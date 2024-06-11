A notification lighting up your screen in the middle of the night. The itch to doomscroll when you have a whole list of tasks to do. Distracting tweets and reels that take you down a rabbit hole.

Smartphones have their many advantages, but you have to admit – they can consume your time like nothing else. It’s why many of us have likely put away our phones for a few hours, at one time or another, for a digital detox. Still, we end up returning to it, and those same habits, over and over again.

Enter the ‘dumb’ phone. These basic mobile phones are what people used to rely on before phones became smart. They lack many of the functions we’re now used to (or obsessed with), like notifications, social media, browsing and other smart features. You can use them to call and text, but that’s about it.

If you’re thinking about making a change and simplifying your life, we’ve got just the phone for you. Our curated list features basic phones that are less distracting and cheaper than your smartphone, and come without any addictive apps. Whether you’re looking to buy it for yourself, your child or a tech-averse elderly loved one, you’ll find plenty of options here.

To get some insight, we spoke with UAE residents who have switched to ‘dumb’ phones and are refusing to go back. Our picks are also based on top-rated reviews on Amazon. So, buy the one that suits you best, with Prime, and get it as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Nokia 110 4G

Pros

Lightweight

Fast recharge time

4G voice technology

Long battery life

Cons

Small screen

Call volume may be low

If you want just the basics, this is the phone to get. Nokia’s 110 has a simple, lightweight design, and it uses 4G Voice over LTE (VoLTE) technology for crisp and clear phone calls. However, you might need to use the speakerphone to get decent volume, especially if you’re in a crowded or noisy environment. The phone finds various ways to discourage you from spending too much time on it. For instance, you can text with the Nokia 110, but it has limited memory space, so you cannot save many incoming messages, and it will stop accepting texts once its full. It does have a camera, but it’s quite low-res (at 1MP) and not worth the bother of clicking pictures. Also, since it doesn’t allow Wi-Fi access, you can only use the 4G cellular connection, which some users say can be slow at times. You won’t want to stare at the small, 1.8-inch screen for too long, either. Reviewers say it’s the perfect phone for a digital detox, and love that it charges fully in just three hours.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh42.96 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year warranty for Dh29, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh48, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh61.

2. Best Unique Phone: Punkt. MP02

Pros

Thoughtful design Cons

Supports hotspot mode and tethering

Includes basic timers and other apps

Good call quality

Cons

No camera

No physical volume buttons

The Punkt. MP02 is probably like nothing you’ve ever experienced before. This Swiss-made phone has a truly minimalistic design – it looks more like a calculator than a phone – that helps discourage endless app jumping and scrolling. However, it’s not entirely dumb: the phone has 4G connectivity for when you need Wi-Fi tethering, but you can use it knowing no notifications, apps or icons are competing for your attention. The phone is designed by acclaimed English product and furniture designer Jasper Morrison, so it’s made thoughtfully, with an angled back that creates an ergonomic grip. The device comes with Bluetooth, as well as an alarm, timer, calendar and calculator. Nowegian sound artist Kjetil Røst Nilsen is responsible for designing the ringtones, so that’s a bonus you’ll enjoy! Do note, however, that changing the volume during a call requires multiple clicks and actually looking at the screen – something that can be annoying. There’s also no camera.

3. Best Features: Nokia 2660 Flip

Pros

Big buttons, large display

In-built emergency button

Includes FM radio

Loud volume

Cons

Call quality issues

A great option for both children and seniors, Nokia’s 2660 Flip is both easy to use and incorporates useful features. Nida Hasan, a 31-year-old marketing specialist in Dubai, said she bought this phone for her 84-year-old grandfather, after he stopped initiating video calls with his family, because he found his smartphone too difficult to operate. The Nokia 2660 Flip finally helped them reconnect. Hasan said: “I thought we could at least do [voice] calls if he had a phone he liked to use. Smartphones put him off being in touch completely, which is ironic because phones are supposed to help us connect with each other.” She chose the 2660 Flip for its big, 2.8-inch display, and large buttons, which are easy to see, along with its loud sound settings. The phone also has an in-built emergency button, which can call up to five loved ones, and works whether the phone is open or closed. An in-built FM radio is an added bonus, offering sports and music broadcasts whenever you like. Reviewers do note, however, that the call quality could be better.

4. Best Flip Phone: Tracfone Alcatel MyFlip

Pros

Intuitive flip design

Includes FM radio and GPS

4G connectivity

Cons

Not as durable as other phones

If you’ve been wanting to convert to a dumb phone for years, but still need to access your email for work, consider Tracfone’s MyFlip. It delivers all the essentials you need to be productive, from email and calendar to 4G web access. Sharjah-based retail salesperson, Maya Jose, said she bought this phone to stay in touch with her loved ones in India: “I like the price point, and it’s easy to use and has a good camera.” The phone’s 2.8-inch display has an intuitive interface, and you can even see who’s calling without opening the phone, thanks to the 1.44-inch external preview display. Reviewers say the 1,350mAh battery lasts for hours on end, and its 2MP camera is better than most in the same price range. Many also like that it has the facility of global positioning system (GPS), which makes driving around the city easy. However, because of its form factor, it may be more delicate than other phones you’re used to.

5. Best Durable: Kyocera DuraXV Extreme

Pros

IP68 water- and dust-proof rating

USB-C charging port

Two displays

In-built SOS button

Includes microSD slot

Cons

Expensive

Battery life could be better

The priciest phone on our list is also the most rugged. Touted to be ‘virtually indestructable’, Kyocera’s DuraXV Extreme features military-grade resistance to shocks, falls, extreme pressures and even solar radiation. It’s drop-proof for up to five feet onto concrete, thanks to its rubberised housing. The flip phone is easy to use, and has programmable keys. It has a large, tactile keypad and a clear display. Although some reviewers say they have to charge the phone every day, with options like Eco and Battery Care modes, you can adjust your power consumption and extend battery life when you need to. You can also use the phone as a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 10 users. The 5MP camera, flashlight and SOS button included in this phone are all bonus features that set it apart from the pack. However, it does cost nearly as much as a smartphone, so price is something to consider.

