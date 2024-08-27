With the rise of internet radios, the markets have witnessed a surge in demand for devices that can bring the world's music to your fingertips. Unlike traditional AM/FM radios, which rely on direct airwaves and are limited by range and frequency, these radios use digital signals transmitted over the internet, and can stream music and other media sources from virtually any corner of the globe. This means instant access to music, news, podcasts, plays, poetry, fiction, and so much more.

Whether you're a seasoned audiophile or a casual listener, there's an internet radio out there to suit your taste and lifestyle. Let's dive into trending internet radios, and discover the perfect sound for you. To help with our list, we spoke with Afia Jordan, a Dubai-based software engineer and a collector of radios.

1. Best Overall: Philips R8805/10 Internet Radio

Pros

Wide range of listening options

User-friendly interface

Solid sound quality

Multi-room audio

Cons

Limited customisation options

The Philips R8805/10 Internet Radio offers a comprehensive audio experience, combining internet radio, FM radio, and DAB+ radio (an enhanced version of Digital Audio Broadcasting with improved audio quality and more efficient data use). With its sleek design, superior sound quality, and a host of features, it's a versatile choice for music enthusiasts and casual listeners alike. With DAB+ and FM Radio, you can enjoy digital radio broadcasts in addition to traditional FM stations, along with a wider range of channels. The device has Bluetooth connectivity as well, where you can stream music wirelessly from your smartphone, tablet, or other compatible devices.

User reviews have praised its intuitive interface and easy-to-read display. The controls are well-placed and responsive, allowing you to effortlessly switch between different modes and stations. The wireless Qi charging pad is a convenient feature that eliminates the need for tangled cables. In fact, one satisfied reviewer wrote: "Easy to configure. Sound quality is great and the size is just right.

The wireless charger is powerful and quick." However, one of the downsides, as one reviewer noted, is that if you plan on using the radio primarily via battery power, you may find the battery life to be somewhat limited. Moreover, while the radio offers some customisation options, it may not be as extensive as some users would prefer. Nevertheless, whether you're an avid radio listener, a music enthusiast, or simply looking for a stylish addition to your home, this internet radio promises to be a worthy investment.

2. Best for Travel: Technaxx Germany Internet Radio

Pros

Compact design

Clear quality

Intuitive controls

Cost-effective

Cons

Volume limitations

If you're looking for new tunes on vacation and yearning for a radio that's as adventurous as you are, look no further than the Technaxx Germany Internet Radio, which promises to be a sturdy travel companion. The Technaxx Germany Internet Radio is a versatile and compact device that offers a wide range of features.

You can enjoy internet radio, DAB+ and FM radio, and stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth. With its powerful 2x 2W stereo loudspeakers, you'll experience clear and loud sound. You can even save up to 250 of your favorite stations for easy access, and connect external devices via USB or AUX. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to pack in your luggage, so you can enjoy your favourite music wherever you go.You can also enjoy extended listening sessions, thanks to the radio's long battery life.

Reviewers have found it rather difficult to look for a drawback, but one user noted: "If there was anything to complain about, it would be the power plug of the device, which is located right in the middle of the back. The plug looks 'stiff' backwards, and the device cannot be placed all the way up against the wall." Nevertheless, all said and done, the Technaxx Germany Internet Radio is a solid solution for music enthusiasts seeking a portable and feature-packed device.

3. Best Premium: Ruark Audio R410 Integrated Music System and Speaker

Pros

High-resolution audio format

Dynamic range

Immersive listening experience

Range of connectivity options

Cons

Lacks a control app

Expensive

The Ruark Audio R410 is a significant investment, but for true music enthusiasts, it's a worthwhile consideration. Its support for high-resolution audio formats ensures a superior listening experience, allowing you to fully appreciate the nuances and details of your favorite songs. As Jordan explains, the Ruark Audio R410 supports high-resolution audio formats, which allow you to fully appreciate the sonic richness of your favourite songs.

Whether you're listening to classical, jazz, rock, or any other genre, the high-resolution audio will elevate your listening experience. The details are far more enhanced, with far more dynamic range, and improved soundstage, along with reduced distortion. Jordan explains: "The R410 delivers powerful and dynamic sound, with rich bass, clear midtones, and crisp highs. The stereo+ 3D audio enhancement creates a more spacious and immersive listening experience. The adjustable bass and treble settings allow you to fine-tune the sound to your preferences." The Ruark Audio R410 boasts a wealth of wireless connectivity options. With Bluetooth 5.1, you can stream music from your devices using SBC, AAC, or aptX HD codecs. Dual-band Wi-Fi allows you to connect to Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, and Chromecast, as well as access network-stored content via UPnP.

Furthermore, the Ruark Audio R410 offers a comprehensive range of connectivity options. On the rear panel, you'll find an aerial for radio reception, along with a variety of physical inputs, including ethernet, RCA inputs, USB-C inputs, and digital optical output. Unfortunately, it lacks a control app, as many reviewers have complained. Our final verdict? Well, if you're a serious audiophile seeking a high-quality music system with exceptional sound and a wealth of features, the Ruark Audio R410 is a worthy investment. However, carefully consider your budget and priorities before making a purchase.

