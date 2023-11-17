It's the month of blockbuster deals and endless savings, so why not upgrade your old gadgets? Earphones, headphones and earbuds are put through rough use on the daily, whether you're typing a last-minute paper in a busy cafe or attending a series of work meetings. Between Single's Day and White Friday sales, now's the time to take advantage of Amazon's discounted selection.

Your options can be overwhelming and vast, at first - make sure to factor in your purpose to get the best possible pair.

Audiophiles and podcast hosts will look at wired headphones to avoid latency in wireless earphones. While wireless earbuds don't cup the ears like over-ear headphones do, in-ear tips can create a passive seal for better noise cancellation, an audio expert previously told us. You also have dedicated pairs for swimming, working out and gaming.

Editor's tip Amazon's selection of true wireless headsets is currently 20 per cent off. This includes pairs from Apple, Sony, JBL, Samsung and more.

We've selected highly rated discounted earphones from Amazon below. Shop from top brands like Marshall, JBL and Sony, and save more with a Prime membership to get free, fast delivery! Some of these are part of the ongoing true wireless headset sale.

1. Best Overall: Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless Foldable Headphones

Pros

Deep dynamic bass

Uses high-quality wireless codecs like AtpX and AAC

30-hour battery life

Touch controls on the cup with voice assistance

Equaliser on the app offers podcast mode

Cons

No active noise cancellation

For unrivalled audio quality, always look into Sennheiser among other reputable manufacturers, a sound engineer told us. If the soundscape trumps mainstream features (like active noise cancellation) for you, then the HD 350BT pair is the one to get. These wireless over-ear headphones pump out deep dynamic bass and ensure a true wire-free transmission using Bluetooth 5.0 and high-quality codecs such as AAC, AptX and AptX Low Latency, so your audio is in perfect sync with the video. A dedicated voice assistant button calls on Siri or Google Assistant for hands-free use, and, at this price, you're still getting touch controls. Above all, the pair promises a 30-hour battery life to last you for days. Reviewers vouch for the long-wearing comfort levels and say that it delivers the signature crystal clear Sennheiser sound.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.

2. Best Open-Design Buds Deal: JBL Wave Flex True Wireless Earbuds

Pros

Comfortable stick design with no in-ear tips

32-hour battery life

Charges for two hours in 10 minutes

JBL Deep Bass Sound on 12mm drivers

Lets you hear traffic and people with ambient aware mode

Cons

Volume could be louder, say reviews

If in-ear buds cause discomfort and pain, there are plenty of well-regarded models with the classic stick design. Here's one by JBL Wave Flex, open-ear wireless buds that don't squeeze into the canal. They're fitted with 12mm drivers featuring JBL's Deep Bass sound, and are splash- and dust-resistant for relaxing on the beach or strolling in the city. Modes like Ambient Aware instantly let the outside world in while the music is playing, and Talkthru lets you chat with a friend without taking out your buds. Once charged, the JBL Wave Flex work for up to eight hours on their own and get an additional 24 hours from the case. The buds immediately connect with the paired phone out of the case, say reviews. Others wear them to light workout sessions, including jogging, with success.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.

3. Best Sports Buds Deal: Jabra Elite 4 Active In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds

Pros

Active noise cancellation using four mics

Sweatproof and water-resistant rated

Plays white noise via the Jabra app

Up to 28 hours of battery life

Come with ear tips and wings

Cons

HearThrough mode is just decent

Start your fitness journey this winter with the Jabra Elite 4 Active, a pair specifically designed for hitting the gym, running or stretching on the yoga mat. Not only do the earbuds stay in all day, they're also equipped with active noise cancellation via four mics. And, of course, you're getting an IP57-rated water and sweatproof protection. The Elite 4 Active do away with touch controls so that you have more control over the earbuds, with tactile buttons. With the ANC feature comes the adjustable HearThrough technology to keep you aware of your surroundings. Listen to content for seven hours straight and then some more for up to 28 hours with the charging case. Reviewers note that they come with multiple ear tips and wings for an even better fit. Runners, cyclists and gym-goers highly recommend the pair for sticking through endurance and weight training.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.

4. Best On-Ear Headphones Deal: Sony WH-CH520

Pros

Pocket-friendly branded wireless pair

50 hours of battery life

Brings sound closer to the original source

Connects with two devices at the same time

Voice assistance

Cons

No ANC

Your daily companion to lengthy study and work sessions, the Sony WH-CH520 delivers non-stop music for up to 50 hours. It's an elegant pair that goes on the ears, rather than around, and retains the fan-favourite minimalist design that Sony's known for. It's also marked for fewer returns by Amazon, meaning more buyers love their initial test run compared to similar headphones. While the pair doesn't boast ANC, it features the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) to restore high-frequency elements on a track from the original music source. You're also getting voice assistance at this price point. Despite the on-ear design, several users report high levels of comfort thanks to the soft padding on the cups and the headband.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh17.

5. Best Gaming Headset Deal: HyperX Cloud II

Pros

Passive noise cancellation

Detachable mic with noise cancellation

Audio control box

Extremely comfortable

USB 7.1 surround sound card

Cons

Surround sound is a hit or miss on different platforms

The popular HyperX Cloud IIs can be found on sale this November. A gaming headset vouched for by professional gamers in the UAE, the pair has a noise-cancelling mic that's Discord-certified for seamless gameplay with your mates. It's plug-and-play ready across multiple platforms, from PC and Mac to PlayStation and Xbox. The headset generates a virtual 7.1 surround sound, so you can listen to enemy footsteps before you see them. You don't have to fumble for on-body headphone controls, either. Simply reach out for the audio box control included with the pair to toggle mic volume and audio volume, and enable surround sound. Gamers in the reviews recommend the headset for titles like Call Of Duty and PUBG, and its lightweight build, but do note that surround sound is best on PC.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.

6. Best Wired Earphones Deal: Marshall Mode In-Ear Headphones

Pros

Balanced sound, from treble to bass

3.5mm jack for plugging into recording equipment

In-line remote control for answering calls and toggling music

Come with four pairs of ear tips

Cons

Just decent for calls

If you're a fan of the Marshall sound and wired headphones, start your search with this Marshall Mode pair. It carries a 3.5mm jack for compatibility with studio equipment and 9mm drivers in the tiny earbuds, which produce a clear midrange and deep bass. An old-school in-line mic and remote control on the cable has a multifunctional button for answering calls, playing music and even fast-forwarding tracks. Reviewers are blown away by how balanced the audio is, given that sound quality is better on wired earphones.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh17.

7. Best Bone Conduction Headphones Deal: Shokz OpenMove

Pros

Leaves the ears and the ear canal free

Hearing aid-friendly

Six-hour battery life

Lightweight at 29 grams

Cons

Noticeably vibrates at higher volume

Sports earbuds are still prone to falling out mid-workout, which is why fitness fanatics are increasingly replacing them with bone conduction headphones, namely by Shokz. An alternative technology to conventional earphones, this OpenMove pair sits close to the temples and delivers sound via vibrations along the bones. Since the ears stay open, it's easier for runners, cyclists and hikers to take stock of their surroundings. They connect to your device through Bluetooth and run on a single charge cycle for six hours in rain or dust with a rating of IP55. You don't have to worry about buds dislodging or experiencing ear fatigue, say reviews. There's no noise cancellation, but some buyers add earplugs to recreate the effect.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.