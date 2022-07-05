There’s no doubt that front loaders enjoy more popularity than the traditional top-load washing machines. The horizontal drum of a front-load washer consumes less energy and water, as opposed to a vertical one, after all. Yet, top loaders are still in the market because of their large capacity, ease of use and budget-friendly value.

Syed Ajaz Ali, a technical manager at the appliance repair service company Flex Fixes, Dubai, has been loyal to a top-load washing machine for over 20 years. We ask Ali of instances where a top loader would better suit your household and important tips on usage.

Types of top-load washing machines: Agitators versus high efficiency

Always go for a top loader that has an impeller. Image Credit: No Revisions/Unsplash

Conventional top loaders are often semi-automatic washers, where wet laundry is manually shifted to a secondary tub for drying. On the other hand, a fully automatic washer completes the cycle in one drum. Another distinguishing factor is the way a top loader goes about washing the clothes.

“In terms of mechanism, there are washing machines with agitators or high efficiency (HE) models with impellers. Agitators are old technology, whereby a central post in the machine rotates to wash clothes, similar to how we rub clothes together when we hand wash. High efficiency impellers are gentler on clothes, so they offer better fabric protection,” said Ali.

The latest washing machines with impeller discs operate without a tall pole in the drum, making minimal contact with clothes.

Are top-load washers better than front-load ones?

Top-loading washing machines let you load and unload laundry while standing. Image Credit: Shutterstock

In some cases, yes. If you factor in comfort and budget, then top loaders might be for you. For one, they eliminate the need to crouch and bend when it’s time to load and unload the laundry. Ali says their ergonomic design benefits the elderly and those who simply cannot strain their backs.

Another pro of having a top-load washer, he notes, is that it lets you toss in more dirty laundry mid-cycle. Whereas, only a handful of advanced front-loading models do the same. Plus, top loaders cost comparatively less.

While their attractive price point might be tempting, Ali says to consider the legroom for installation: “Most apartments accommodate front-loading washing machines with a built-in area, and that makes vertical operation impossible,” he explained. A top load washer needs enough vertical space for the lid to open and shut.

Which top-load washing machine is the best for me?

Consider your budget, apartment, the frequency of laundry days and the number of people at home. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Start by picking the right capacity for you, depending on the number of family members. “If you have four or five people in the house, then go for 5 to 6kgs of load capacity. For a larger family, go for 8 to 10kgs,” advised Ali.

If you’re on the lookout for budget finds, opt for mid-range models by Hitachi, Super General or Geepas, he says. Then there are the top-of-the-line washers that are efficient and durable because of sturdy components (like waterproof screws) found in Samsung, Panasonic and LG lines.

“Compared to other brands, we receive fewer complaints from Samsung top-load owners. People can use a Samsung washer for five years without any issues. But if you take care of any machine by adhering to the safety manual – not overloading, using the correct detergent in the correct quantity and avoiding metal objects in laundry – then you might not even need any servicing,” said Ali.

Ali urges any buyer to closely follow the manual booklet. A washer overflowing with sudsy water can damage the circuit board and corrode the screws, leading to a costly repair.

Below, we’ve listed some of the best top-loading washing machines in the UAE that you can order right off Amazon. With your purchase comes the option of installation by pros, as well. In case of future breakdowns, you can book a repair service from Amazon Home Services, and let the experts take care of it at home.

To get started on your laundry as soon as tomorrow, order as a Prime member for next-day, free delivery.

