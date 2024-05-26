Earphones, headphones and earbuds are put through rough use on the daily, whether you're typing a last-minute paper in a busy cafe or attending a series of work meetings. With an ongoing sale on audio devices, it's time to take advantage of Amazon's discounted selection.

Your options can be overwhelming and vast, at first - make sure to factor in your purpose to get the best possible pair. Our curated list has some great options for you, no matter your preference, and tops out at Dh350.

Audiophiles and podcast hosts will look at wired headphones to avoid latency in wireless earphones. While wireless earbuds don't cup the ears like over-ear headphones do, in-ear tips can create a passive seal for better noise cancellation, an audio expert previously told us. You also have dedicated pairs for swimming, working out and gaming.

Editor's tip Audiophiles can now get up to 20 per cent off on a number of audio devices, like true wireless headsets, over-ear headphones and neckband earphones on Amazon. Products on sale include top-rated brands like Sony, Sennheiser, Marshall and many more.

We've selected highly rated discounted earphones from Amazon below. Shop from top brands like Marshall, JBL and Sony, and save more with a Prime membership to get free, fast delivery! Some of these are part of the ongoing sale.

1. Best Overall: Sennheiser HD 200 PRO Hi-Fi Studio Monitoring Headphones

Pros

Deep dynamic bass

Good battery life

Feather-light earpads

Cons

Wired

For unrivalled audio quality, always look into Sennheiser among other reputable manufacturers, a sound engineer told us. If the soundscape trumps mainstream features (like wireless connectivity) for you, then the HD 200 Pro pair is the one to get. These wireless over-ear headphones pump out powerful punchy bass and ensure outstanding stereo sound reproduction thanks to the brand’s proprietary transducers. Since it’s made specifically for audio monitoring, it incorporates excellent ambient noise reduction so that you can focus on your mix, no matter where you are. Above all, the pair promises a 30-hour battery life to last you for days. Reviewers vouch for the long-wearing comfort levels and say that it delivers the signature crystal clear Sennheiser sound.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.

2. Best Open-Design Buds Deal: JBL Wave Flex True Wireless Earbuds

Pros

Comfortable stick design with no in-ear tips

32-hour battery life

Charges for two hours in 10 minutes

JBL Deep Bass Sound on 12mm drivers

Lets you hear traffic and people with ambient aware mode

Cons

Volume could be louder, say reviews

If in-ear buds cause discomfort and pain, there are plenty of well-regarded models with the classic stick design. Here's one by JBL Wave Flex, open-ear wireless buds that don't squeeze into the canal. They're fitted with 12mm drivers featuring JBL's Deep Bass sound, and are splash- and dust-resistant for relaxing on the beach or strolling in the city. Modes like Ambient Aware instantly let the outside world in while the music is playing, and Talkthru lets you chat with a friend without taking out your buds. Once charged, the JBL Wave Flex work for up to eight hours on their own and get an additional 24 hours from the case. The buds immediately connect with the paired phone out of the case, say reviews. Others wear them to light workout sessions, including jogging, with success.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.

3. Best Sports Buds Deal: JLab Go Air Sport

Pros

Sweatproof and water-resistant rated

Up to 24 hours of battery life

Comfortable, secure fit

Touch sensor controls

Cons

No noise cancellation

Start your fitness journey this summer with JLab Go Air Sport, a pair specifically designed for hitting the gym, running or stretching on the yoga mat. Not only do the earbuds stay in all day, they're also equipped with an ergonomic ear hook for a secure fit. And, of course, you're getting an IP55-rated water- and sweat-proof protection. The Go Air Sport uses dual connect technology so you can use the earbud independently or together; there’s also a built-in microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) mic that ensures clear calls. Listen to content for eight hours straight and then some more for up to 24 hours with the charging case. Reviewers love the touch sensors, which are easy to use, and can be adjusted to set EQ3 sound, and modes like Signature, Balance and Bass Boost. Runners, cyclists and gym-goers highly recommend the pair for sticking through endurance and weight training.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh17.

4. Best On-Ear Headphones Deal: Sony WH-CH520

Pros

Pocket-friendly branded wireless pair

50 hours of battery life

Brings sound closer to the original source

Connects with two devices at the same time

Voice assistance

Cons

No ANC

Your daily companion to lengthy study and work sessions, the Sony WH-CH520 delivers non-stop music for up to 50 hours. It's an elegant pair that goes on the ears, rather than around, and retains the fan-favourite minimalist design that Sony's known for. It's also marked for fewer returns by Amazon, meaning more buyers love their initial test run compared to similar headphones. While the pair doesn't boast ANC, it features the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) to restore high-frequency elements on a track from the original music source. You're also getting voice assistance at this price point. Despite the on-ear design, several users report high levels of comfort thanks to the soft padding on the cups and the headband.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh17.

5. Best Gaming Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Pros

Passive noise cancellation

Detachable mic with noise cancellation

Audio control box

Extremely comfortable

USB 7.1 surround sound card

Cons

Surround sound is a hit or miss on different platforms

The popular HyperX Cloud IIs can be found on sale this November. A gaming headset vouched for by professional gamers in the UAE, the pair has a noise-cancelling mic that's Discord-certified for seamless gameplay with your mates. It's plug-and-play ready across multiple platforms, from PC and Mac to PlayStation and Xbox. The headset generates a virtual 7.1 surround sound, so you can listen to enemy footsteps before you see them. You don't have to fumble for on-body headphone controls, either. Simply reach out for the audio box control included with the pair to toggle mic volume and audio volume, and enable surround sound. Gamers in the reviews recommend the headset for titles like Call Of Duty and PUBG, and its lightweight build, but do note that surround sound is best on PC.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.

6. Best Neckband Earphones: SoundPEATS Force Dual Dynamic Drivers Bluetooth Headphones

Pros

Balanced sound, from treble to bass

Magnetic cable management design

In-line remote control for answering calls and toggling music

IPX5 sweatproof rating

Cons

Microphone quality is mediocre, say reviewers

If you're a fan of the SoundPEATS sound and wired headphones, start your search with this wired pair. It carries a 3.5mm jack for compatibility with studio equipment and 10mm drivers in the tiny earbuds, which produce a clear midrange and deep bass. An old-school in-line mic and remote control on the cable has a multifunctional button for answering calls, playing music and even fast-forwarding tracks. Its silicone neckband design and IPX5 sweatproof rating make it the perfect companion for workouts, say reviewers, and with 30 hours of battery on a full charge, you can use it for days with no issues.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh17.

7. Best Bone Conduction Headphones: SHOKZ OpenMove Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones

Pros

Leaves the ears and the ear canal free

Hearing aid-friendly

Six-hour battery life

Lightweight at 29 grams

IP55 waterproof rating

Cons

Noticeably vibrates at higher volume

Sports earbuds are still prone to falling out mid-workout, which is why fitness fanatics are increasingly replacing them with bone conduction headphones, like this one by SHOKZ. An alternative technology to conventional earphones, this pair sits close to the temples and delivers sound via vibrations along the bones. Since the ears stay open, it's easier for runners, cyclists and hikers to take stock of their surroundings. They connect to your device through Bluetooth and run on a single charge cycle for six hours in rain or dust with a rating of IP55. You don't have to worry about buds dislodging or experiencing ear fatigue, say reviewers. However, some commented that at high volume, the headphones tend to vibrate distractingly.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides two-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and two years for Dh33.