Most of us seldom go out of our way to shop for keyboards, unless you are a frequent gamer or a coder. Our sleek laptops and tablets with their built-in keys get the job done, so why bother? This was until tech enthusiasts introduced the internet masses to keyboard ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response).

We soon discovered that soft, buttery clickety-clack of keys can actually be very satisfying. This sensory experience only comes with a particular type of keyboard, however. Durable, tactile and more accurate, mechanical keyboards are our classic PC keyboards from the '80s that activate plastic switches underneath the keys when typed on, unlike the far less enjoyable pressure pads found on laptops today.

Don’t be an observer – our list of mechanical keyboards on Amazon is your sign to create your own soothing ASMR experience as you work or game. With a Prime subscription, you can get your hands on these keyboards even faster.

1. RK ROYAL KLUDGE Mechanical Keyboard 87 Keys (White)

This all-white RK (Royal Kludge) keyboard gives you 87 keys without the 10-key numeric keypad on the right side, so it’s ideal for saving desk space. Connect it to your system using either Bluetooth or a type-c USB cable easily, giving you a full charge in just three hours. Typing on RK987 will sound like sharp clicks since its mechanical keys are attached to blue switches. Especially pleasant on the eyes, the keys are backlit with a white light design that you can even customise.

Compatibility: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10, iOS, MacOS, Linux and Android

2. Akko 87 Key Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Pink)

Looking for something that types quieter with the same level of brain tingle? Your answer is Akko’s 87-key mechanical keyboard in pink cherry blossom design with linear switches (ones that make your keystrokes noiseless). You get simultaneous key presses without any conflict, which is particularly suitable for gamers. Along with your order you get a pink type-c cable, a keycap extractor and a plastic dust cover.

Compatibility: Windows PC

3. Keychron K2 Wireless Bluetooth/USB Wired Gaming Mechanical Keyboard

Brown switches with this grey Keychron model are quiet but tactile, so you know you’ve pressed down on a tiny bump without the noisy click. The keyboard layout comes with 84 compact keys minus the numeric keypad, and has all the necessary Mac function keys as well. Bluetooth and wired, K2 can be in use for seven days in a row if you’re typing for eight hours every day on a single charge.

Compatibility: Windows and MacOS

4. Baytion 61 Keys Wired Keyboard with Blue Switches

Another blue switch keyboard but with fewer keys, Baytion’s 61 keys saves desk and mouse space. Your fingers need not somersault over the keyboard because all essential keys are within reach. Customise the red-blue-green backlight on the white keyboard and adjust the brightness to your liking. Since it is a wired device, you get a type-c USB cable along with your order.

Compatibility: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10, MacOS and Android

5. Redragon K552-RGB Gaming Keyboard (Black)

Redragon’s K552 is a PC gamer’s dream, coming in black with red-green-blue backlighting, 87 keys and rave ratings. At a discounted price, gaming enthusiasts get a sturdy metal alloy keyboard that can withstand the roughest of gaming situations. If you like to be heard when you speed tap, then the blue switch keys offer that audible tactile click. This keyboard is wired and supports type-c cables.

Compatibility: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10 and limited MacOS