4. Best Value: Lemega IR1 Portable Internet Radio

Pros

Versatile radio options

Portable

Easy to configure

Clear display

Cons

Lengthy recharge time

It looks good, sounds good, and is easy to configure. The Lemega IR1 offers "excellent" value for money as many reviewers and our expert say. For starters, the Lemega IR1 connects to your home Wi-Fi network, allowing you to stream multiple internet radio stations from around the world. The radio supports DAB and DAB+. This allows you to receive a wide range of digital radio stations with better sound quality compared to traditional FM. It can also store your favourite DAB, DAB+ stations, making it easy to switch between them. Moreover, the IR1 includes an FM tuner, allowing you to listen to conventional FM radio stations. This is useful if you want to catch local broadcasts or if internet connectivity is not available.

The display is easy and convenient, as the radio features a display screen that shows station information, song titles, and other relevant data. This enhances usability by providing clear visual feedback. You can also control the radio using physical buttons or a remote control, making it convenient to operate from a distance. Don't worry about the device losing steam: The Lemega IR1 is portable and runs on battery power, making it ideal for use in different locations around the home or even outdoors. There is also an auxiliary input for connecting external audio sources and an output for connecting to external speakers or headphones.

While it does have numerable benefits, it does have a few drawbacks, as some users have complained that recharging the battery might take a considerable amount of time, which could be inconvenient if you need to use the radio urgently. The radio may also not integrate seamlessly with other smart home systems or voice assistants, limiting its functionality in a connected home environment. Nevertheless, if you're seeking a portable, feature-packed internet radio with excellent sound quality, the Lemega IR1 is a commendable choice. Its versatility, ease of use, and affordable price make it a standout option for music enthusiasts. However, if smart home integration is a priority for you, you may want to explore other options.

5. Best Budget: Pure Elan Connect+ All-In-One Stereo Internet Radio

Pros

All-in-one stereo internet

Access to local broadcasts through FM

High-resolution display

Convenient to operate

Cons

Not for outdoor use

This internet radio lives up to its name, indeed. With Pure Elan Connect+, you have an all-in-one stereo internet radio that combines the best of both worlds: traditional radio and modern technology. The DAB+ digital radio offers a diverse selection of content in highly detailed, digital sound. Plus, there's FM radio for every station that hasn't gone digital yet. In addition to internet radio and DAB+, it also features an FM tuner, allowing you to access local broadcasts that may not be available on digital formats. The radio can also automatically scan and store available FM stations, making it easier to find and tune in to your preferred frequencies. It also typically includes customisable equaliser settings, allowing you to adjust the sound profile to suit different types of audio content and personal preferences.

The Elan Connect+ features a large, high-resolution display that shows station information, song titles, and other relevant details. The screen makes it easy to navigate through menus and view information at a glance. It is also convenient to operate, as the radio includes intuitive controls and a remote control. This allows you to manage settings, switch stations, and adjust volume from a distance. However, one of its drawbacks are that the Elan Connect+ typically requires a constant mains power connection, which limits its portability. It’s not ideal for use in locations without easy access to electrical outlets. It's also not suitable for outdoor use, owing to its bulkier size and battery power.

Why use an internet radio?

Imagine having a radio that can tune into stations from every corner of the globe, playing music and content that caters to virtually any taste or interest. This is the power of internet radio, Jordan explains.

Unlike traditional FM or AM radios, which are limited by their geographic range, internet radios can access thousands of stations from around the world. Elaborating more on the differences, Jordan says: "FM and AM radios transmit signals through radio waves, which require physical antennas for reception. Internet radio, on the other hand, uses the internet as its transmission medium, allowing for global reach and a wider variety of content." Furthermore, FM and AM radios typically offer a limited selection of stations and genres, unlike internet radios, which can access nearly any station around the world.

You can find several niche genres with this device, too. "Whether you're into obscure rock subgenres, classical music from specific eras, or regional folk music, internet radio has a station for you. If you want to learn a new language, or simply enjoy music from another culture, internet radios offer stations in countless languages, from Spanish and French to Mandarin and Arabic," explains Jordan. You can even enjoy access to specialised talk shows, from political debates to sports commentary, and technology reviews to cooking tutorials. Internet radios feature a wide range of specialized talk shows that cater to specific interests and passions.

Who would use an internet radio and why?

An internet radio is a handy device for travel aficionados, tech-savvy individuals, language learners and music enthusiasts. "Internet radios can help you stay connected to your favourite stations while you're away from home," explains Jordan. Moreover, they can cater to people with specific interests. Whether you're into sports, comedy, or classical music, internet radios have a ready solution.

These devices also have a dedicated audio focus, says Jordan. She explains: "Internet radios are designed specifically for audio playback, often with better sound quality and features tailored to the listening experience." It's likely one of the reasons why it's become a trending device, and so many people today are using them over smartphones or tablets.

It helps that internet radios often have a stronger battery life than smartphones. "Using your smartphone for extended periods of radio listening can drain the battery quickly. A dedicated internet radio, designed for constant audio playback, may have a longer battery life," explains Jordan. Another plus with internet radios is that they can have an abundance of useful features, such as speakers and alarm clocks, too.