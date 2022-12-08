1. Best Overall: Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, Dark Grey

Pros

Premium design and build

Solid performance

Loud, clear speakers with Dolby Atmos

Excellent battery life

Cons

Slow charging

Weak front and rear cameras

The undisputed king of budget tablets (at least we, and thousands of reviewers think so), Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A8 features a classy design and some fabulous features you wouldn’t expect at its affordable price. It’s a full sized, 10.5-inch tablet that supports full HD, 1080p picture quality and a quad speaker set-up in its slender, 6.9mm-thin body. With Dolby Atmos support, the audio is crisp and clear, and the device’s large screen is a natural fit for streaming services. However, reviewers wish the tablet included a fingerprint sensor for better security and faster online purchases. It’s also worth noting that while the device’s battery life is great, it does take over three hours to fully charge, so it’s best left plugged in overnight.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh61.58 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Best Tablet for Sharing: Lenovo Tab M10, Storm Grey

Pros

Good, full HD screen

Large, 10.1-inch display

Excellent performance

Features Dolby Atmos

Includes Kids Mode

Cons

Not designed to be used in portrait mode

No indicator for battery when charging

A great all-rounder that the entire family can share, Lenovo’s Tab M10 includes fantastic features that benefit every member of the household. Adults will appreciate its thin, lightweight design. Reviewers love the fact that its large, 10.1-inch screen comes with dual speakers optimised with Dolby Atmos – it’s an excellent device for streaming shows and movies. Students can use the device’s Instant Memo feature to seamlessly input handwritten notes and sketches, and switch on Immersive Reading Mode to limit eye strain during long hours of project research. And the built-in Kids Mode ensures younger children have a safe space to explore, create and develop their skills. The battery lasts up to 10 hours for video playback, so there’s no doubt about it – you can enjoy hours and hours of entertainment and productivity on this solid device.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh66.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh57, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh95, and 2-year damage protection with 1-year extended warranty for Dh121.

3. Best for Children: Huawei MatePad T10 Kids Edition, Blue

Pros

Has a content management system for parents

Provides eye protection

Includes anti-shock case

Cons

No access to Google app store

Great for children, Huawei’s MatePad T10 uses a 9.7-inch display to bring vibrant, vivid colours to life. Children can use the tablet without any worries, since it comes with an anti-shock case made from food-grade silicone that protects it from bumps and scrapes. There are a number of safety features included: the eBook mode provides a blue light filter against eye strain when little ones read books on the tablet, while a Parental Assistant feature allows you to manage usage timers, apps and content. A built-in educational programme called Azoomeee offers games, stories and shows free for 12 months upon purchase, and the tablet comes with a stylus that little ones can use when they’re feeling artistic. With a host of thoughtful educational and safety features, it’s no wonder this budget tablet is perfect for children.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh43.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh57, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh95, and 2-year damage protection with 1-year extended warranty for Dh121.

4. Best Gift: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Grey

Pros

Lightweight

Expandable storage

Strong build

Decent battery life

Cons

Low-res display

Camera quality could be better

A handy little device that’s nearly half the price of our top pick, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 Lite may not get you everything you want, but will definitely get you what you need. It’s lighter and smaller than most tablets, weighing in at just 362g. At an entry-level price, you get a decent 8.7-inch screen, up-to-date software, and capable hardware. It’s why this tablet makes for a great gift, especially for elderly people or young children, who likely won’t put too much pressure on the processor. On a full charge, the battery lasts up to 12 hours, and you can even make calls on this device once you insert a Sim card. Reviewers appreciate the fact that they can add up to 1TB of storage to the Tab A7 Lite via microSD, so they never have to worry about running out of space for their games, photos, movies and other media files.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year manufacturer’s warranty.

5. Best Value: Amazon Fire HD 10 B01J6RPGKG

Pros

Fantastic battery life

Sharp, bright screen

USB-C charging

Cons

Speakers are not very strong

No access to Google app store

This 2021 version of Amazon’s Fire tablet implements small but effective upgrades that make a massive difference – a slightly larger 10.1-inch screen, a bigger RAM and a smaller, lighter design than its predecessor make it a must-have budget tablet. Its 1080p full HD display offers vivid pictures and details, making it ideal for streaming, and you can add up to 512GB of storage with microSD. The device’s battery lasts up to 12 hours, and you can even control it hands-free, with Alexa. With so much going for it, the only clear drawback is that you cannot access Google’s app store on the Amazon Fire HD 10 – something many reviewers mention that they miss. But if you’re mostly going to use it to stream content and work on productivity apps, then this neat, value-rich tablet is going to be an essential part of your tech arsenal.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh46.87 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year manufacturer’s warranty.