smallest slices of bread without scorching your fingers. At a fantastic price, it’s a great buy for consistent, everyday toast.

Warranty: Manufacturer provides 1-year warranty. Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh12 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh17.

3. Best Four-Slice Toaster: Breville Bread Select 4-Slice Toaster

Pros

Choose from six pre-programmed settings

Ability to let you check the toast mid-cycle

Features independent two-slice control

Has a countdown timer

Cons

Expensive

Packed full of useful features, Breville’s Bread Select gives you total control over your slices of toast. Select which bread you’re using – white, brown/rye, fruit, grain, bagel and more – and the toaster’s pre-programmed timer will kick in automatically. If you’re wondering whether your slice has reached its optimal golden-brown state, you can use the Lift & Look function mid-cycle, to take a peek. Since every member of your household likely has different tastes, this toaster gives you independent control over your two slices, minimising the likelihood of burning or undercooking your breakfast.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh29 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh41.

4. Best Value: Black+Decker 4-Slice Toaster

Pros

Easy to use

Choose from seven modes

Includes dual defrost, reheat and cancel options

Includes manufacturer’s warranty

Cons

Large unit takes up significant space on counter

In classic stainless steel, Black+Decker’s toaster offers four-slice toasting capabilities at a decent price. Use knobs with seven setting modes to select the perfect golden-brown tint for your toast. Both sides of the toaster have individual removeable crumb trays, so clean-up is quick and easy. You can also use the defrost function to heat up frozen waffles, reheat bagels and cancel the entire toasting process mid-way if you like. Whatever you require, this toaster gives you more bang for your buck!

Warranty: Manufacturer provides 2-year warranty. Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh12 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh17.

5. Best Long-Slot Toaster: Kenwood Toaster, White

Pros

Features Peek and View technology

Has variable browning control

Fits four regular slices or two long slices in one go

Includes manufacturer’s warranty

Cons

Takes up more space than a regular toaster

Why stop at toasting white bread? Some toasters, like this one by Kenwood, provide the perfect texture for a long slice of sourdough bread or ciabatta roll, allowing you to keep the bread intact. And with its Peek and View technology, you can check the browning progress without cancelling the cycle. Kenwood’s neat white finish is easy on the eyes, and even though it’s a longer, larger appliance than a regular toaster, it’s designed to seamlessly blend in with your kitchen interiors.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh12 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh17.