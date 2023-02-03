You can routinely prepare steak at home and have no doubt that it'll turn out perfectly tender every single time - all without keeping watch. Thanks to a French cooking technique called sous vide (which translates to 'under vacuum'), you can get precise, consistent results in the kitchen. Sous vide cooking entails vacuum-sealing your seasoned meats and vegetables in a bag and submerging it in a hot water bath. What will help keep the temperature stable is the immersion circulator or the sous vide machine.

Why should I sous-vide my food?

One of the best things about sous vide cooking is that it's hands-free, says Chef Maryam Abdul-Razaq, a professional private chef in Dubai, who specialises in Afro-fusion and Asian cuisine and hosts supper clubs in the city via the Splidu platform.

"Sous vide gives you even cooking throughout, especially for proteins. Your seasonings and oils are vacuum-sealed along with your steak, improving the flavours. Since the water is at a constant temperature, the cooking is done completely hands-free," said Chef Abdul-Razaq. "Many chefs opt for this method when they have to cook multiple meats. There's no chance of overcooking and burning the food; so, you're not looking over your shoulder all the time."

Sous vide cookers need a deep container and vacuum sealing gear to get started. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Attach your immersion circulator to any container filled with water. Our expert says there are other sous vide equipment out there, such as water ovens, but the immersion circulator is the easiest for home cooks. It still gives you control over your preferred level of doneness. For instance, the water temperature needs to be at least 134°F (56.6°C) for steak.

Besides steak, which is usually a difficult cut to cook otherwise, seafood is another popular meat that can be cooked using sous vide. "Fish is one of those foods that require consistent results. You need it to be flavourful and not dry. You sous vide the ingredients that you want the flavours to seep into, because in a vacuum they have nowhere else to go," added Chef Abdul-Razaq.

It's only drawback is that food takes longer to cook in a heated water bath. Find easy-to-use sous vide machines below for a fine-dining experience in your own home. Sign up for an Amazon Prime membership to avail yourself of free, fast delivery. And pick up one of these appliances while they're on sale during Amazon's Appliances Carnival.

1. Best Overall: Inkbird Culinary Sous Vide ISV-200W

Pros

Beeps when the desired temperature is reached

Wi-Fi connectivity with phone for alerts and remote operation

Maximum cooking time of 99 hours

Clip-on attachment for the container

Affordable

Cons

Control panel is not waterproof

Chef Abdul-Razaq swears by Inkbird's Sous Vide ISV unit and recommends it for home cooks who will benefit from the Wi-Fi feature. You can link the device with the InkBird Pro app on your phone to monitor your food and set the temperature remotely. Access recipes from the app while you're at it. Pick any number up to 90°C to get your preferred doneness, depending on the meal. If the water level falls lower than the minimum scale line, the cooker will sound an alarm and shut down on its own, too. This immersion circulator can take on prolonged cooking with ease, with a maximum timer of 99 hours. Satisfied reviewers appreciate the easy clip-on attachment and vouch for the consistent temperature of the water that has produced juicy steaks.

2. Best for Remote Monitoring: Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker (WiFi)

Pros

Wi-Fi connectivity

Access recipes via the app

IX7 water-resistant rating

Automatic shut-off

Cons

Expensive

This powerful unit by Anova Culinary is another popular choice among cooks. Chef Abdul-Razaq says a chef in her circle has used the brand's sous vide machines for years. Like our Inkbird option, this immersion circulator has Wi-Fi connectivity for setting time and temperature. It shuts off when water levels reach below the set minimum, with temperatures going up to 92°C. The Precision Cooker stands out for its IX7 water and splash-resistant rating. Buyers say the unit heats up water quickly, faster than over the stovetop, given that it has a powerful 1000-watt motor. They've successfully prepared tender ribeye steaks, beef roast and even venison with the sous vide machine.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh64.85 for 12 months with select banks.

3. Best Starter Kit: Sous Vide Cooker Kit, All-In-One, Deluxe Edition

Pros

Includes a vacuum sealer and 10 vacuum bags

Comes with a cookbook

Straightforward sous vide controls

Value for money

Cons

No Wi-Fi connectivity

Not waterproof

Ideal for beginners, this comprehensive sous vide kit helps you get started right out of the box. Besides the 1000W immersion circulator, the Garnease deluxe edition includes a food vacuum sealer, 10 vacuum bags and a cookbook. While the cooker doesn't support Wi-Fi connectivity, it can be easily controlled from the display panel. Five-star reviews attest to the quality of both units and say the cooker maintains the temperature well. Some add that cooking frozen meat with this machine has been a breeze, calling it a value-for-money starter kit.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh54.89 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty.

4. Best for Recipes: KitchenBoss Sous Vide Cooker, Ultra-Quiet (G320 Silver)

Pros

Colour screen that shows 20-plus recipes

Quiet operation

24-hour timer

Whole-body waterproof for cleaning

Cons

Dial knob is difficult to set

No Wi-Fi connectivity

KitchenBoss' sous vide cooker has a colour LCD display, where you can view 20 original recipes curated by chefs. Try hot spring eggs, lamb chops, lobster and more with built-in settings. The unit boasts an IPX7 waterproof rating that let's you deep clean the entire cooker with water. Though there's no app, you can delay the timer by 24 hours. As the name suggests, reviewers say the unit is extremely quiet. They do find the magnetic knob for setting time and temperature tricky, so the interface can take some time to get used to. Overall, it prepares delicious meals, they report.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh45.43 for 12 months with select banks.

5. Best Design: Greater Goods Kitchen Sous Vide

Pros

Negative timer feature

Quiet operation

Easy to use

Removable cover is dishwasher-safe

Cons

No Wi-Fi connectivity

The Greater Goods sous vide cooker is a sleek unit in all black, with a clear digital display. It heats water up to 95°C using a 1100W brushless motor, which works quietly in the background. Your immersion circulator features a negative timer, too, so that you're aware of how long the meat has cooked past its timer. The dial on this cooker is much easier to operate, say reviewers. They've seen excellent results with vegetables, chicken thighs and beef tenderloin, adding that the meat melts right off the bone and is just as good as at the restaurant.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh53.89 for 12 months with select banks.