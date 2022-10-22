Clickety-clack – the sound of typing is probably one of the most frequent sounds you hear if you work in an office, or work from home. But typing can be an insidious menace. A January 2019 report in US-based news website The Washington Post finds that typing at an average pace of about 6,000 keystrokes per hour, when multiplied over seven hours for five days, accumulates to more than 20 tonnes of force that your fingers have to grapple with, during each work week.

If you use raised keyboards, it gets even worse. Using keyboard kickstands increases the stress on your wrists, and multiplies the chance of injury. While flat keyboards are generally known to be more ergonomic than raised ones, even they can force us to place our arms and wrists in unnatural positions, eventually causing muscle strain, fatigue, or stress on our joints.

So, if you spend a lot of time typing, consider upgrading your keyboard as an investment in your health. Ergonomic keyboards can do wonders for productivity and comfort. We curated a list of the best finds on Amazon, based on user experiences. Place your orders with Prime, and get your new keyboard as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Logitech Ergo K860

Pros

Split, curved ergonomic shape

Comfortable wrist rest

Front feet offer negative tilt

Both wireless and wired capabilities

Cons

Takes up a lot of space

No backlight

Expensive

For incredible comfort and an adjustable wrist position, the Logitech Ergo K860 is a winner. Perfect for people who spend long hours drafting documents or reports, this model has smooth keys (featuring Arabic and English) and a built-in, pillowed wrist rest for added comfort. You can hook it up with either a Bluetooth connection or a USB cable. Reviewers love the fact that it has three easy-switch keys – you can use it to switch between writing on your computer, or composing texts on your phone, seamlessly. The keyboard is quiet, responsive and is well-suited for both your home and the office.

2. Best Wired Keyboard: Perixx Periboard-512

Pros

Comfortable split-key layout

Integrated palm rest

Tactile keystrokes

Includes 7 multi-media keys

Cons

Bulky

No wireless option

This solid, German-made keyboard from Perixx offers serious value for its affordable price. The split-key layout and 3D shape is specifically designed to fit the natural shape of the hands, in order to reduce muscle strain. With an integrated number pad, palm rest, and seven multi-media hotkeys that you can program to easily access emails, sleep mode, volume buttons and more, the keyboard is an all-rounder, packing a host of neat features in its sizeable form. While it's undoubtedly bulky, some reviewers appreciated the fact that it was strong and sturdy, and could be used for years without any issues.

3. Best Keyboard and Mouse Set: Microsoft Sculpt, Black

Pros

Stylish design

Flexible, three-piece functionality

Wireless

Separate number pad

Cons

Takes a while to get used to

Shallow keys

With a futuristic feel and elegant design, Microsoft Sculpt is ideal if you’d like a complete, ergonomic makeover for your personal computer’s (PC) peripherals. The shape of the keyboard is deceptively comfortable, keeping wrists at a neutral angle. With a cushioned palm rest offering wrist support, the domed keyboard shape is supposed to reduce wrist pronation by keeping them secure, at a natural, relaxed angle. The keyboard comes with a separate number pad, which is handy if you have limited desktop space, and a wireless mouse. Reviewers love the comfort and stability offered by the keyboard, but many said it was not easy to use initially, since they had to familiarise themselves with the shallow, split keys.

4. Best Gaming Keyboard: Kinesis Freestyle Edge RGB Split Keyboard

Pros

Comfortable, ergonomic design

True Cherry MX mechanical switches

Plush wrist rest

Customisable RGB (red, green, blue) lighting

Nine dedicated macro keys

Cons

Requires a steep learning curve

Expensive

Most gaming keyboards have cosmetic customisations that are every gamer’s dream come true, but few involve ergonomic features – even though it’s arguably far more important. Kinesis Freestyle Edge brings booth looks and comfortable design to its split gaming keyboard. The keyboard includes gaming staples like customisable profiles, macro keys and colourful lights. But it also features a split design, which means a shorter travel time for your fingers, helping alleviate stress on your forearms, shoulders and back. You can even split the keyboard modules up to 20 inches apart, and place your mic right in the centre. The keyboard includes Cherry MX mechanical switches, which offer incredible responsiveness for even a feather-light touch, helping reduce force on your fingers. Reviewers rave about this last feature, with many saying it feels like they’re typing on little clouds.

5. Best Budget: Logitech MK345

Pros

Wide palm rest

Includes easy-access media keys

Wireless

Simple set up

Cons

Keys are quite loud

Another keyboard and mouse combination, this Logitech MK345 set gives you great value. The full-sized keyboard (featuring both Arabic and English) is quiet, with a comfortable, broad palm rest that has a spill-resistant design. It features media control keys for quick and easy volume, mute and play controls. The accompanying mouse, which is also wireless, has a 10m range and high precision tracking. Reviewers appreciate the comfortable keyboard and light, sensitive mouse, but wish the keys were quieter.