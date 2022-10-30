We all have personal assistants, even if we don’t know it. There’s one device that consistently meets all our electronic needs, every day – whether we need to appear in a Zoom meeting, watch a movie, play games, or write our next report: the trusty laptop.

If you’re on the lookout for a new one, noon has great options at incredible prices. However, with so many choices out there, it got us thinking – how do you find one that works best for your needs? Check out noon's laptop buying guide for information on what features and specifications you should look out for, when picking out a new device.

Jayakumar, who works as technical head at Fix Squad, a repair and recovery centre for electronic devices in Dubai, has over 30 years of experience with computer technology. He shared some advice: “Expensive devices may not suit your requirement, but a cheaper device may match your purpose. So, it’s not really about the price, but your decision on what hardware and software suits your needs.”

The key is not to be swayed by “fancy features” that you may never really use, says Jayakumar. He advises keeping an eye out for more relevant key factors, like Intel Core i5 processors, which are fantastic all-purpose chips that many mid-range laptops carry; they offer solid performance for gaming, browsing and productivity tasks.

Other aspects to consider are a high-performing operating system, like Windows 11, storage space (Jayakumar says to look for 256GB at the very minimum), support for Wi-Fi 6, since it’s the future of connectivity, with both USB Type-A and Type-C ports to link all your gadgets, and local warranty or support so your device is covered in case of any issues.

Some of the best, affordable, high-performing laptops out there today, are all below Dh2,500. Check out our curated list of options from noon and pick the one that best suits your lifestyle:

1. Best Overall: HP 15-DY2093WM, Silver

Pros

Slim, sleek design

Excellent 1TB storage

Great 14-hour battery life

Fast processing speeds

Cons

Does not have an Ethernet port

A laptop that checks all the boxes for productive tasks, HP 15-DY2093WM is perfect for both home use and work. While laptops for business usually tend to be bulky, this HP device is lightweight and slim, with a 6.5mm micro-edge bezel display, and an 82% screen-to-body ratio. The screen itself boasts full HD, anti-glare display, so it’s something you’ll never tire of looking at. The laptop also has great specs – with a quad core i5 processor and Windows 11 operating system, this version has 16GB of RAM and a massive 1TB SSD storage space. It’s fast, responsive, powerful, and easy on the eyes, making it the perfect personal assistant for all your daily needs.

Warranty: This product comes with a one-year warranty.

2. Best Laptop for Students: Lenovo Ideapad 3 15

Pros

Excellent expandable storage space

Uses the latest Windows 11 operating system

Solid build quality

Battery life of over 9 hours

Cons

No USB Type-C port

No support for Wi-Fi 6

A well-built, if basic, laptop, the Lenovo Ideapad 3 15 is light, slim, and effectively executes productivity tasks. Its full HD, 15.6-inch screen offers sharp visuals, and the screen’s anti-glare properties are a huge bonus for students, who tend to be glued to their laptops during schoolwork. The Ideapad’s Intel Core i5 processor and integrated graphics can easily handle student workloads – even graphic-heavy tasks, like video editing. With an internal memory of 1TB, and 256GB SSD storage, it has space for all your projects, pictures and videos, with room to grow.

Warranty: This product comes with a one-year warranty.

3. Best 2-in-1 Laptop: Asus BR1100F

Pros

Tough, secure build

360-degree flexibility

Touchscreen display

Stylus is included

Decent battery life

Cons

Rugged design may not appeal to everybody

Heavy device

An affordable laptop-tablet hybrid, the Asus BR1100F is a decent convertible option for students and people who like to work on the go. It’s built to survive falls, with a rubber bumper that protects the device from impact. However, this encasing also lends it some weight – it’s approximately 1.4kg. The laptop uses a Celeron N4500 processor, which works well for simple productivity tasks like Microsoft Office and web browsing, but may not stand up to graphics-heavy gaming. Therefore, if you’re using it for work or to study, you’ll be happy with its many features – from a 360-degree tilting hinge, to a battery life of about 8 hours, to a touchscreen display that you can efficiently use with a stylus (included).

Warranty: This product comes with one-year warranty.

4. Best Design: Huawei Matebook D 14

Pros

Premium design

Enjoyable keyboard experience

Includes Performance Mode

Holds up to heavy gaming and video editing

Cons

USB Type-C port is only for charging

Odd webcam position

If you want the superior look of a MacBook or Microsoft Surface laptop, without a dent in your wallet, consider Huawei’s Matebook D 14. With a clean, metal look, the laptop features slim aesthetics and a pleasant, tactile keyboard that MacBook users will find familiar. At a great price, the Matebook D 14 comes with well-rounded specs. It combines 8GB of RAM with 256GB storage and an 11th Generation Intel Core i3 processor, so it’s fast, efficient and will hold up well to daily activities, like presentations, browsing, and watching TV shows. There’s even a hotkey toggle for Performance Mode, if you need it to drive a little more power into intensive gameplay or pro-level video editing – the function also manages power consumption and ensures the laptop doesn’t overheat. Although some reviewers found the webcam’s placement on the keyboard to be a bit uncomfortable, it’s by no means a deal breaker. This 14-inch powerhouse has a lot to offer.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.

5. Best Budget: HP 240 G7

Pros

Sturdy, durable laptop

Includes Intel Turbo Boost technology

Great price

Decent features for general use

Cons

No support for Wi-Fi 6

Keyboard is not back-lit

At a great price, HP’s 240 G7 is a well-equipped basic device with a number of useful features that any laptop user will appreciate. Powered by Celeron N4020 processor, the laptop comprises 4GB of internal memory and 128GB of storage space. It has a sturdy build, and 14 inches of HD screen real estate, with anti-glare protection to reduce eye strain. With its Windows 10 operating system, which is familiar and easy to use, the laptop successfully handles emails, browsing, Office tasks and entertainment websites. Its Intel UHD graphics processor will even ensure a smooth performance when you run popular games on the laptop. Overall, the HP 240 G7 offers a lot of value at an affordable price point.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.