1. Best Overall: Samsung 12.5kg Top-Load Washer

Pros

Large capacity

Washes gently in a ‘curled’ drum

Doesn’t tangle clothes

Cleans tub after every 20 cycles

Smartphone troubleshooting

Cons

Expensive

In Samsung’s 12.5kg top-loading washing machine, your favourite delicates are safe. Its Diamond Drum has a soft curl design that keeps fabric from snagging and aids in gentle tossing throughout the cycle. Pick from multiple wash options, including intensive wash for stubborn stains, where the washer quickly mixes the detergent with water for a deeper cleanse. And if you’re used to residual suds with lint on your fresh laundry, this Samsung top loader gets rid of both by mixing the detergent thoroughly pre-cycle and capturing all the fluff in the drum. It even cleanses the washer drum after every 20 cycles, adding life to your appliance. The digital control panel is safe from water splashes on the rear, unlike most top loaders.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh151.17 for 12 months with select banks. Add free professional installation.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh114 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh162.

2. Best Quiet Washer: LG 12kg Top-Load Washing Machine

Pros

Consumes little power on standby

Three wash motions for different fabric types

Quiet operation at 45 decibels

Smartphone diagnosis

Cons

Frontal control panel can be prone to water splashes

Expensive

It’s quiet, energy efficient and smart. The LG 12kg top-load washer employs three different motions in the drum, from powerful to delicate, for the best results. Without damaging the fabric, it makes sure all of your laundry load is getting the same treatment, using powerful streams of water to toss the clothes. All the while, the machine operates at a quiet 45 decibels – nearly akin to library noise levels. Then comes its energy-saving features: the washer consumes little power on standby in between laundry days and uses a smart inverter motor to adjust voltage during cycles. Whereas, a washing machine with a non-inverter motor operates at constant power throughout.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh154.08 for 12 months with select banks. Add free professional installation.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh114 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh162.

3. Best Semi-Automatic: Hitachi Top-Load Semi-Automatic Washing Machine, 14kg

Pros

Uses less water than a fully automatic washer

Large capacity for wash and spin tubs

Collar and cuff pre-wash

Air Jet Dry for quick drying

Cons

Manual input

Expensive for a semi-automatic

Don’t mind transferring wet laundry between tubs? A twin-tub, semi-automatic washer, in fact, helps save water because the water input is up to you. Hitachi’s washer easily runs a 14kg load in one go and comes with a 12kg spin tub, where your washed clothes will be moved to next for drying, albeit manually. In here, the Air Jet Dry feature creates a powerful vortex, leaving you with fresh laundry drier than most. The wash drum alternates between water flow from big and small blades to tackle intensive and gentle cycles. It even comes with a special program that fights stubborn smudges on cuffs and collars.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh131.25 for 12 months with select banks. Add free professional installation.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh114 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh162.

4. Best for Quick Wash: Toshiba 7kg Top-Load Washing Machine

Pros

Value for money

Quick 15-minute wash

Cleans tub

Cons

Only 7kgs of capacity

When you’re in a rush, make use of the 15-minute quick wash option on Toshiba’s top loader. This fully automatic washing machine combines the right water flow and turbulence to deliver a performance unique to Toshiba washers. The same technology, GreatWaves, flushes water through the outer barrel whenever you wish to clean the drum. The appliance even has a dedicated space for the fabric softener in the detergent kit. Given its 7kg washer capacity and fast cycle, this top loader is ideal for a small family or those looking for a solo budget find.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh80.83 for 12 months with select banks. Add professional installation for Dh54.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh57 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh81.

5. Best Energy-Saving Washer: Super General 8kg Twin-tub Semi-Automatic Washing Machine

Pros

Value for money

ESMA star rating of five

Resistant to water splashes

Customisable wash options

Cons

Manual input

Low spin tub capacity

Super General’s twin-tub semi-automatic washer is sure to pocket you some savings on utility bills. The appliance has an energy-efficient stamp of approval from the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA), with a rating of five stars out of five. This means the top loader is not only good for the bank, but for the environment as well. Though it takes on 8kgs of load, the spin tub capacity is limited to 4.6kgs. But, the semi-automatic lets you control the duration of the washer and its intensity, from heavy to drain, so you get to configure your own settings.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh50.31 for 12 months with select banks. Add professional installation for Dh54.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh57 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh81.